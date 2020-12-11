In this video from Photographer David Suh, Pye gets the makeover of a lifetime! That’s right, Pye gets in front of the lens for a change for an absolutely epic transformation in a KPOP makeover that you need to see to believe!

For this epic Kpop makeover, I had the pleasure of having the man, the myth, the legend, Pye Jirsa from @SLR Lounge | Photography Tutorials Pye is an incredible photographer, educator, husband, and father of four. Many of my hours in my early photography days were watching this beautiful man on YouTube and CreativeLive teach me how to use my camera and flash. Now I’m somehow giving him a full Kpop makeover photo shoot and we’re all here for it.

At first, even though he was excited, Pye was a bit nervous about the whole thing, but as he says near the end of the shoot, “I do think that it was an incredible experience where no matter what you think of yourself or who you think you are, it’s very transformative to see yourself broken down and made up in someone else’s eyes. It’s seeing a different version of you that you never would have imagined for sure.”

David adds that he feels like people have the wrong idea about what he does behind the camera.“They think _I_ give people confidence, but I think what I give them is a different version of themselves, and then the confidence is a byproduct of that.”

It’s an interesting switch up for sure, and David leads Pye gracefully and with ease to get the looks and shots he’s envisioned for his makeover. Now all that’s left to do is get him signed by a record label….and maybe a few dance classes…..and singing classes?

Check out the final images in David’s Instagram post below and be sure to let us know what you think in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Suh Photography (@davidsuhphoto)

“I think for somebody that’s coming into this, they walk away with like a different kind of swagger because they know that it’s one more thing that they now know for sure that they could do”

It just goes to show, that it’s always good for a photographer, no matter how long they’ve been behind the camera, to step out and be a part in front of the lens. You can always learn something from the experience, and thus become a better creative!

