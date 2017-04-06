The Ultimate Guide to Photo Poses for Men
Masculinity, strength, and power the three components that make up our posing goals for men. Our Complete Posing Workshop was created in order to help you master the nuances of posing to help elevate your portraiture. From standing to group photos, here is our guide to photo poses for men:
Photo Poses for Men #1 | Standing Portrait
Starting from the ground up makes posing less daunting for subjects and allows you to easily direct men, women, and large groups. First, we need to identify our goals for posing men:
- Feet First, Hip Distance Apart
- Toes Pointed Out
- A Straight Spine
Posture instantly changes the look of confidence and translates as a triple-threat: masculine, strong and powerful. In our Photographing the Groom workshop we cover more tips on posing men, capturing expressions, lighting, and composition in a less-than-perfect hotel room, and how to recreate these shots with some of our favorite gear.
Photo Poses for Men #2 | Sitting Portrait
Sitting poses can be complicated because typically our natural inclination is to hunch over. We’ll walk you through how angles can diminish or increase your client’s presence, building the pose from the ground up.
Sitting portraits are perfect for some of our larger guys who may have a bit of a tummy as sitting can help to camouflage. Have your subject maintain a straight spine and wide stance, keeping posture as a priority. Also note that the lower the camera angle the stronger he will become, as he towers the frame; the higher the camera angle the smaller he will become.
Focal length plays a huge role when photographing seated subjects because of distortion from specific lenses making objects closer to the camera appear larger and wider.
Photo Poses for Men #3 | Editorial Group Photo
Great direction is a catalyst to great posing which means that it might take a bit of coaxing to get your subjects to cooperate with this next pose. Since men can handle harsh shadows and brooding looks, we can pose them with more of a high-fashion/GQ theme in mind: serious expressions, strong dominance in the frame, and moodier tone & drama.
One way to make a portrait ‘editorial’ is through lighting, like we cover in Lighting 201, but be sure to direct your subject through expressions as well to sell the image. Try a more serious expression and utilize shadow cast to chisel out his jaw and features.
Photo Poses for Men #4 | Fun Group Photo
Fun group photos provide the perfect occasion to interact and get those candid expressions. As the director, think about what is going to make the image most meaningful, and work in and out of the scene to tell an entire story. Not only will this translate as authentic, but you’ll be able to capture those truly candid moments through your interaction.
Boost your male, female, or group posing game with the Complete Posing Workshop, your guide to transform from photographer to director. Upgrade today to stream unlimited photography education with SLR Premium.
