In photography, the artistry extends beyond the camera and lens to the presentation of the final product. While photographers recognize the tangible value of printed albums, navigating the complexities of offering, pricing, and selling these keepsakes can prove challenging. Offering a wide array of options might overwhelm clients, yet a limited selection risks not meeting their diverse tastes. One option that photographers should consider offering is a layflat photo book, a product that offers the premium feel of a flush mount album but in a lighter format and at a lower cost. In this article, we’ll dig into layflat photo books like the ones offered by Zno and discuss how to make, price and sell them in your lineup.

1. Understanding Layflat Photo Books

While every album maker has a different naming structure for their products, the term “layflat” typically means a book or album with unique binding that allows them to lay completely flat when opened, providing an uninterrupted view of each spread (see the example above).

In addition, the word “book” is often used when the pages (and even the covers) aren’t as thick or heavy as those used in “albums.” Some photo labs, like Zno, however, offer photo paper rather than press paper that most printers use in their photo books. The photo paper gives the book a more professional look and feel while still maintaining an affordable price.

Benefits for Photographers

Storytelling

Layflat books offer a beautiful presentation of photos and stories, allowing for full-page spreads without the interruption of a traditional binding crease. Because of this, layflat photo books serve as great vehicles for showcasing your photography and your clients’ memories.

Cost

As we touched on above, layflat photo books typically cost between 10% and 20% less than full flush mount or fine art albums. For this reason, they can potentially occupy the middle spot of your album lineup and help you serve a broader range of clientele.

2. Selecting the Right Album Makers

Choosing a great album maker is the first step. Look for reputable manufacturers known for quality and durability. For one example, as we mentioned above, Zno offers paper choices (photo paper vs. press paper) and competitive prices that can make a significant impact on your overall product as well as your bottom line. It’s vitally important that you select a maker with options that will best serve your photography business. You should be able to get sample materials from the album makers you’re considering. You might also consider attending a tradeshow to see all of the album options in person.

3. Making the Layflat Photo Book

It’s one thing to partner with a credible lab and establish a system for making and selling albums, but it’s another thing to make sure the albums reflect your clients’ interests and look their best while doing so.

Selecting Cover Options

In selecting cover options for your albums, it’s crucial to strike a balance between variety and simplicity. Overloading clients with choices can be counterproductive, so it’s wise to carefully curate your offerings.

If your portfolio includes higher-end products like full flush mount albums or fine art albums, create clear distinctions between these and other options like layflat photo books. This differentiation can be effectively achieved through the cover materials. For instance, you might reserve exclusive leather covers for your premium flush mount albums, while offering elegant linen covers for the layflat photo books.

Additionally, consider using other features such as debossing, varying book sizes, and unique design elements as tools for differentiation. This strategy not only simplifies the decision-making process for your clients but also subtly highlights the premium nature of your higher-priced offerings.

Layflat Photo Book Design Principles

Good layout designs are key to creating beautiful albums. Emphasize visual storytelling, balancing images, and maintaining a clean, uncluttered design. With album design, less is more, so ensure that you’re not trying to cram in every image from your Zno client gallery.

Ensure cohesiveness in design to maintain a professional look. Many album makers, such as Zno, include album design software. As an example Zno Designer has an automatic or “smart” layout feature. This can give you a good baseline from which you can modify and tweak to perfection.

4. Pricing Strategies for Layflat Photo Books

When pricing your layflat photo books, consider your entire lineup of print products. Consider a “Good, Better, Best” strategy, with your highest priced option being a fine art album or Flush Mount Album, your middle option being your layflat photo book, and your lowest priced option being a book with thinner pages, like a slim photo book or press photo book.

Understand your costs

Understand the production costs, including materials and labor, to set a baseline for pricing. Consider taking all of your costs and multiplying the total by 3 to get a good starting point. From there, you can adjust up and down depending on your research and your overall goals.

Conduct Market Research

Conduct research to understand market rates and adjust pricing according to your target audience. Try asking in online photography groups such or ask a trusted photographer friend or mentor for advice.

5. Marketing and Selling Layflat Photo Books

To effectively market your layflat photo books, it’s essential to implement a blend of online and offline strategies, ensuring a comprehensive reach.

Online Marketing

Online, your website and blog serve as primary platforms to showcase the elegance and uniqueness of your albums. Regularly update these spaces with high-quality images of your books, detailed descriptions, and testimonials to engage potential clients.

Social Media Marketing

In social media, make your albums a consistent feature across your channels. While posts centered on your photography may attract more immediate engagement, consistent showcasing of your photo books plays a crucial role in reinforcing their availability and value. Use these posts not just for visibility but as an opportunity to articulate the craftsmanship and exclusivity of these albums. Share behind-the-scenes glimpses of the making process, client unboxing videos, and occasional promotions to spark interest.

Trade Shows & More

Beyond digital platforms, don’t underestimate the power of offline marketing. Attend photography exhibitions, trade shows, and local events where you can display physical samples of your layflat photo books. This tactile experience can be compelling for potential clients. Additionally, consider collaborating with local businesses or galleries to showcase your albums, tapping into new customer bases.

Referrals

Lastly, leverage word-of-mouth by encouraging satisfied clients to share their experiences. A referral program can incentivize this, offering discounts or special offers for clients who refer new customers. This combination of online presence, physical showcasing, and leveraging client networks creates a dynamic marketing strategy, effectively communicating the value and beauty of your layflat photo books.

Conclusion

Layflat photo books represent a significant opportunity for photographers to enhance their offering. We hope that this guide will help quick-start your ability to effectively create, price, and sell these unique products.