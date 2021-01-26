This morning Sony announced its latest flagship mirrorless system, the Alpha 1. Capable of 8k video and 50mp stills, and reportedly no overheating issues shooting 4k at 120fps! To keep the naysayers at bay, along with the press release announcement, Sony has also uploaded some sample footage, (with camera setting detail), so the critics can get a detailed view of what the system can do. (until we can get hands-on with it of course).

Now, you’re still left dealing with the compression that YouTube leaves behind on its video uploads but it should still be a great starting point to show what you can expect from this new beast of a camera.

The Alpha 1 offers in-camera 4K recording at up to 120 frames per second which allows the user to shoot up to 5X slow-motion video. In addition to supporting 10-bit 4:2:2 recording, this feature can be used with efficient Long GOP inter-frame compression or high-quality Intra (All-I) intra-frame compression. The Alpha 1 offers 8K 30p 10-bit 4:2:0 XAVC HS recording with 8.6K oversampling for extraordinary resolution.

If you’d like to see what the 4k Video from the Alpha 1 looks like, Sony has uploaded the video below for review as well;

Sadly, Sony’s famous Eye-AF feature is still unavailable in any video mode, and the overheating issues may still arise when shooting in 8K if you record for more than 30 minutes, but, technically speaking, the system has no limits to recording video when set up properly and is still a powerhouse of a system.

To learn more, be sure to check our full coverage on the Alpha 1 and Xperia Pro here