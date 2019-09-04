Nikon Announces the D6 DSLR Camera and the AF-S Nikkor 120-300mm f/2.8 FL ED VR Telephoto Zoom Lens!

Nikon Inc. is pleased to announce the development of the Nikon D6 professional DSLR camera and the AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR telephoto zoom lens.

Nikon released the D1 digital SLR camera in 1999, making 2019 the 20th anniversary of the single-digit D series. Thanks to the imaging know-how cultivated over Nikon’s long history in camera development, Nikon’s professional DSLR cameras have continued to evolve by introducing some of the industry’s most advanced technologies and responding to the strict demands of professional photographers with the ultimate in performance and reliability, even in the most severe conditions. With the D6, Nikon is currently developing its most advanced DSLR to date.

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the Nikon F mount. The new AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR F mount lens that Nikon is developing will provide professional photographers in fields such as sports photography with even greater support.

Nikon is striving to expand possibilities for imaging expression and leading the way in imaging culture with both DSLR and mirrorless camera systems, as well as a rich lineup of NIKKOR lenses.

Details including release dates, pricing and specifications for these products will be announced at a later date. For more information on the latest Nikon products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

Now, given we’ve got to wait a while to get the official details for the lens and DSLR body, we’re left to speculate on what the pricing and details of these items are going to be! According to Nikon Rumors, the D6 may include some mirrorless features, (Like IBIS for video!), Dual CFExpress slots, improved Autofocus, built-in wifi, 4k video at 60p, and a 24MP sensor. Again, these are all rumors, but given the trends it’s entirely possible these will all be a part of the system once it’s launched. The big question is what will the price be? Given the Single digit pro-line of DSLR bodies have traditionally launched at a price point of about $5,995, My guess is we’ll see this body enter at about that range also.

Now as for the lens?! That’s the real guess. The comparable lens from Sigma enters the fray with a price point of $3,599, (Currently on sale for $3,099), so we can expect the official Nikon system to start at at LEAST that price point. Our best guess is it’ll be closer to the $4,500 range or higher! Regardless, as a Nikon shooter myself, i’m incredibly anxious to get hands on with these new pieces and get a thorough review for you all as soon as we can. Are you wondering if Nikon will make a mirrorless sports flagship soon? If so, the D6’s performance in live view could possibly be an indication of how much better their on-sensor autofocus is getting!

What do you guys think? Are our price guesses accurate? Do you think Nikon Rumors has some accurate info? If not, what are your “wish lists” for features and price points? Let us know in the comments below!