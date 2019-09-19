Blending Surrealism with High Fashion Photography
There have been a unique set of images hitting the photography world recently. Photographer Natalie Lennard, who goes by the pseudonym Miss Aniela, has been releasing truly breathtaking photos that blend surrealism with high fashion photography.
Blending Fantasy with Reality in High Fashion Photography
Miss Aniela’s stunning work weaves together both fantasy and reality in this new photo series, captivating all of us here at SLR Lounge. We love discovering different ways photographers use their medium to create imaginative art like what Miss Aniela has done here.
One thing is for certain, these models and the beautiful gowns they’re wearing are stunning. But when you look deeper into these images, you begin to notice all of the little details that make the photos so fantastical. One of our personal favorite high fashion photos is the image titled ‘Wolves of Beihai’, with a woman wearing a golden gown in the company of two Chinese mythical beasts by her side.
View this post on Instagram
WOLVES OF BEIHAI (2019) Presenting new piece in #SurrealFashion collaborative collection with @guopei. The [yá zì 睚眦], hybrid of wolf and dragon, is one of the nine sons of the Dragon King in Chinese mythology. Aggressive and defensive, he is found symbolised on swords' cross-guards, a legendary creature with a coat of both fur and scales. In this piece, working with a special effects artist we re-imagined the legendary creature as companion to a majestic and statuesque woman adorned in couterier Guo Pei, shot within Beihai Park, Beijing. #SurrealFashion #Giclee #limitededition #guopei #missanielaguopei Team: Photographer @missaniela / Couture by @guopei / Wolf Dragons by Christopher Antoniou / Hair by @mingyue617 / MUA @zihuiyoung / Production by Miss Aniela & Guo Pei @syllllllllv #guopei #hautecouture #fineart #eastasian #china #beijing #dreamlocations @phaseonephoto
A post shared by Miss Aniela: Surreal Fashion (@missaniela) on
Or ‘Swan Lake’, where a woman’s incredible blue gown becomes a rocky shore at her feet:
View this post on Instagram
'SWAN LAKE' (2014) We've been thinking a lot about this picture over the last week as we plan something big upcoming… #SurrealFashion Styling @leonidgurevich, model @tayloravalos (full BTS making of this appears in my Creative Live course available online)
A post shared by Miss Aniela: Surreal Fashion (@missaniela) on
[Related Reading: Conceptual Art Photographer Brings a Little Whimsy to the Industry | Joel Robison]
Aniela is not afraid to get her models out of their comfort zone, either. In an image titled ‘She Shoal’, Aniela commissioned deep-sea diver, Coral Tomascik to free-dive 40 feet into the depths of the waters of the Cayman Islands. “Coral had actually never gone so deep without a mask and flippers so we were putting her out of her comfort zone, all in the name of art!” she told My Modern Met.
To capture the vision of ‘She Shoal’, Aniela worked with photographer Jason Washington and CGI artist Chris Antoniou, who “synthesized” 20,000 CGI silverside fish to make Coral’s dress a reality. “We wanted it to look realistic and otherworldly all at the same time,” Aniela said.
View this post on Instagram
'SHE SHOAL' (2019) For first time sharing this piece shot 40ft deep underwater in the Cayman Islands and combined with at least 20,000 #CGI silverside fish as part of an ambitious artwork originally commissioned for Cayman Islands DREAM IN CAYMAN fantasy tourism #adcampaign and by far our favourite from it! SWIPE ➡️ for detail 🐟 Short video to come. Produced by @missaniela & @richardsgroup / CGI: Chris Antoniou / Underwater photography @caymanjason / Model @coral.cay / Team @talltimphotos @supershinysoul @freediversteph @leonidgurevich #giclee #limitededition #SurrealFashion #caymanislands #fashion #campaign #tourism #luxury #underwaterphotography #cgi #surreal
A post shared by Miss Aniela: Surreal Fashion (@missaniela) on
Miss Aniela’s images are nothing short of incredible, and a true inspiration to surreal photographers around the world. What Aniela does with high fashion photography is virtually unheard of, working with other visionary artists and creators to bring the art inside of her head to the outside world for all to see.
To view more of Miss Aniela’s gorgeous work in surreal high fashion photography, check out her website or follow her on Instagram @missaniela. We can’t wait to see all of the wonderful and magical things to come!
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.