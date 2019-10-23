Save Up To $500 on Sigma Contemporary, Macro, and Art Lenses at Adorama!
There’s some pretty big deals on Sigma Lenses and Speedlights over at Adorama including a $200 discount on one of our favorites, the 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Lens. We’ve reviewed quite a few Sigma lenses here at SLR Lounge, and we’ve got more and more coming soon! So if you’re in the market for some incredible glass and enjoy saving some money, be sure to check out all the deals from Adorama and Sigma below.
- 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens Regularly
$899, now $699
- 70mm F2.8 Art DG Macro Lens Regularly
$569, now $469
- 10-20mm F3.5 EX DC HSM Lens Regularly
$649, now $329
- 17-50mm F2.8 EX DC OS HSM Lens Regularly
$669, now $369
- 17-70mm F2.8-4 Contemporary DC Macro OS HSM Lens Regularly
$499, now $339
- 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 Contemporary DC Macro OS HSM Lens Regularly
$579, now $399
- 100-400mm F5-6.3 Contemporary DG OS HSM Lens Regularly
$799, now $609
- 150-600mm F5-6.3 Sports DG OS HSM Lens Regularly
$1,999, now $1,699
- 150-600mm F5-6.3 Contemporary DG OS HSM Lens Regularly
$1,089, now $899
- 105mm F2.8 EX DG OS HSM Macro Lens Regularly
$969, now $469
- 16mm F1.4 Contemporary DC DN Lens Regularly
$399, now $399
- 120-300mm F2.8 Sports DG APO OS HSM Lens + FREE Teleconverter Lens Regularly
$3,599, now $3,099
- EF-630 Multifunctional External Flash Regularly
$379, now $349
With PPE kicking off this week, we can be sure to see a LOT of new and incredible deals on gear coming out of New York City. We’ll be keeping a close eye on things and keeping you updated on whatever we find out, but if you’re at the show and hear of something epic, be sure to let us know in the comments below!
