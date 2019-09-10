SIGMA Launches A New Line of Full-Frame Classic Art Prime Cine Lenses at IBC 2019
Sigma has just announced it’s launch of a new line of classic cinema lenses with it’s collection of Art Prime PL mount lenses; Sigma’s answer to the demand for a classic, cinematic look from a prime lens is the brand new Full-Frame Classic Art Prime Line, compatible with 8K shooting with large format sensors, while achieving outstanding compact design. Built with a different lens coating than the standard Cine-Lens line, to help recreate the aesthetic of lenses and cameras from the 1950’s -1970’s.
Based on the SIGMA FF High Speed Prime Line, the brand new FF Classic Art Prime Line incorporates more non-coated optical elements to achieve unrivaled expression while offering the highest resolving power in its class. It retains the high resolution capability that SIGMA CINE LENS is well known for, and offers a unique combination of low contrast and artistic flare/ghost in the image. As with all other lenses from the FF High Speed Prime Line, it creates beautiful bokeh effects to improve creativity.
FF Classic Art Prime Line has implemented newly developed coatings on the glass elements and offers consistent T value across the lineup (14mm and 135mm at T3.2 and the rest of the lenses at T2.5), greatly contributing to the effective workflow in post-production. It is compatible with the communication protocol of Cooke “/i Technology”, thus is an ideal tool for shooting and editing with the latest technology, such as VFX. A special coating is implemented on the front and rear elements so that the lens durability is ensured as with all other cine lenses from SIGMA.
The Classic Art Prime Line is the latest solution from SIGMA to deliver the most advanced technology for creating a classical expression. Offering the highly sought after classic “look,” the SIGMA FF Classic Art Prime Line will enable cinematographers to explore new possibilities in movie creation.
Pricing and availability for the FF Classic Art Prime Line will be announced later in 2019. It will be sold only as a set of 10 primes. For Sigma’s existing Cine Prime Lens users, the company is looking into a program to convert your old lenses to this new one.
‘For SIGMA customers who have already purchased a SIGMA PL mount lens, a new service to turn their lenses into /i technology compatible ones is under consideration.’
Check Here for Pricing and Availability of Sigma Cine-Lenses Here
“Operator” is a short film shot in Los Angeles, CA by Sigma America Cine Pro, Timur Civan, Directed by Bhavani Lee. A woman moves through an embellished house while she stoically waits to be connected.
The piece was shot with the SIGMA Classic Art Primes Prototype on the RED Monstro camera. D.P. Timur Civan described working with the lenses:
They are designed to create a visually striking, sensual image. The same power the standard Art Prime Cine set had creating optical perfection, the Classic Art Primes have creating an enigmatic and boisterous image. A surprise awaits around every photon.
New /i Technology-compatible PL mount lenses added to the SIGMA FF High Speed Prime Line
The new Art Prime PL mount lenses from SIGMA now support Cooke Optics’ /i Technology communication protocol. This is the latest addition to the SIGMA CINE LENS family for filmmaking in the FF High Speed Prime Line.
Optimized for large-format camera systems and 8K shooting, the FF High Speed Prime Line lenses deliver stunning image quality in compact construction. The new addition to this prime lens lineup comes with electronic contacts that supports Cooke’s /i Technology communication protocol for Art Prime PL mount lenses.
By using an /i Technology-compatible cine lens with a cine camera that supports the same protocol, users can see and record lens metadata such as focus distance, focal length, and aperture. This helps streamline compositing in the post production process. This is particularly suitable for the latest forms of filmmaking, such as VFX, that call for detailed shooting data.
Common specifications:
-
PL mount (Cooke /i Technology compatible)
-
Image circle diameter: FF 43.3mm
-
Illumination circle diameter: over 46.3mm
-
Focus ring: Marked in feet / meters
-
Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (circular aperture)
-
Luminous option for focus ring / iris ring markings
Early versions of the /i Technology-compatible FF High Speed Prime lens were used for shooting “Top Gun: Maverick”, scheduled to be released in 2020, demonstrating that the new lens is already being used for commercial applications.
More details are available at: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/cine-lenses/
Development of SIGMA MOUNT CONVERTER MC-31 announced for PL-L mount compatibility
The new SIGMA Mount Converter MC-31 is a converter that allows PL mount lenses to be used on L-Mount cameras, like those from Leica and Panasonic, among other manufacturers. By using the SIGMA MOUNT CONVERTER MC-31, users can use PL mount cine lenses, which are widely used in the filmmaking industry, on the SIGMA fp and other L-Mount cameras. With an aluminum-alloy body combined with strong brass mount and locking ring, MC-31 boasts excellent durability.
More details are available at: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/cine-lenses/
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.