New Workshop! Lighting 3 | Advanced Off Camera Flash

Buy Now!
Inspiration

Photographer Captures Lifestyle Engagement Photos At Target

By Sean Lewis on August 22nd 2019

Wedding photographers are no strangers to capturing their clients walking down the aisle, but the aisle is not typically located inside a Target (or any big-box store for that matter). However, during a recent lifestyle engagement photography session in Erie, Pennsylvania, photographer Erica Whiting found herself incorporating the everyday items that line the aisles at Target into her photos of Aaron and Tony, who chose the unique venue for their session.

Every location presents its own challenges, for the subjects as well as photographers, and Target is no exception. As Whiting states, “It can be challenging to document personalities in a public place. Knowing you’re being photographed can be intimidating and sometimes make it difficult for people to be themselves.” In order to get her couple to loosen up, Whiting tagged along as a self-described “third wheel” and captured test shots while they walked through the store. After Aaron and Tony grew more comfortable, they returned to their favorite spots and the session unfolded more naturally from there.

[Related Reading: Bride-To-Be Cancels Engagement Shoot To Take Photos With Terminally Ill Father Instead]

One notable sequence involves Aaron pushing Tony through the aisles while they shop on what would otherwise be a “typical Friday night date night for these two,” according to Whiting. While they may not typically push one another in a cart, the whimsical nature of the photos reveal Aaron and Tony’s playful personalities in a place that is meaningful to them. In her presentation of the one-of-a-kind session on her blog, White noted that revealing her clients’ personalities in meaningful images is really what it’s all about:

“Engagement photos don’t have to be traditional or look like everyone else’s insta-worthy photos. Photographs should tell a story about your life and if the photograph captures your personality and memories successfully, any setting can be ‘conventional.’ Your photographs are meant to celebrate YOU and your decision to start a life together.”

Whiting will be on hand to capture another batch of meaningful photos for the couple when they get married on New Year’s Eve.

You can find more of Erica’s work via the links below:

Erica Whiting: Website | Instagram

All images were used with the artist’s permission.

Tags:
This site contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links, however, this does not impact accuracy or integrity of our content.
Previous Story
This Instagram Influencer Is On A...
About

Sean fell into photography while teaching for a non-profit. What started as a minor task – documenting guest speakers and classroom activities – grew into a major obsession, and eventually led to a position shooting with Lin & Jirsa. Nowadays, at SLR Lounge, Sean’s work as a marketing associate merges his interest in the fields of photography and education.

RELATED ARTICLES

A Grieving Family Finds Closure After Diver Finds GoPro Containing Son’s...

A Photographer’s Guide To Photo Prints: How To Choose The Right Wall...

The Paddling Tranquility Photo Project: Paddleboarding Through a Frozen...

RELATED WORKSHOPS

SEE MORE WORKSHOPS

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

SLR Lounge Premium Subscription

access All of our workshops

Complete Wedding Photography Training System

Complete Wedding Photography Training...

A-Z Guide to Wedding Photography

Complete Photography Business Training System

Complete Photography Business...

start and run the business of your dreams

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

FREE PRO TUTORIAL
Business Course Four | How To Book Photography Clients
One or more of these reasons might surprise you, but you'll likely agree that all are true. 

Connect with us!