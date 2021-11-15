Tamron recently announced its Holiday Sale for 2021, and it’s great news for Sony shooters! The line-up of E-mount lenses that Tamron has released over the last few years covers a complete array of professional and “kit” style zooms. Between now and January 2, 2022, you can save up to $100 on select Tamron zooms and prime lenses, which start at $649 after instant savings.

Featured Tamron Zooms for 2021 Holiday Sale

Now is a great time to get the most out of your Sony mirrorless camera with these award-winning Tamron lenses. We’ve featured a number of these lenses with in-depth, hands-on reviews (and videos) over the last couple years, and each has scored very well. Check out some of our favorite offers included in this sale.

Tamron’s 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD wide-angle lens was released to major fanfare, and for good reason. It was difficult to get your hands on this lens when it was originally released a couple years back due to incredibly high demand, and it remains a popular choice to this day. Among its other great attributes, this lens carried the title of the smallest and lightest ultra-wide angle zoom lens in its class (with an f-stop of f/2.8 or faster).

Before this lens, both DSLR and mirrorless 70-200mm f/2.8’s all weighed in on the heavier side, while their expensive price tags made wallets lighter. Tamron’s 70-200mm f/2.8 VC G2 stood out as an exception with a relatively affordable price, but it weighed in at 3.28 lbs (1.49 kg). The 70-180mm delivers massive performance yet weighs only 1.5 lbs (680g), which is something every photographer can appreciate. Image quality, design/durability, and value make this lens easy to recommend.

A “superzoom” used to present a tough compromise that most serious photographers would avoid due to inferior image quality, slow aperture, or both. Tamron’s 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD helped change that with incredibly sharp captures and a fast aperture throughout most of its “super” zoom range. If you’re a Sony shooter looking to add a super zoom lens to your line-up, this is the way to go.

A number of new lenses for the Sony E-mount popped up over the last couple years for both primes and zooms, but most of them featured normal or wide-angle focal lengths, avoiding the super-telephoto range. Tamron stepped up and became the first third-party lens maker to break the 500mm barrier for a super-telephoto zoom, and to great effect. If you’re looking for an affordable lens with high marks for performance and a compact form-factor, then this Tamron 150-500mm lens might be just right for you.

More Opportunities to Save on Tamron Lenses

Here’s a quick look at some more deals you can score from Tamron with instant savings this holiday season:

18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (B028): $50 Savings

18-200mm f/3.5-5.6 Di II VC (B018): $50 Savings

70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD (A047): $50 Savings

20mm f/2.8 Di III RXD M1:2 (F050): $50 Savings

24mm f/2.8 Di III RXD M1:2 (F051): $50 Savings

35mm f/2.8 Di III RXD M1:2 (F053): $50 Savings

Check pricing & availability of all Tamron lenses here.