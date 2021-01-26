Today Sony has introduced a new professional 5G device, the Xperia PRO (Adorama | B&H | Amazon) that enables content creators to work faster and smarter than ever before. Featuring the world’s first smartphone with dedicated HDMI connectivity, it supports 5G mm-Wave and 5G Sub-6 for high-speed data transfer and is engineered to optimize signal reception. These innovative features pave the way for the future of imaging and the content creation workflow.

Launched with some interesting branding, as a “communication device” rather than a smartphone, Sony is pushing this device that has HDMI connectivity built-in with its 5g speed as an external transmitter and monitor for your on-location content creation. Given the significantly higher than normal price tag for traditional smartphones, they’re clearly targeting the videographer and content creator with this device, since it’s the first smartphone on the market that has a dedicated HDMI input allowing it to connect directly to a professional camera system and take advantage of the 5g connection speeds for transmitting data, including live-broadcast streaming!

So what else can this new device do? Let’s dive into the full press release and technical specs below. For now, we’ve put in a request to test and review this smartphone in tandem with the new Alpha A1 announced this morning as well. Until then, let us know any questions or things you’d like to see tested in the comments below.

Full Press Release From Sony;

“We are committed to developing innovative tools for professional content creators,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics. “Our customers’ voice is paramount – we are always listening, exploring new methods to help them create and communicate in ways that were never before possible. Combining the speed of 5G and the connectivity of an HDMI input, Xperia PRO is designed to empower creators with real-time content sharing and distribution, opening up a new world of possibilities for professional workflow. Together, Alpha and Xperia bring the future of digital imaging, sharing imaging data and connecting people remotely in real time.”

HDMI Connectivity

Xperia PRO is the world’s first smartphone with a dedicated HDMI input – allowing users to enhance their workflow by connecting the device to an Alpha camera or any other HDMI input equipped camera to enable a 5G data link to broadcast video in real-time. Using compatible third-party live streaming applications, Xperia PRO can stream video content from a camera that is connected to the HDMI input to an RTMP server or directly to popular social media platforms.

Xperia PRO’s HDMI input can also transform the smartphone into a high-quality 6.5-inch 4K OLED monitor through the preinstalled External Monitor host application software. The External Monitor feature features a screen lock function, screen brightness adjustment, zoom capabilities, adjustable grid lines, and more.

Stable High-Speed Data Transfer

A wired USB connection enhances the speed and stability of still image file transfer between the phone and camera. Connect your Alpha brand camera to the Xperia PRO mobile device through the USB connection* and the images can be automatically transferred to an FTP server. With this type of fast and reliable transfer, and you can concentrate on capturing the best shots.

Optimized Design for Dependable Reception

The Xperia PRO features a 360-degree antenna design, which covers all four sides of the device. This 360-degree antenna produces the most effective way to capture high-band frequency 5G mmWave signals. In addition, the low dielectric constant material used in the chassis of the Xperia PRO enables radio waves to pass through more easily. Together, these technologies help ensure optimized 5G signal strength connection, no matter how the user is holding the device or where it’s positioned.

The Network Visualizer feature developed for Xperia PRO provides easy-to-understand visualization of the signal direction, communication method, and communication speed of the device to help camera operators on location locate the best spot for live transmissions. This feature shows the current signal reception, indicates the direction of the 5G signal that is being received, and provides communication throughput and histogram. A shortcut button is located on the side of the Xperia PRO, which can be assigned to launch a frequently used feature including Network Visualizer.

Outstanding Imaging Technology for Content Creators

Xperia PRO packs in all of the same industry-leading imaging technology as the Xperia 1 II flagship smartphone, which makes it – even as a standalone device – a powerful tool for photography and video content creation. Because the Xperia PRO is always with you, professionals and other content creators will never miss an opportunity to create high quality, professional-level content or share that content in real-time – even without a professional camera on hand.

Developed with Sony’s Alpha camera engineers, the Xperia PRO integrates technology such as Real-time AF (autofocus) on both humans and animals. It also features an interface designed to meet the demands of professional photographers with a variety of manual controls, the capability to shoot up to 20fps with 60 times per second autofocus/autoexposure calculations, and RAW support.

Drawing on the expertise of Sony’s Digital Cinema Camera engineers, the Xperia PRO offers a range of tools to enhance filmmaking. Users can get creative with Look color management pre-sets, 21:9 movie recording, 4K HDR in 24, 30, 60, and 120fps slow-motion, and Intelligent wind filter. The 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display features a 21:9 CinemaWide aspect ratio and supports the BT.2020 color space.

Reliable Performance

Robust and durable, the Xperia PRO combines IP65/68 rating water and dust resistance with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 on the front for protection.

The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 5G Mobile Platform and the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF system empowers the user to game, capture, cross-task, and connect with staggering multi-gigabit 5G speeds and improved performance from a 25% faster CPU and GPU than on the previous Xperia model.

With a long-lasting 4.000mAh battery, the Xperia PRO gets the job done. It is compatible with the optional UCH32C Fast Charger to quickly top-up when the battery is running low. It also has two technologies to keep the battery healthy longer. Battery Care prevents the phone from overcharging, while Xperia Adaptive Charging monitors the phone as it charges to make sure the battery isn’t overworked.

Technical Specifications

Price – $2499 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

– Operating System Android 10

Memory 12 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon865

Storage 512 GB

Size 6.5″

Native Resolution 3840 x 1644

Refresh Rate 60 Hz (at Max Brightness)

Aspect Ratio 21:9

Pixel Density 643 ppi

Panel Type OLED

Screen Coating Gorilla Glass 6

Ports 1 x USB Type-C (USB 3.1 / USB 3.2 Gen 2) 1 x Micro HDMI

Speaker 2 x Front-Facing

Media/Memory Card Slot Single Slot: microSD/microSDHC/microSDXC [1 TB Maximum]

SIM Card Slots 1 x Nano SIM 1 x Nano SIM (Shared with Memory Card Slot)

GSM 2G GSM, GPRS, EDGE: 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz

GSM 3G/3.5G UMTS, HSPA+: 850, 900, 1700, 1900, 2100 MHz

4G LTE LTE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66 Bands

5G NR n2, n5, n66, n260, n261 Bands

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1

NFC Yes

GPS Yes

Camera System Rear Wide: 12 MP 1/1.7” Sensor with a 24mm f/1.7 Lens (82° FoV) Telephoto: 12 MP 1/3.4″ Sensor with a 70mm f/2.4 Lens (34° FoV) Ultra Wide: 12 MP 1/2.6″ Sensor with a 16mm f/2.2 Lens (124° FoV) Front Wide: 8 MP 1/4″ Sensor with a f/2.0 Lens (84° FoV)

Computational Photography Multi-Camera Depth-of-Field Control (Portrait Mode) Multi-Camera Dynamic Range Enhancement (HDR)

Video Recording Rear UHD 4K at up to 60 fps (120 fps in Slow-Mo Mode)

Water Resistance Resistant

IP Rating IP68

Keyboard Virtual

Pointing Device None

Battery Internal Lithium-Ion (4000.0 mAh)

Fast Charging Technology USB Power Delivery

Wireless Charging None

Dimensions (W x H x D) 3.0 x 6.7 x 0.4″ / 7.6 x 17.0 x 1.0 cm

Weight 7.94 oz / 225 g

The new Xperia PRO 5G device will be available to purchase and ship to customers on January 26, 2021, and will be sold for approximately $2,499.99USD. Customers can purchase Xperia PRO at a select group of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.

