While we’ve gotten pretty used to the small upgrades from GoPro from each version of their action cameras, this time they did something a little different. The GoPro Hero 8 decided to take some risks with the design and features of the latest camera, and most of them seem to have paid off.

With this iteration of the Hero lineup, you no longer need a case to mount accessories to the camera, or mount it directly, as this time it’s built-in! What is missing, however, is the ability to remove/add existing filters to the lens which may be disheartening to hear to some. The trade-off seems to be a much-improved stabilization for video (Hypersmooth 2.0), slow motion features, as well as a boost mode and hyper-lapse feature! Additional UI improvements make the system faster and easier to use out of the box from previous generations and then we get into the “Moto Mods” section!

Currently, the new mods and accessories for the Hero 8 include screen protectors, roll cages, LED lights, display, microphones, display mods, floating cases, and a new filter system. Pairing these with the existing and standard line up of mounts, grips, and more, you’ve got yourself a very versatile photo & video camera system, that can even be a great Vlogging system for the influencer or journalist on the move!

[Related Reading: GoPro Hero 7 Review | More Than Just Another Action Camera]

GoPro Hero 8 Technical Specs:

Sensor 1-Chip CMOS

Sensor Resolution 12 MP

Focal Length 24.4 to 15.1mm

Recording Media 1 x microSD (256 GB Maximum)

Video Format 3840 x 2160p at 24/25/30/50/60 fps (78 Mb/s MP4 via H.264/AVC) 3840 x 2160p at 24/25/30/50/60 fps (78 Mb/s MP4 via H.265/HEVC) 2704 x 1520p at 24/25/30/50/60/100/120 fps (MP4) 1920 x 1440p at 24/25/30/50/60/100/120 fps (MP4) 1920 x 1080p at 24/25/30/50/60/100/120/200/240 fps (MP4) 1280 x 960p at 100/120/200/240 fps (MP4) 1280 x 720p at 50/60/200/240 fps (MP4)

Still Image Resolution JPEG: 12 Megapixel, 4000 x 3000

Audio Format WAV

Display Type LCD

Touchscreen Yes

Screen Size 2″

Screen Resolution 320 x 480

Shutter Speed 1/16000 – 1 Second (Video)

Photo ISO Range 100 to 6400 (Auto)

Video ISO Range 100 to 6400 (Auto)

Burst Photo 30 Photos / 1 Second

Image Stabilization Digital

Waterproof Depth Rating 33.0′ / 10.0 m (Camera)

Built-In Mic Yes

Wi-Fi Yes

Tripod Mount None

Battery Rechargeable Battery Pack, 3.85 VDC

Charging Method USB

Dimensions (W x H x D) 2.4 x 1.3 x 1.8″ / 6.2 x 3.2 x 4.5 cm

Weight 4.13 oz / 117 g

Package Weight 0.97 lb

Box Dimensions (LxWxH) 9.3 x 4.5 x 2.7″

Price – $299 – Adorama | B&H | Amazon

GoPro Hero 8 Product Shots

GoPro Hero 8 Reviews

Like I mentioned above, we’re very excited to get our hands on it and complete our original review in the near future. Until then, here are some of our favorites from around the web from other respected sources:

GoPro Hero 8 Introduction Video

GoPro Hero 8 First Look from B&H

GoPro Hero 8 Review from The Verge

GoPro Hero 8 Brutally Honest Review from AuthenTech – Ben Schmanke

DC Rainmaker Review of the GoPro Hero 8

GoPro Hero 8 Review by CNET

Chris Rogers Review of the GoPro Hero 8

GoPro Hero 8 Review by Matti Haapoja

Conclusion

According to what we’ve seen so far, the GoPro Hero 8 may only offer a minor Image quality upgrade but it does provide a major improvement to its capabilities as an all-around video camera. With an improved stabilization, additional accessories for video recording and audio, the only real drawback from this version is the camera gets hot while recording, and due to the external mod attachments, the camera may not be as durable as previous models. Honestly, given the quality capability of the Hero 8, this doesn’t seem to be that bad of a trade-off all things considered. So let’s summarize;

Pros:

New design doesn’t need special mounts or housing

Much improved image stabilization

New mods and accessories provide much more power and versatility to the camera

Easy to use

Battery life is similar to previous models

Price is consistent and very affordable.

Cons:

Camera heats up noticeably

New lens isn’t as easy to repair as previous generations

New design may not be as durable and rugged as previous generations Makes old accessories obsolete



So, while you still may have to get some new mods and accessories, if you’re looking to step up your action camera game, the Hero 8 from GoPro does seem to be the right choice to make. GoPro continues to lead the pack when it comes to an impressive, compact, and durable system for capturing whatever you can throw at it. Especially since it’s also a capable Vlogger camera with all of the new accessories available, an influencer can carry everything they’d need to record on the move in a much smaller footprint, other than ensuring to bring along a lot of spare batteries and chargers of course!

So what do you think? Have you used the new Hero 8 yet? are you considering it? Let us know your thoughts or questions in the comments below so we can address them when we do our own review of the GoPro Hero 8 soon.

Check Pricing & Availability Here

Adorama | B&H | Amazon