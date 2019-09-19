There have been a unique set of images hitting the photography world recently. Photographer Natalie Lennard, who goes by the pseudonym Miss Aniela, has been releasing truly breathtaking photos that blend surrealism with high fashion photography.

Blending Fantasy with Reality in High Fashion Photography

Miss Aniela’s stunning work weaves together both fantasy and reality in this new photo series, captivating all of us here at SLR Lounge. We love discovering different ways photographers use their medium to create imaginative art like what Miss Aniela has done here.

One thing is for certain, these models and the beautiful gowns they’re wearing are stunning. But when you look deeper into these images, you begin to notice all of the little details that make the photos so fantastical. One of our personal favorite high fashion photos is the image titled ‘Wolves of Beihai’, with a woman wearing a golden gown in the company of two Chinese mythical beasts by her side.

Or ‘Swan Lake’, where a woman’s incredible blue gown becomes a rocky shore at her feet:

Aniela is not afraid to get her models out of their comfort zone, either. In an image titled ‘She Shoal’, Aniela commissioned deep-sea diver, Coral Tomascik to free-dive 40 feet into the depths of the waters of the Cayman Islands. “Coral had actually never gone so deep without a mask and flippers so we were putting her out of her comfort zone, all in the name of art!” she told My Modern Met.

To capture the vision of ‘She Shoal’, Aniela worked with photographer Jason Washington and CGI artist Chris Antoniou, who “synthesized” 20,000 CGI silverside fish to make Coral’s dress a reality. “We wanted it to look realistic and otherworldly all at the same time,” Aniela said.

Miss Aniela’s images are nothing short of incredible, and a true inspiration to surreal photographers around the world. What Aniela does with high fashion photography is virtually unheard of, working with other visionary artists and creators to bring the art inside of her head to the outside world for all to see.

To view more of Miss Aniela’s gorgeous work in surreal high fashion photography, check out her website or follow her on Instagram @missaniela. We can’t wait to see all of the wonderful and magical things to come!