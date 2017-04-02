New Sony Sale | a6000, a6300, a6500 Up To $350 off

Sony just ended their trade-in/trade-up event and for those of you that missed it or were unable to take advantage of it, my sympathies, as it is one of the best times to buy into a Sony system (read: when it’s here next, maybe in a year – get on it). However, do not despair as Sony has just today released a slew of other sales, and if you’re in the market or have been considering an E mount camera like the a5100, a600, a6300, or even the new a6500, it has you covered with savings up to $350.

Sony has been leading the pack for quite some time in the realm of small mirrorless and throughout the line-up there is likely something to suit each desire and need, and each is very versatile. And don’t let the nomenclature fool you into disregarding the smaller numbers, because they are all good; We know photographers who make incredible videos and and imagery with bodies that aren’t the newest, and they’re incredibly adaptable. You can take a look at Brandon Li‘s work for a taste of what is possible with these small cameras (see example below – filmed on an NEX-5nm which is an older iteration of some of what’s listed here).

So, you can check out the full list of Sony deals here, but here are some of what’s on offer:

Sony Alpha a6500 with 16-70mm Lens Kit ($100 off)

Sony Alpha a6300 with 16-70mm Lens Kit ($150 off)

Sony Alpha a6300 with 16-50mm & 55-210mm Lenses Kit ($250 off)

Sony Alpha a6500 with 16-50mm & 55-210mm Lenses Kit ($350 off)

Ongoing Sales

Fuji X-T1

Fujifilm X-T1 Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body) –

Black – $500 Off – now $799

Silver – $500 Off – now $999

Fujifilm X-T1 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-55mm Lens – $500 off

Fuji X100T

Fujifilm X100T + Wide-Angle Conversion Lens Kit – Black/Silver $200 off

Fujifilm X100T – Black/Silver – $200 Off

Fuji X-T10

Fujifilm X-T10 Mirrorless Digital Camera (Black, Body Only) – $200 Off

Fujifilm X-T10 Mirrorless with 16-50mm Lens – Silver/Black – $200 Off

Fujifilm X-T10 Mirrorless with 18-55mm Lens – Silver/Black – $200 Off

CANON

Canon 5D Mark IV

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV + 24-105mm f/4 II Lens & Storage Kit – $200 off

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV + 24-70mm f/4 Lens & Storage Kit – $150 off

Each bundle to the instant savings each package comes

SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card

4TB Hard Drive and 64GB SDXC Memory Card

Photo Backpack

Canon EOS 7D Mark II

Canon EOS 7D Mark II Camera Body with Storage Kit – $300 off

Canon EOS 7D Mark II + 18-135mm Lens & Storage Kit – $300 off

Each bundle to the instant savings each package comes

Lowepro Photo Hatchback 16L AW Backpack

64GB SDXC Memory Card

4TB External Hard Drive

Canon EOS M5

Canon EOS M5 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-150mm Lens

Canon Lenses

Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Lens – $150 off

Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM Lens – $200 off

Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM Lens – $200 off

Canon EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM Lens – $150 off

Canon EF 35mm f/1.4L USM Lens – $100 off – $650 cheaper than ver. 2

OTHER CURRENT DEALS IN BRONCOLOR, WESTCOTT, AND ACCESSORIES

LIGHTING

Westcott 43″ Apollo Orb + Free 40 Degree Fabric Grid ($69 value) – $99

The first octagonal softbox that works without an adapter ring. The compact soft box simply opens like an umbrella. Place your flash inside, attach the included diffusion panel and you’re ready to shoot. The Orb has a deeper profile which evenly projects the light source for maximum output while creating round, natural catchlights in the eyes.

Broncolor Siros L 800Ws & 400Ws Battery-Powered Kits

There are essentially 4 kits available right now with instant rebates and significant free ad ons. Each 2-pack kit comes with 2 extra batteries which go for $289 each, and a Broncolor Beautybox 65 Softbox (26″) which goes for $234. Between the extras and rebates it’s just over $1,000 saving on each. The single light packs also come with a free extra battery and case.

Broncolor Siros L 800Ws Battery-Powered 2-Light Outdoor Kit 2

Broncolor Siros L 400Ws Battery-Powered 2-Light Outdoor Kit 2

Broncolor Siros L 800Ws Battery-Powered Monolight

Broncolor Siros L 400Ws Battery-Powered Monolight