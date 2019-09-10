Sigma has just announced it’s launch of a new line of classic cinema lenses with it’s collection of Art Prime PL mount lenses; Sigma’s answer to the demand for a classic, cinematic look from a prime lens is the brand new Full-Frame Classic Art Prime Line, compatible with 8K shooting with large format sensors, while achieving outstanding compact design. Built with a different lens coating than the standard Cine-Lens line, to help recreate the aesthetic of lenses and cameras from the 1950’s -1970’s.

Based on the SIGMA FF High Speed Prime Line, the brand new FF Classic Art Prime Line incorporates more non-coated optical elements to achieve unrivaled expression while offering the highest resolving power in its class. It retains the high resolution capability that SIGMA CINE LENS is well known for, and offers a unique combination of low contrast and artistic flare/ghost in the image. As with all other lenses from the FF High Speed Prime Line, it creates beautiful bokeh effects to improve creativity.

FF Classic Art Prime Line has implemented newly developed coatings on the glass elements and offers consistent T value across the lineup (14mm and 135mm at T3.2 and the rest of the lenses at T2.5), greatly contributing to the effective workflow in post-production. It is compatible with the communication protocol of Cooke “/i Technology”, thus is an ideal tool for shooting and editing with the latest technology, such as VFX. A special coating is implemented on the front and rear elements so that the lens durability is ensured as with all other cine lenses from SIGMA.

The Classic Art Prime Line is the latest solution from SIGMA to deliver the most advanced technology for creating a classical expression. Offering the highly sought after classic “look,” the SIGMA FF Classic Art Prime Line will enable cinematographers to explore new possibilities in movie creation.

Pricing and availability for the FF Classic Art Prime Line will be announced later in 2019. It will be sold only as a set of 10 primes. For Sigma’s existing Cine Prime Lens users, the company is looking into a program to convert your old lenses to this new one.

‘For SIGMA customers who have already purchased a SIGMA PL mount lens, a new service to turn their lenses into /i technology compatible ones is under consideration.’

Check Here for Pricing and Availability of Sigma Cine-Lenses Here

Adorama | B&H | Amazon