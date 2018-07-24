Photographing the Milky Way

Limited Time Launch Discount!
Your content will be up shortly. Please allow up to 5 seconds
News & Insight

Introducing The Peak Design 45L Travel Backpack & Packing Tools

By Kishore Sawh on July 24th 2018

Whilst Lowepro, ThinkTank and Manfrotto are camera bag brands that can be found on shelves everywhere from B&H to BestBuy, it’s Peak Design bags that you’ll see being worn everywhere by a younger generation of photographers. The company has kept that generation in mind from the design stages through to the funding. Peak Design has pioneered crowdfunding for the type, and is now on it’s 8th Kickstarter project, and it’s for the new 45L Travel Backpack & Packing Tools.

Mini Review of Peak Design’s Everyday Backpack & Sling | Facebook Live

The Kickstarter campaign they’ve launched has once again blown far past its goal of $500,000. This isn’t surprising given their history of delivering quality, and on schedule, and the world is always looking for another great travel bag – especially creatives looking to house their gear.

The Everyday line was truly transformational for many photographers looking for stylish and affordable bags that accommodated their lifestyles and wallets. But where the Everyday Backpack and messenger and the rest of the Everyday line was that, this new offering is focused on travel – though Peak is using the word ‘travel’ in a rather nebulous form that could be intercontinental or within your city. But being for travel it is weather resistant and expandable.

The new 45L Travel Backpack & Packing Tools looks to be the most versatile Peak Design bag yet, with as assortment of packing cubes and pouches that are made to work specifically with the bag, which cover everything from camera and lens storage, to a wash bag, to cables and so on. All of it meant to work together seamlessly to provide function that fits the form.

The MSRP of the 45L Travel Backpack is $299 but can be had for $235 if you back the Kickstarter, with deliveries occurring before the holidays.

Adding the various camera cubes and so on, however, does see the price jump, and the top-tier which comes with the complete travel pack and large camera cube will be $459 on kickstarter which is a considerable $176 less than the $635 MSRP it will retail for.

Peak looks to be going after the market I have felt WANDRD has nailed so nicely, so expect a full review in the not-too-distant future. In the meantime, if you’re interested in acting now, you can do so here on their Kickstarter.

You can also find the line of Peak Design Bags already out, here.

Tags:
Previous
5 Composition Ideas (Not Rules) |...
About

Kishore is, among other things, the Editor-In-Chief at SLR Lounge. A photographer and writer based in Miami, he can often be found at dog parks, and airports in London and Toronto. He is also a tremendous fan of flossing and the happiest guy around when the company’s good.

Q&A Discussions

Please or register to post a comment.

  1. adam sanford

    They’ve jumped the shark.  Too much going on here and it would take quite a demo to convince me that all those cubes work well / quickly / efficiently with the 87 gajillion access points. 

    Also:  45L carry with stylish little thin backpack shoulder straps?  My shoulders hurt just looking at that. 
    | |
Trending Workshop
Wedding Workshop Eight | Photographing The Reception
After polling nearly 200 wedding photographers, we found that most photographers view the reception as the most difficult part of the wedding day, particularly when it comes to lighting setups.

Related Articles

5 Composition Ideas (Not Rules) | Eric Floberg
By Eric Floberg on July 24, 2018
Domo Arigato, Mr. NVIDIA? Computational Photography That Will Benefit Photographers
By Danielle King on July 22, 2018
Nikon Teases New Camera, But Is It The One We've Be Waiting For? Nikon Mirrorless?
By Wendell Weithers on July 23, 2018

Connect with us!

[i]
[i]