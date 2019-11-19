The wait is finally over! Skylum software’s latest release, Luminar 4, is finally available for purchase and download! We’ve been reporting on the updates and new features in this application for the last few months now, and having gotten hands on with the full release myself recently, I can honestly tell you that this app is very impressive!

In addition to all the new AI centric tools and feature updates, Skylum has taken some time to redesign and revamp the UI (user interface) of Luminar 4, to provide a more streamlined editing workflow. This layout will help shorten the time it takes to learn the application for new users, and with the customizable tools, make it easy for existing users to hit the ground running in a workflow that works just for them.

Key New Features & Improved Technology in Luminar 4

AI Sky Replacement

AI Skin Enhancer

Portrait Enhancer

AI Structure

Smart Contrast

Improved Performance

Redesigned Edit Module

Improved Golden Hour Filters

Improved Denoise Tool

Enhanced Adjustable Gradients

Improved Color Styles Library (LUTS)

Luminar 4 is available as a stand-alone application but can also be used as a plugin for applications such as Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop Elements, and Apple Photos/Aperture for MacOS. Luminar 4 is available now for the price of $89 USD for new customers and update pricing available for existing users, and each license will give you 2 seats! For more information on the application and it’s capabilities, be sure to check out the videos below.

Luminar 4 in Action

AI Sky Replacement

AI Structure In Action

AI Portrait Tools

As you can see, there’s a LOT of new tools that add an insane punch to this application. Personally, i’ve been blown away with the sky replacement features and have been playing with that for hours and hours now on my images. Believe me, i’ll have a write up on this coming soon! Until then, let us know any questions you may have that we can answer below, and be sure to head to the Skylum website to find out more information.