Today Sigma has announced the 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art lens, redefining the portrait lens category. The Sigma 85mm f/1.4 DG DN is a completely new design for full-frame mirrorless cameras, as the “DN” designation indicates. This is a complete reinvention of the definitive fast-aperture portrait prime that pairs class-leading optical performance with a compact, dust-and splash-proof design. Offered in both L-Mount and Sony E-Mount, this lens features a completely new optical formula that includes five Special Low Dispersion Elements and one aspherical element for exceptional edge-to-edge image sharpness. This new optical formula also thoroughly corrects aberrations, resulting in visually pleasing images with no color bleed, even at maximum aperture. Plus, the 11-blade rounded diaphragm ensures smooth, attractive bokeh. The 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art lens is handcrafted to the most exacting optical and mechanical tolerances in Sigma’s Aizu, Japan production facility. [Related Reading: Sigma fp Review Compilation]

“Briefly put, the Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art pairs large-aperture, professional-caliber optical performance with a lightweight, sturdy, and compact body, a combination which has long been difficult to achieve,” reports Mark Amir-Hamzeh, President of Sigma Corporation of America. “This vision is finally realized with the new 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art lens.”

A smaller focusing lens is paired with the stepping motor, which is optimized for both phase detection and contrast detection autofocus, allowing for this lens to be notably smaller than the 85mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art lens — over an inch shorter and more than a pound lighter than the previous version — while achieving a higher degree of edge-to-edge sharpness from F1.4 and through the entire aperture range. The Sigma Art line has been consistently redefining both imaging excellence and pleasing in-the-hand experience, and this new lens continues that legacy. Dust and splash-proof design, aluminum and TSC (Thermally Stable Composite) construction, a brass bayonet, plus well-damped switches and rings demonstrate the level of build quality that the Art name represents. Additional benefits include an aperture ring that allows for clicked and de-clicked operation, a programmable AFL button on the lens barrel, and a new Iris Ring Lock Switch that prevents unintended movement of the aperture ring during image capture. This combination of imaging characteristics, build quality, and compact size for its focal length and aperture combine to make this the class-defining portrait lens for full-frame mirrorless camera systems Read the Full Press Release and Details Below;

The 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art combines a clear and delicate rendering performance, which is requisite for portrait photography, with beautiful, rich bokeh effects only possible with lenses such as a large-diameter F1.4, at a level that will satisfy both professional and advanced amateur photographers. The focal length of 85mm and significant bokeh effect at F1.4 brightness allows the users’ subjects to stand out in a complementary fashion, which is one of the essences of taking portrait photography, so users can enjoy it to the fullest.

In addition to the fast and consistent AF response, the mirrorless-exclusive design of the 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art has realized a lightweight and compact lens body that defies convention. And its small body is packed with a range of functionalities, including a dust- and splash-proof structure, supported by an excellent build quality. The 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art is SIGMA’s new “ultimate portrait lens” for the mirrorless age. And with it, SIGMA proposes a whole new world of possibilities provided by this “85mm F1.4 lens for everyday use,” thanks to the unprecedented level of portability, free from size- or weight-related limitations.

Key Features

The Record-High Performance Worthy Of The Name Of 85mm F1.4 | Art

85mm F1.4 is a specification almost synonymous with a portrait lens. With the Art line lenses, SIGMA pursues the highest optical performance possible and has devoted the latest optical design technologies, as well as the production technologies of the Aizu factory, SIGMA’s only production site, to the development of these lenses. The result is a detailed image critical for portrait photography that is achieved at a level that will satisfy both professional and advanced amateur photographers.

In addition to five SLD (Special Low Dispersion) elements and one aspherical lens, the 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art has incorporated the latest high refractive index glass, which works to thoroughly correct aberrations that cannot be handled by the correction functionality on the camera side. With a particular emphasis given to the correction of axial chromatic aberration, users will enjoy sharp images with no color bleeding, all the way up to the maximum aperture of F1.4.

