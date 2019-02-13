Get 6 Months of ShootQ Free With Any Workshop Purchase!

Gear & Apps

Canon Announces NEW EOS-RP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera & 6 RF Lenses 

By Shivani Reddy on February 13th 2019

Well, the rumors were true. Canon announced the release of the Canon EOS-RP, a full-frame mirrorless camera and second in their EOS-R lineup (spoiler alert: still only 1 card slot – sorry, internet). In addition, they’ve unleashed 6 new RF lenses to bolster their mirrorless range, making there a total of 9 RF lenses to choose from that are compatible with the EOS-R system.

If you are wondering how this compares to its predecessor, the Canon EOS-R, here is our hands-on review of the Canon EOS-RP. Without further adieu, meet the new Canon EOS-RP and new lineup of RF lenses.

Read The Canon EOS-RP Review Here!

See the video intro for the Canon EOS-RP

Canon EOS-RP: The Lightest & Smallest Full-Frame EOS Camera

 

To help understand how small the EOS-RP is see it compared to the size of a Canon 6DM2 body.

The Canon EOS-RP is equipped with the same EVF as the Canon EOS-R.

Canon EOS-RP Specs

  • 26.2 Megapixel CMOS Sensor, DIGIC 8 Image Processor
  • Dual Pixel CMOS Auto Focus
  • 4,779 Manually Selectable AF Points
  • 1 SD Card Slot
  • Built-in 0.39 inch, 2.36 million OLED Color Electronic Viewfinder with Touch-and-Drag AF
  • 3.0-inch TFT color, LCD monitor
  • 17.20 ounces in weight
  • 4K UHD 24P/Full HD 60p video recording with 4K
  • Full compatibility with EF, EF-S, TS-E and MP-E lenses through the use of the optional Drop-In Filter Mount Adapter or Control Ring Mount Adapter.
  • Battery Pack LP-E17 (Max shots/full charge: up to 270)
  • Extension Grip (comes in 3 different colors: black, red, blue).
  • WIFI & Bluetooth controllable
  • 23 Custom Function controls
  • Canon EOS-RP Price (Body Only): $1299 USD
  • Canon EOS-RP Price (Body + RF 24-105mm f/4 IS): $2199 USD

New Canon RF Lenses

(Links for the lenses were unavailable at the time of publication.  Links will be included when available.)

  • RF 15-35mm F/2.8 IS: offering a wide angle and fast aperture in a single package, is ideal for a variety of shooting applications including architecture, interiors or landscapes.
  • RF 24-70mm F/2.8 IS: is a high-performance, standard zoom lens for professionals and photo enthusiasts alike – ideal for shooting portraits, landscapes, documentaries or weddings.
  • RF 70-200mm F/2.8L IS: is a must-have for any professional photographer, especially for those shooting weddings, sports or wildlife. This lens is a great all-around, high-speed, medium telephoto zoom lens and does well to round out any camera bag.
  • RF 24-240mm F/4.0-6.3 IS: is the ideal lens for amateurs and advanced amateurs who love to travel, no matter the destination. The versatile, all-purpose lens offers a range of focal lengths for capturing extraordinary shots in a form factor that is both compact and lightweight.
  • RF 85mm f/1.2L: is a large aperture mid-telephoto prime lens. It offers excellent performance for advanced and professional portrait photographers and is a widely popular focal length and aperture
    speed combination for users.
  • RF 85mm f/1.2L DS: with Defocus Smoothing lens technology, is a uniquely designed lens that offers a combination of beautifully smooth defocused bokeh. Featuring a super-fast F1.2 aperture, the lens will help produce breathtaking portraits that will surely stand out from the crowd.
  • Drop-In Filter Mount Adapter EF-EOS R (with V-ND Filter/with C-PL Filter)

Who Is the Canon EOS-RP For?

Canon released their entry-level APS-C mirrorless, the Canon M5, as their appetizer into the mirrorless market. The Canon EOS-RP is a full-frame first-course entree, with the second course being the Canon EOS-R. This camera is intended for “amateur and advanced amateur photographers looking for an entry-level, full-frame mirrorless camera.”

[REWIND: Canon EOS-R Review]

Accessories For Canon EOS-RP

Extension Grip

One of the accessories that launched with the release of the EOS-RP is an extension grip that comes in three different colors (pictured above): red, black, and blue.  Check the price here.

New LP-E17 Battery

If you were thinking that this you could use your LP-E6 batteries from your other Canon DSLR’s or even the Canon EOS-R, think again. With the new Canon EOS-RP comes the LP-E17 battery with this expected battery life estimated at 250-270 shots per full charge.

Read The Canon EOS-RP Review Here!

Save Now on the EOS-R System!

For a limited time, Canon is offering savings on the EOS-R system.

About

Shivani wants to live in a world where laughter is the cure to pretty much everything. Since she can’t claim “Serial Bingewatcher” as an occupation, she’ll settle for wedding/portrait photographer at Lin and Jirsa & marketing coordinator here at SLR Lounge. For those rare moments when you won’t find a camera in her hand, she will be dancing, eating a donut, or most likely watching Seinfeld.

Follow her on Instagram: @shivalry_inc

