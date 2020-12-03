Sometimes when you are in a slump, you just have to shake things up and get yourself a fresh perspective on things. This week the COOPH photographers did just that and explored the freezing city of Salzburg from a different point of view. Exclusively shot from above with the help of a boom pole they captured the city in new and unique angles. Check out the beautiful images they created and their tips on photography from above.

Bridges

Statues

In The Park

Road Markings

Architecture

Do you have images that are shot from above too? Then don’t hesitate and share them with us! We can’t wait to see your pics!