The high resolving power that covers the entire image from the center to the edges ensures sharpness of the area in focus, and coupled with the significant bokeh effect produced by the F-value of 1.4 brings out the users’ subject in an evocative way.

The numerous rounds of ray-trace simulation, as well as repeated real-world testing, have given the 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art its ability to minimize ghosting, ensuring clear, sharp images even when shooting in backlit conditions.

With the ability to shoot from the maximum aperture of F1.4 without worrying about image quality, users can focus on the camera operations to realize their artistic expressions, such as the adjustment of exposure and depth of field. This new lens indeed delivers a level of optical performance truly worthy of the name of 85mm F1.4 Art.

Lightweight & Compact – A New Perception of F1.4

The 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art weighs 630g/ 22.2oz., with a filter size of 77mm and a body length of 94.1mm/ 3.7in.*. Designed exclusively for mirrorless cameras, it has a “large lens diameter and superb optical performance” and “a lightweight and compact body,” a combination which has long been difficult to achieve. The AF motor system employs a stepping motor which is optimized for both phase-detection AF and contrast AF. Not only does this provide a smooth shooting experience only possible with a mirrorless camera, such as face/eye detection AF, but it has also made the lens body itself much smaller, as the focus lens has been made small to better suit a stepping motor. Furthermore, by making the most of the in-camera aberration correction functionalities, SIGMA was able to concentrate on the correction of aberration that could be handled by the optical system alone, which further contributed to making the lens smaller in size.

With such a lightweight and small body, users can now take out a large-diameter 85mm F1.4 lens for everyday use such as taking snapshots. The 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art invites users to enjoy photography in an unconventional way. * For L-mount.

A Full Range of Functionalities And An Excellent Build Quality

This compact lens is packed with a range of functionalities that will satisfy both professional and advanced amateur photographers.

The 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art has newly introduced an “Iris ring lock switch.” This prevents from unintended movement of the iris ring during shooting, allowing users to devote their attention to the creation of their image. The “Focus Mode Switch” on the lens body and the “AFL button*” that allows various functions to be assigned from a camera body will also assist users’ shooting.

In addition to the dust- and splash-proof structure, the lens uses materials such as aluminum and TSC (Thermally Stable Composite) where they are best suited, achieving a level of build quality that is worthy of the Art line. In addition to the durability of the body, the lens pursues quality in terms of how users “feel” as well, such as the smooth motion in which each ring or switch works, and the precise hand feeling. The 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art helps ensure users a smooth shooting experience in every condition.

*Limited to compatible cameras. Also, the functions depend on the camera.

Additional Features & Specifications

Lens construction: 15 elements in 11 groups, with 5 SLDs and 1 aspherical lens

Compatible with high-speed autofocus

Compatible with lens-based optical correction *Only on camera models that support this functionality. Scope of correction varies depending on

Iris ring Iris ring click switch Iris ring lock switch *When turned ON at the position A, the iris ring is locked at A. When turned ON at a position other than A, it is locked within the range between the maximum to minimum apertures and will not engage at the position A.

AFL button

Focus Mode Switch

Dust-and splash-proof

Hood with lock

Compatible with SIGMA USB DOCK UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only)

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Every single lens undergoes SIGMA’s proprietary MTF measuring system “A1”

11-blade rounded diaphragm

High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount

“Made in Japan” craftsmanship

Angle of view: 28.6°

Number of diaphragm blades: 11 (rounded diaphragm)

Minimum aperture: F16

Minimum focusing distance: 85cm / 33.5in.

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:8.4

Filter size:φ77mm

Maximum dimensions × length: φ82.8mm×94.1mm / φ3.3×3.7in.

Weight: 630g / 22.2oz.SIG

Sample Images

The lens will begin shipping in late August 2020 with an MSRP or $1,199.00. To learn more about SIGMA’s craftsmanship, please visit SIGMA website at https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/

