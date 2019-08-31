Influencer Accused of Staging a Motorcycle Accident for Promotional Gain

Recently, Nashville-based lifestyle blogger and influencer, Tiffany Mitchell posted some rather fishy “professionally-shot” images of a motorcycle road accident she was involved in. What made these photos so bizarre, other than how professional they looked, were the almost made-to-look-staged bottles of water at the scene of the accident, almost as if it were an advertisement.

Since then, people on social media have been calling out Tiffany for staging what could actually be considered a very serious accident and glamorizing it for the sake of product placement.

When Instagram Influence Goes Too Far

A few weeks ago, lifestyle blogger and influencer, Tiffany Mitchell posted a series of images that looked like a normal day out on the bikes with her friends. But soon the images turned into a nightmare, with Tiffany lying on the ground, clutching the hand of a friend and waiting for paramedics in the presence of a… Smart Water?

It seemed a little much, and people took to the internet to scold her for it, saying Tiffany used the opportunity to make a promotional post. Buzzfeed reported that Tiffany’s post, which has since been removed, was catching a lot of flack in her comments section.

Tiffany took to Instagram to defend herself:

The Accusations of Strangers on the Internet

So what if Tiffany is telling the truth? It’s easy for the internet to turn into a giant echo chamber of blame these days.

Tiffany took to Instagram again to post photos of herself after the accident, showing her bruises and scratches and scratched up bike helmet. Although Tiffany wasn’t seriously injured, it appeared she didn’t walk away unscathed.

So next time, don’t be so quick to point the finger, Internet. Once we get our pitchforks out, it can seem like there’s no stopping us in the blame game. But take a step back, not everything is a publicity stunt. Sometimes, people might be more genuine than they seem.