Tamron has announced a new series of weekly Tamron Pro Photographer Tech Webinars covering a variety of subject matter starting January 7th. All the one-hour Thursday sessions include Q&A chat with the photographer. Free registration to all sessions can be made from Tamron’s Local Events page at https://www.tamron-usa.com/special/events.html.

January 7th, 7pm – 8pm ET – Freezing Action: Sports Photography with Armando Flores

Join Pro Photographer and Tamron Technical Representative Armando Flores for a fast-paced seminar with tips for making great lens choices and techniques for shooting your next sporting event. Learn how to use existing and artificial light to your advantage, even in challenging situations. Find out how to use aperture and focal length to control and soften backgrounds. See how your vantage point, perspective, and colorwork together to create compelling images. Armando will discuss composition basics, using the right shutter speeds, apertures, and ISO settings, plus the right accessories such as custom color balance tools to “do it right in the field” saving time in your post-processing activities.

Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5386838828978307854

January 14th, 7pm – 8pm ET – The Art of Travel Photography and Storytelling with Erica Robinson

In my mind, travel photography is a broad genre covering so many bases. It’s an incorporation of landscape, environmental portrait, wildlife, street photography, and storytelling, all rolled into one. And because travel photographers are naturally wandering souls, we strive to document the world around us in its purest form. And share stories! During this travel and storytelling seminar, we will discuss how to build a photograph with our composition while being sure we know our cameras settings, as well as understanding our location, and how to show stories within our travel photographs. Time to think outside of the box and get creative!

Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8978656344368515597

January 21st, 7pm – 8pm ET – Up Close with My Macro with Jillian Bell

Focusing on Tamron’s SP 90mm F/2.8 Di VC USD 1:1 Macro, Jillian will dive into its technology and what they mean in an everyday setting. We will venture into her backyard and talk about simple macro techniques you can master at home.

Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/362978886646661646

January 28th, 7pm – 8pm ET Food and Product Photography, A Look at In-Home Still Life with Jillian Bell

Maybe you learned to cook or maybe you took up a new hobby? Join Jillian as she looks at still life photography from flat-lay and light tents, to environmental scenes. We will discuss common set-ups to best highlight your newest creations!

Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4277596523296722702

February 4th, 7pm – 8pm ET – Backyard Birding from Your Balcony with Janet Vuong

New to bird photography? So is Janet! Join her as she talks about the challenges of attracting and photographing various avian visitors from her balcony.

Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/588847162296491279

February 11th, 7pm – 8pm ET – This Is Your Captain Speaking, A Guide to Great Airshow Images with Jeff Allen

Join Jeff as he shows you how to capture great images at airshows. From planes on the tarmac to those acrobatic and thrilling flyovers, Jeff will show you how to get the shots that will tell thrilling stories long after the airshow has flown off into the sunset. Jeff will discuss composition basics, using the right lens, shutter speeds, apertures, and ISO settings as well as some accessories to help you “do it right in the field” to save time in your editing.

Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6278716481944344079

February 18th, 7pm – 8pm ET – Mysteries of Night Sky Photography with Erica Robinson

Just because the sun went down, does not mean our cameras need to be shut off. There is a whole beautiful world out there to photograph at night. Night photography can often come with challenges, but with patience, the understanding of our cameras, and using proper equipment, we can create stunning images.

In this free online seminar, we will focus on learning settings, composition, and tips and tricks to inspire you to photograph night scenes.

Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3344765360736131595

February 25th, 7pm – 8pm ET – The Beauty of Landscape Photography with Ken Hubbard

It’s a big world out there with amazing landscapes and we want to help you capture it all! Join Professional Photographer Ken Hubbard as he helps you fine tune your landscape photography skills so you don’t miss out on taking the best possible images on your next adventure. During this seminar you will learn how to create the right exposure, approach your subject, and compose new angles and perspectives.

Registration Link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/962866933206027531

Replay Pro Webinars and More

Since the start of the global pandemic, Tamron ambassadors and Tamron’s team of pro photographer techs have recorded how-to and inspirational content covering various genres including landscape, portrait, macro, wildlife, sports and more. These recordings are available for convenient replay on Tamron’s website in the Home School section: https://www.tamron-usa.com/special/phototips/home_school.html

Tamron Magazine

Need more inspiration and tips from pros? Back issues of Tamron Magazine are posted on Tamron’s website. Each issue contains a variety of articles providing great tips and tricks from the pros as well as new product information and Tamron news. Read Tamron Magazine at https://www.tamron-usa.com/magazine/index.html

