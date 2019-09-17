Are you one of the photographers who’s discovered what peripherals dedicated to photo processing can do for your workflow? If you are, you’re probably familiar with Palette gear, the modular system of buttons, knobs, and sliders that can control your favorite apps in a new, tactile way. Palette, however, is no more and in its stead, you can find the new and improved brand, Monogram.

Along with the new name comes a sleeker redesign of the familiar modules and the addition of exciting an exciting new one, too. The new “Orbiter” module is described by Monogram as a “pressure-sensitive center disc … paired with an infinite-turn encoder ring for multi-axis control.” Monogram touts the Orbiter as a revolution for color grading, which should be of particular interest to video creators as it can be used with Lumetri, Premiere Pro, and After Effects.

Those who’ve already invested in the Palette iteration of the system will be pleased to know that the new Monogram set is backward-compatible and can be added to and used with the pre-existing product set.

And of course, it’s worth noting that Palette/Monogram works with a host of software for varying creative purposes, from photography to video to music creation. Supported apps include Photoshop, Lightroom, Capture One, and Premiere Pro, to name a few.

The new Monogram tools launch today via Kickstarter, so if you’ve been waiting to try physical controls for your editing programs, hustle over there to get all the details and grab the early bird rewards. If it even just barely improves on the system formerly known as Palette, it’ll be a good investment.