Major Firmware Update For Fujifilm X-E3 & Updates Firmware For X100F, and X-H1

Fujifilm continues to build upon its positive legacy of customer support by releasing the firmware update ver.1.20 for X-E3 camera body. This latest update promises to bolster the experience of X-E3 user both during shoots and in post-processing.

The X-E3 is less than a year old, so if you picked one up towards the end of 2017, the slew of updates could make this feel like a new camera. If you haven’t considered the X-E3 or, if you are on the fence, this could tip the scales in favor of “yes” and grant Fuji access to the $900 burning a hole in your wallet.

Firmware Update

1. Support “Fujifilm X RAW STUDIO”

After connecting a camera to a computer via USB cable, the “Fujifilm X RAW STUDIO” enables users to convert RAW files with X Processor Pro. Fast batch processing will also be available. The “Fujifilm X RAW STUDIO” can be downloaded from the Fujifilm website for free. 2. Support for backup/restore of camera settings via Fujifilm X Acquire. Once connecting a camera to a computer via USB cable, the “Fujifilm X Acquire” allows users to backup/restore camera settings to/from a file. Copying all camera settings from one camera to another is available.

*Settings other than date and custom white balance can be backup and restored. 3. Compatible with the newly developed FUJINON XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens. The upgrade will add compatibility for the newly developed FUJINON XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens. When changing the focus mode (AF/MF), the focus ring function (fine zoom adjustment, manual focus) automatically switches.

* Focus ring function when focus mode is “S” or “C”：Fine Zoom adjustment.

* Focus ring function when focus mode is “M”：Manual focus. Memorize the lens zoom position when power off and return to the position when power on Maintain the lens zoom position in playback mode to shorten the startup time for the next shooting

*note: When using the lens, upgrade the lens firmware to the latest version first. 4. Improve radio flash controller usability

The upgrade allows users to shoot with compatible third party studio flash in high speed sync. or TTL mode via their radio controllers. 5. Enlarged and customizable indicators or information

The upgrade allows users to enlarge indicators and information in the viewfinder and/or LCD monitor. This upgrade will also enable users to customize the location of where the information is shown on the display.

When enlarged display, some icons are not displayed like distance indicator, focus frame, focus mode, focus warning, microphone/remote release, AF+MF, button lock and sound and flash indicator. 6. Enhanced Bluetooth® connectivity via “Fujifilm Camera Remote” app.

The upgrade allows users to utilize the following functions with the latest “FUJFIILM Camera Remote” app. The upgrade allows users to select multiple smartphones or tablet devices by paring the cameras.(Up to 7 devices) Update the firmware*1 of compatible cameras that offer Bluetooth® capability via smartphone or tablet devices. It supports Bluetooth® wireless remote control camera shutter release*1 for cameras that offer Bluetooth capability. *1：An upgrade to the “Fujifilm Camera Remote” that will be available in May 2018 is required to operate firmware update and camera shutter release.

Additional Fuji Gear Mentioned in the update

Fujifilm XC-15-45mm f3.5-5.6 OIS PZ Lens – $299

You can download the various installers for Mac and Windows below and as well as find the official firmware page here.

The updates for the X100F & X-H1 are relatively minor in comparison but can be found here:

X-H1 Camera Body Firmware Update Ver.1.02

X100F Firmware Update Ver.2.10