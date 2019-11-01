Having been a long time advocate for protective cases and bags for your gear and an avid user of hard-shell cases, I’m pretty excited about this new launch from Pelican, especially with the announced price points! This week they’ve introduced an affordable and lightweight line of protective cases for photography & outdoor enthusiasts.

The new Vault by Pelican Photography Collection is the ideal carry solution for protecting sensitive and expensive photo gear. Handcrafted and purpose-built for hard use, high-impact and supreme weather resistance, the new Vault by Pelican Photography cases come in a range of sizes and prices, including the Vault V100 case (MSRP: $59.95), the Vault V200 case (MSRP: $79.95), the Vault V300 case (MSRP: $109.95), the Vault V550 case (MSRP: $149.95) and the Vault V600 case (MSRP: $179.95).

“Bringing 43 years of experience to the creation of the new Vault by Pelican photography cases, Pelican offers photo adventurers class-leading durability, lightweight mobility and dependable protection for their gear.”

This new collection is exclusively available at B & H Photo through April 2020.

Padded Dividers Organize and Protect Valuable Photo Gear

Notably, the Vault by Pelican Photography Collection features innovative padded dividers with hook and loop fasteners that makes it easy to configure and adjust as needed to best fit your equipment and accessories. In addition, the interior cushioned padding protects the gear from damage during transit and soft-touch felt material won’t scratch expensive lenses and other accessories. For added convenience Pelican also uses high contrast colors for the padding so it’s easy to find the exact lens, battery, cord or other accessory needed.

Like all Vault by Pelican cases, the new photography cases boast heavy-duty handles and hinges, simple push-button latches for easy and quick access, nail-tough stainless steel lock hasps and a shock-resistant, high-impact polymer shell to ensure users can “handle without care” and be confident their valuable photo gear will be protected from everything including harsh weather, accidental drops or kicks, dust and even baggage mishandlers.

Personally i’m interested to see how these look when compared to the classic foam inserts you’d have to cut out yourself. I’ve often felt those were the more secure and safe way to protect gear in a pelican, but this just seems like a much quicker and easier solution. We’ll just have to see if it’s better or not in the wild!

Here are more details on the Vault by Pelican Photography Collection:

L 12.03″ W 5.16″ H Exterior Dimensions: 12.28″12.03″5.16″

Interior Dimensions: 11.00″ L 8.03″ W 4.50″ H

Weight (Approx): 3.47 Lbs. (1.6 Kg)

Exterior Dimensions: 15.41″ L 13.08″ W 6.16″ H

Interior Dimensions: 14.00″ L 10.00″ W 5.50″ H

Weight (Approx): 5.05 Lbs. (2.3 Kg)

Exterior Dimensions: 17.54″ L 14.21″ W 7.16″ H

Interior Dimensions: 16.00″ L 11.00″ W 6.50″ H

Weight (Approx): 6.69 Lbs. (3.0 Kg)

Exterior Dimensions: 22.75″ L 17.75″ W 9.63″ H

Interior Dimensions: 19.00″ L 14.00″ W 8.50″ H

Weight (Approx): 10.73 Lbs. (4.9 Kg)

Exterior Dimensions: 25.00″ L 21.00″ W 10.63″ H

Interior Dimensions: 21.00″ L 17.00″ W 9.50″ H

Weight (Approx): 15.27 Lbs. (6.9 Kg)

For more information, please visit the Pelican Vault website here. In the mean time, why don’t you show us your Pelican setups? Do you use the cases with the inserts like these? Or are you a Classic Foam Cut-out user? Have you tried both and have a preference? Let us know in the comments below.

Check Pricing & Availability of all Pelican Products Here

Adorama | B&H | Amazon