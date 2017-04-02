New Sony Sale | a6000, a6300, a6500 Up To $350 off
Sony just ended their trade-in/trade-up event and for those of you that missed it or were unable to take advantage of it, my sympathies, as it is one of the best times to buy into a Sony system (read: when it’s here next, maybe in a year – get on it). However, do not despair as Sony has just today released a slew of other sales, and if you’re in the market or have been considering an E mount camera like the a5100, a600, a6300, or even the new a6500, it has you covered with savings up to $350.
Sony has been leading the pack for quite some time in the realm of small mirrorless and throughout the line-up there is likely something to suit each desire and need, and each is very versatile. And don’t let the nomenclature fool you into disregarding the smaller numbers, because they are all good; We know photographers who make incredible videos and and imagery with bodies that aren’t the newest, and they’re incredibly adaptable. You can take a look at Brandon Li‘s work for a taste of what is possible with these small cameras (see example below – filmed on an NEX-5nm which is an older iteration of some of what’s listed here).
So, you can check out the full list of Sony deals here, but here are some of what’s on offer:
Sony Alpha a6500 with 16-70mm Lens Kit ($100 off)
Sony Alpha a6300 with 16-70mm Lens Kit ($150 off)
Sony Alpha a6300 with 16-50mm & 55-210mm Lenses Kit ($250 off)
Sony Alpha a6500 with 16-50mm & 55-210mm Lenses Kit ($350 off)
Ongoing Sales
FUJIFILM
Fujifilm X-T1 Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body) –
Black – $500 Off – now $799
Silver – $500 Off – now $999
Fujifilm X-T1 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-55mm Lens – $500 off
Fujifilm X100T + Wide-Angle Conversion Lens Kit – Black/Silver $200 off
Fujifilm X100T – Black/Silver – $200 Off
Fuji X-T10
Fujifilm X-T10 Mirrorless Digital Camera (Black, Body Only) – $200 Off
Fujifilm X-T10 Mirrorless with 16-50mm Lens – Silver/Black – $200 Off
Fujifilm X-T10 Mirrorless with 18-55mm Lens – Silver/Black – $200 Off
CANON
Canon 5D Mark IV
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV + 24-105mm f/4 II Lens & Storage Kit – $200 off
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV + 24-70mm f/4 Lens & Storage Kit – $150 off
Each bundle to the instant savings each package comes
- SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Memory Card
- 4TB Hard Drive and 64GB SDXC Memory Card
- Photo Backpack
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Canon EOS 7D Mark II Camera Body with Storage Kit – $300 off
Canon EOS 7D Mark II + 18-135mm Lens & Storage Kit – $300 off
Each bundle to the instant savings each package comes
- Lowepro Photo Hatchback 16L AW Backpack
- 64GB SDXC Memory Card
- 4TB External Hard Drive
Canon EOS M5
Canon EOS M5 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 18-150mm Lens
Canon Lenses
Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Lens – $150 off
Canon EF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L IS II USM Lens – $200 off
Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM Lens – $200 off
Canon EF 35mm f/1.4L II USM Lens – $150 off
Canon EF 35mm f/1.4L USM Lens – $100 off – $650 cheaper than ver. 2
OTHER CURRENT DEALS IN BRONCOLOR, WESTCOTT, AND ACCESSORIES
LIGHTING
Westcott 43″ Apollo Orb + Free 40 Degree Fabric Grid ($69 value) – $99
The first octagonal softbox that works without an adapter ring. The compact soft box simply opens like an umbrella. Place your flash inside, attach the included diffusion panel and you’re ready to shoot. The Orb has a deeper profile which evenly projects the light source for maximum output while creating round, natural catchlights in the eyes.
Broncolor Siros L 800Ws & 400Ws Battery-Powered Kits
There are essentially 4 kits available right now with instant rebates and significant free ad ons. Each 2-pack kit comes with 2 extra batteries which go for $289 each, and a Broncolor Beautybox 65 Softbox (26″) which goes for $234. Between the extras and rebates it’s just over $1,000 saving on each. The single light packs also come with a free extra battery and case.
Broncolor Siros L 800Ws Battery-Powered 2-Light Outdoor Kit 2
Broncolor Siros L 400Ws Battery-Powered 2-Light Outdoor Kit 2
Broncolor Siros L 800Ws Battery-Powered Monolight
