Pye and the team have just released a new free 1 hour masterclass to help you make $100K more in your wedding or portrait photography business. Whether you need help getting more leads, closing those leads, or making more per client, this short course is sure to provide you with a few impactful tips for your business.

Masterclass Basics

When: Instant access (prerecorded)

Cost: Free

Duration: Just over 1 hour

How to Access: Sign up here

What You’ll Learn in 1 Hour

Here’s a breakdown of what we cover in the masterclass.

Part 1 – How to increase visitors and leads!

Create Same-Day Slideshows

Share Images with Vendors (Quickly!)

Set Up Collaborative Styled Shoots

Take Advantage of Short-Form (IG Reels/TikTok)

Develop a Keyword Strategy for Your Website

Create Articles that Answer Common Questions for SEO

Properly Name Your Images for SEO

Create Preferred Venue and Vendor Pages

Look for Easy Backlink Opportunities to Boost Authority

Part 2 – How to charge more per client!

Understand the Mindset of Luxury vs Consumer

Focus on Being Unique, Not Necessarily “The Best” at Everything

Get Creative to Provide a Luxury Experience (Even w/out a Studio)

Use Pricing Psychology in Your Package Design

Create an MVP, a Desired Sell, and a Price Anchor

Present Your Packages in Decreasing Price Order

Part 3 – How to convert leads into SALES!

Sell via phone, zoom, or face-to-face (NOT EMAIL!)

Minimize Your Time to Initial Contact

Stop Feature Selling

Stop Diving Into The Details (Get Past the Croc Brain)

Never Present the Price Before Establishing value

Focus on THEIR Values And Show that You Understand Them!

Click here to sign up for the masterclass

If you’re looking for more information on any of the concepts above, you’ll find all of them them (and much more) inside of SLR Lounge Premium.