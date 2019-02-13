Canon Announces NEW EOS-RP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera & 6 RF Lenses
Well, the rumors were true. Canon announced the release of the Canon EOS-RP, a full-frame mirrorless camera and second in their EOS-R lineup (spoiler alert: still only 1 card slot – sorry, internet). In addition, they’ve unleashed 6 new RF lenses to bolster their mirrorless range, making there a total of 9 RF lenses to choose from that are compatible with the EOS-R system.
If you are wondering how this compares to its predecessor, the Canon EOS-R, here is our hands-on review of the Canon EOS-RP. Without further adieu, meet the new Canon EOS-RP and new lineup of RF lenses.
See the video intro for the Canon EOS-RP
Canon EOS-RP: The Lightest & Smallest Full-Frame EOS Camera
Canon EOS-RP Specs
- 26.2 Megapixel CMOS Sensor, DIGIC 8 Image Processor
- Dual Pixel CMOS Auto Focus
- 4,779 Manually Selectable AF Points
- 1 SD Card Slot
- Built-in 0.39 inch, 2.36 million OLED Color Electronic Viewfinder with Touch-and-Drag AF
- 3.0-inch TFT color, LCD monitor
- 17.20 ounces in weight
- 4K UHD 24P/Full HD 60p video recording with 4K
- Full compatibility with EF, EF-S, TS-E and MP-E lenses through the use of the optional Drop-In Filter Mount Adapter or Control Ring Mount Adapter.
- Battery Pack LP-E17 (Max shots/full charge: up to 270)
- Extension Grip (comes in 3 different colors: black, red, blue).
- WIFI & Bluetooth controllable
- 23 Custom Function controls
- Canon EOS-RP Price (Body Only): $1299 USD
- Canon EOS-RP Price (Body + RF 24-105mm f/4 IS): $2199 USD
New Canon RF Lenses
(Links for the lenses were unavailable at the time of publication. Links will be included when available.)
- RF 15-35mm F/2.8 IS: offering a wide angle and fast aperture in a single package, is ideal for a variety of shooting applications including architecture, interiors or landscapes.
- RF 24-70mm F/2.8 IS: is a high-performance, standard zoom lens for professionals and photo enthusiasts alike – ideal for shooting portraits, landscapes, documentaries or weddings.
- RF 70-200mm F/2.8L IS: is a must-have for any professional photographer, especially for those shooting weddings, sports or wildlife. This lens is a great all-around, high-speed, medium telephoto zoom lens and does well to round out any camera bag.
- RF 24-240mm F/4.0-6.3 IS: is the ideal lens for amateurs and advanced amateurs who love to travel, no matter the destination. The versatile, all-purpose lens offers a range of focal lengths for capturing extraordinary shots in a form factor that is both compact and lightweight.
- RF 85mm f/1.2L: is a large aperture mid-telephoto prime lens. It offers excellent performance for advanced and professional portrait photographers and is a widely popular focal length and aperture
speed combination for users.
- RF 85mm f/1.2L DS: with Defocus Smoothing lens technology, is a uniquely designed lens that offers a combination of beautifully smooth defocused bokeh. Featuring a super-fast F1.2 aperture, the lens will help produce breathtaking portraits that will surely stand out from the crowd.
- Drop-In Filter Mount Adapter EF-EOS R (with V-ND Filter/with C-PL Filter)
Who Is the Canon EOS-RP For?
Canon released their entry-level APS-C mirrorless, the Canon M5, as their appetizer into the mirrorless market. The Canon EOS-RP is a full-frame first-course entree, with the second course being the Canon EOS-R. This camera is intended for “amateur and advanced amateur photographers looking for an entry-level, full-frame mirrorless camera.”
Accessories For Canon EOS-RP
Extension Grip
One of the accessories that launched with the release of the EOS-RP is an extension grip that comes in three different colors (pictured above): red, black, and blue. Check the price here.
New LP-E17 Battery
If you were thinking that this you could use your LP-E6 batteries from your other Canon DSLR's or even the Canon EOS-R, think again. With the new Canon EOS-RP comes the LP-E17 battery with this expected battery life estimated at 250-270 shots per full charge.
Save Now on the EOS-R System!
For a limited time, Canon is offering savings on the EOS-R system.
- Canon EOS RP w/ EF 24-105mm Lens & Mount Adapter EF-EOS R Kit – $300 Off
- Canon EOS-RP with RF 24-105mm F/4 IS – $200 Off
- Canon EOS-RP (Body Only) – $200 Off
- RF 35mm F/1.8 Macro IS – $50 Off
- RF 50mm F/1.2 L – $200 Off
- RF 24-105mm F/4 IS – $200 Off
