Sigma Firmware Update for Canon Art Series Lenses

If you’ve been serious about photography for any length of time, you’ve probably learned that there’s more to gear ownership than your equipment being awesome right out of the box. It’s durability and performance must stand the test of time.

To that end, many manufacturers in the industry make it a priority to preserve value of your investment by offering ongoing support of their products. Firmware updates, such as Sigma’s latest batch aren’t always major but, like any finely tuned instrument, keep your Sigma gear operating at peak performance. Let’s look at what it offers.

This firmware allows compatibility with Canon’s in-camera Lens Aberration Correction function to enable correction matching the optical characteristics of each lens. It also corrects the phenomenon that abnormal images appear or operation errors occur when the function is enabled.

This firmware also corrects the phenomenon whereby the continuous shooting speed decreases in certain combinations with some cameras when used with the 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM | Art for Canon, and the phenomenon whereby the AF speed occasionally becomes unstable when used with the 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Contemporary for Canon. For customers who own the SIGMA USB DOCK and applicable products listed below, please update the firmware via SIGMA Optimization Pro. Before updating the firmware using the SIGMA USB DOCK, please ensure to update SIGMA Optimization Pro to Ver. 1.4.1 or later for Windows, and Ver. 1.4.0 or later for Macintosh.

The Update is for the following Canon Art Series Lenses

SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM – $1,599

SIGMA 20mm F1.4 DG HSM – $899

SIGMA 24mm F1.4 DG HSM – $849

SIGMA 12-24mm F4 DG HSM – $1,599

SIGMA 50-100mm F1.8 DC HSM – $1,099

・It has ensured compatibility with Canon’s in-camera Lens Aberration Correction function, which enables correction matching the optical characteristics of the attached lens.

・It has corrected the phenomenon that abnormal images appear or operation errors occur when Canon’s in-camera Lens Aberration Correction function is enabled.

Compatible Canon camera models：EOS-1DX mark II, EOS 5Ds, EOS 5Ds R, EOS 5D mark IV, EOS 6D mark II, EOS 80D, EOS 8000D(EOS Rebel T6s, EOS 760D), EOS 9000D(EOS 77D) , EOS Kiss x8i(EOS Rebel T6i, EOS 750D), EOS Kiss x9i(EOS Rebel T7i, EOS 800D), EOS Kiss x9(EOS Rebel SL2, EOS 200D)

[Applicable product②]

・SIGMA 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM | Art CANON

[Benefit of the update]

・It has corrected the phenomenon whereby the continuous shooting speed decreases in certain combinations with some cameras.

[Applicable product③]

・SIGMA 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Contemporary CANON

[Benefit of the update]

・It has corrected the phenomenon whereby the AF speed occasionally becomes unstable.

【SIGMA Optimization Pro Download page】

https://www.sigma-global.com/jp/download/lenses/sigma-optimization-pro/

For further information, please contact your nearest authorized SIGMA subsidiary / distributor.

https://www.sigma-global.com/en/about/world-network/

You can find the original announcement here.

