Today, Adobe announced its Creative Residency Community Fund, a $1 million fund to support creators from varying fields with $500-$5,000 grants.

In response to the extensive need in the creative community for support due to COVID-19, in addition to the payment, recipients of both the personal projects and commissioned projects will get additional support from Adobe including a Creative Cloud membership and career guidance workshops. The Creative Residency Community Fund will run for 12 months starting today, April 28th, accepting applications each month.

Additionally, Adobe is revealing its 2020-2021 class of the Adobe Creative Residency Program, which I’ve included more details about below.

Adobe Creative Residency Program

Now in its sixth year, this program offers creatives a year to work on a personal project, fully funded, while sharing their experience with the broader creative community. This year, Adobe is welcoming two new residents, UI/UX Designer, Maddy Beard, and Photographer, Christina Poku.

Maddy Beard – A Denver-based UI/UX Product Designer exploring the use of interaction design to promote mindfulness in daily life. She’s partnering with brands to design experiences that help people use tech as a tool rather than a crutch. In the future, she hopes to have a career as a freelance designer. She’d like to work for innovative brands, create designs that reach millions of people, and be a leader in the design community. Christina Poku – A London-based Photographer investigating the idea of technology as abundance. She’s using photography, GIFs, and set design to make staged scenes that explore how technology can create growth, build community, and change barriers to access. Her long-term goal is to run a full-service photography studio and multidisciplinary practice that merges physical and virtual elements in digital images.



How the Residency Works

Adobe Creative Residents receive access to the best creative tools and resources, along with guidance from advisors and a compensation package. In return, residents proactively pursue their own personal creative projects while sharing their processes, insights, and inspirations with the community along the way.

The fund will be open worldwide and in addition to the payment, recipients of both the personal projects and commissioned projects will get additional support from Adobe including a Creative Cloud membership and career guidance workshops. Applications for the Creative Residency Community Fund are open now. I encourage you to apply today.

Eligibility

The Creative Residency Community Fund is open to creators in all countries and you must be a creator of visual work.

To apply to the Creative Residency Community Fund, you must be a visual creator who’s also:

Proficient in English (except for Japanese candidates, who must be proficient in Japanese)

At least 18 years old (no advanced degree needed)

Applying to the Community Fund

You can choose to apply for one of the following: a paid Adobe project commission or a grant for your own project.

Download application PDF

Funded projects See the application PDF above for details on how to submit a project proposal.

If your project is selected for funding, you’ll receive a grant for anywhere between US$500 and US$5,000, with the amount to be determined by the selection committee. Adobe Project Commissions See the application PDF above for details on how to apply for an Adobe-commissioned project.

If you’re selected to work on commission, you’ll receive between US$500 and US$5,000. The amount will be determined by the selection committee based on the length of the engagement and the scope of work.

Commission opportunities vary depending on time of year and company focus.

Selection is determined based on how well a candidate’s skills match the opportunities available.

For more detailed information please visit the official Adobe Creative Residency Community Fund website here and the official Adobe Blog post here