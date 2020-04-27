As a creative, the last few weeks have been pretty frustrating with the quarantine orders in effect. If anyone has managed to do any photoshoots they’ve been limited to toys/product/food/macro work, and if you’re lucky enough to still be shooting with people, it’s usually done over long-distances. In this case, using FaceTime, photographer Anita Sadowska has invited us to view her Behind the Scenes of a full photoshoot done over the Internet from the other side of the world!

While at home with her family in Ireland, Anita’s latest video shows the whole process of working on a fashion portrait session with a model in Los Angeles, CA using both her DSLR’s Macro Lens and the iPhone’s screen capture modes to make some interesting images. It was a very different portrait session and full of more unique challenges than when you’re there together in person, but in the end, they were still able to create some pretty awesome shots taking advantage of both professional and mobile app editing tools. As Anita even mentioned in the video, the whole shoot took about 3 hours from start to finish, which is about what it would have taken were they shooting together in person.

Today I’m back with you with a little…unusual video! :D I decided to have some fun while I need to stay at home and do a FaceTime Photoshoot! There were many challenges and the image quality is more than questionable but we had so much fun!

Let me know what you think, would you like to try a photoshoot like that yourself? Special thanks to Deja for being my beautiful model

While the quality of the raw images may not be the best, the content was still pretty fantastic! Sometimes you don’t need crystal clear images to make something creative and fun. Anita and Deja plan on recreating these shots in person once the quarantine is lifted and they’re able to create together again but until then, let us know what you think in the comments below. Have you done anything via FaceTime or Zoom or something else with the social-distancing mandates? Do you know of some other awesome projects like this? Share your work and let us know in the comments below!

*Content Shared with Permission