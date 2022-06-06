We recently announced the launch of Profoto’s new educational hub, appropriately titled “Share the Light.” We noted that in addition to giving users an opportunity to share their work and learn lighting techniques from incredibly talented photographers from around the world, the new and free-to-use platform also offers plenty of other incentives to join. We’re here today to share yet another of those incentives.

Profoto is kicking off their first live image critique with our very own lighting expert and creative mastermind, Pye Jirsa. This is your chance to have your photos professionally critiqued by Pye, and you could win a Profoto A10 in the process! We’ve long stated that one of the best ways to grow as a photographer is to have your images critiqued and to see how other photographers’ work is critiqued as well.

How to Enter the “Share the Light” Image Critique Contest

The window to enter the contest is open from today June 6rd to June 12th. In that time, you’re invited to upload your most creative portrait(s) to your Share the Light BETA profile and describe in detail how you used Profoto lights to create your imagery. The upload process is simple, and it includes three parts:

Upload your creative portrait and BTS (behind-the-scenes) photo or lighting diagram to your Share the Light profile. You can find a lighting diagram template on the upload page. Share your tips, or description of your process & the settings you used. Tag the Profoto gear you used for the image.

What Happens After I Enter?

After the submission window closes, Pye will select three uploads to highlight in his image critique on June 15th. During the live critique, Pye will examine his three top community picks in detail and share what makes them stand out. His top pick will win a Profoto A10.

Prizes

All three photographers whose images are chosen for the image critique receive a surprise Profoto care package, to details of which will be shared at a later date. The grand prize for Pye Jirsa’s top pick is a Profoto A10 worth $1,095.00 USD, excluding sales tax for the photographer who took the winning image.

About the Profoto A10

Like all of Profoto’s lights, the Profoto A10 was designed with unique light shaping capabilities. Its round head gives a natural light spread with smooth fall-off, and with its smart magnetic mount, you can push your creativity with the full range of Profoto Clic light shaping tools, which can easily be stacked for more creative options. The A10 also offers a built-in LED modeling light that takes the guesswork out of how the light will fall onto your subject. You can read our most recent review of the A10 here.

Quick Recap

Topic: Creative Portrait

Creative Portrait Dates to upload: June 3 – June 12, 2022

June 3 – June 12, 2022 Live image critique with Pye, moderated by Chris Fain: June 15, 9:00 am PST

June 15, 9:00 am PST Prizes: Three winners will have their image(s) reviewed by Pye, and each will receive a Profoto care package. The top pick will also receive a Profoto A10.

Three winners will have their image(s) reviewed by Pye, and each will receive a Profoto care package. The top pick will also receive a Profoto A10. There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition. Read the full terms and conditions here.

Good luck!