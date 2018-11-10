How to Light Paint Flowers Using Simple Tools

Have you ever painted with light? This is a very easy photography technique to learn and the results can be pretty awesome. In the following tutorial, I will show you how to create flowers using your camera and a unique set of tools from Light Painting Brushes!

Here is a list of camera gear and light painting tools I used to create these images:

Gear List:

Tools from Light Painting Brushes

Before you start creating your own light paintings, here are a few key things to keep in mind:

1. Use Your Body As A Guide

Using your body as a guide is the single most important tip that I can share with you. This will help you to find the center of your flower when adding in lens flares or more petals to your blossom.

2. Mind Your Environment

Your environment matters. The darker the environment, the more time you will have to work on creating your light paintings. If you are creating light paintings where there is a lot of ambient light, you will have less time to work. It’s best to find a safe and dark location.

3. Choose The Right Materials

In this tutorial, I used Light Painting Brushes’ Plexiglass, which I personally like to use for these; however, anything that emits light can be used as a light-painting tool!

4. Go Big With A Little Extra Distance

If you want to make your light blossoms bigger, make sure to hold the light source further out on each subsequent rotation. Going around multiple times and adding in multiple layers will create some really interesting effects.

5. Have Fun!

Remember to have fun! There is no right or wrong when you are creating your light paintings. If you make a mistake, embrace it and see where it leads you! Sometimes, when you make what you think is a mistake, it takes you in a new direction and you discover something you never would have otherwise!

See the images below a few more examples of light-painted flowers that I created using this technique.

Conclusion

I hope that you find inspiration in this technique and use it to create some Light Paintings of your own! If you would like to see more of my work, or if you have any questions, you can find me at the links below! Thank you.

