Light Feathering | What is it and How to Use It

Once a photographer masters the fundamentals of lighting, the next step is learning how to manipulate it to their advantage. By experimenting with various types of lights, angles, and modifiers, photographers can shape and control light to enhance the creativity of their images. For those still building their foundational knowledge, exploring resources like Lighting 101 is recommended. However, beyond these basics lies a realm of techniques that can lead to extraordinary results. In this article, the concept of feathered lighting is explored, along with practical examples of how to effectively apply it in photography.

What is Light Feathering

Light feathering refers to the technique of angling a light source so that the edges, or the “feathers,” of the light, rather than the full intensity, fall on the subject. This creates a softer, more diffused light, which helps to reduce shadows, minimize highlights, and produce a look that feels more natural.

What is Happening?

Every light source has a “fall-off” area where the light transitions from its most intense point to softer edges. This transition zone is what photographers utilize when they feather light. By positioning the light source at a certain angle, the softer edge of the light beam grazes the subject. This technique is especially effective when using softboxes, umbrellas, or other diffused lighting tools, as these modifiers already produce a softer light.

Feathering Your Softbox (Video example)

In the following tutorial, Jay P. Morgan from The Slanted Lens shows us how to do just that with a technique called, “feathering” with a softbox.

Feathering is maneuvering a light source’s area of coverage so that only the desired area of the subject is lit.



This helps you emphasize the area in your photo that you want to highlight and not the entire area of your softbox’s potential, which makes for a better quality of light. You can get a similar look by using a grid (as shown in this article here), but if you’re short on grids (or cash), feathering can give you the look you want, at no additional cost.

How to Feather Light Effectively

To feather light effectively, follow these steps:

Position Your Light Source: Start by placing your light source at an angle to your subject, rather than directly in front of them. For example, if you’re using a softbox, position it slightly to the side or above your subject. Angle the Light: Tilt or rotate the light source so that the edge of the light beam falls on your subject. The center of the light should point away from the subject, towards the background or to the side. Adjust for Desired Effect: Depending on the intensity of the light and the look you’re aiming for, you can adjust the angle and distance of the light source. The closer the light is, the more pronounced the feathering effect will be. Observe and Adjust: Take a few test shots and observe how the light interacts with your subject. You’ll notice that feathering reduces the contrast between highlights and shadows, creating a more balanced and pleasing image.

Case Study – Stacking and Feathering for Even Light Coverage

Stacking lights (placing them next to one another) and feathering them (aiming lights slightly to the side of the subjects as opposed to lighting them directly) will allow you to evenly light a large group, even under the midday sun.

Here is a diagram to demonstrate stacking and feathering:

Here are the key steps for using this technique to photograph a large group: