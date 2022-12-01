One of the hardest obstacles to overcome as a photographer is learning how to get sharp photos with a shallow depth of field. It is not easy. On film sets, there’s a dedicated person who’s job (among others) is keeping everything in focus. In this article, I’m going to give you a few tips on how to take sharp photos.
Know Your Factors that Affect Shallow Depth OF Field
Novices to experienced photographers may be surprised to know that there are many different factors that influence your overall image sharpness. Here is a brief summary of each area that can potentially affect your image clarity.
I. Shutter speed
Shutter speed is probably the first thing most of us think about when shooting tack-sharp images. Our first lessons in SLR photography are how camera shake and movement can ruin a picture if your shutter speed is too low. For more information on shutter speed and what your minimum shutter speed should be, check out our article Shutter Speed Guideline – The Reciprocal Rule.
II. ISO
The second thing that may come to your mind is your ISO setting. While ISO speeds up the process in which your film/sensor absorbs light, it also adds grain to your image. This grain destroys detail/sharpness in the image. The higher your ISO setting, the more detail is destroyed. New professional DSLR cameras such as the Nikon D700 and the Canon 5d Mark II (and higher models) can shoot at much higher ISO settings while retaining much of the image detail. However, with the proper lighting, it is usually best practice to shoot at the lowest ISO setting possible.
III. Lens quality
The quality of the “glass” (lens) contributes to image sharpness, contrast and saturation. For the most part, professional series Nikon and Canon lenses produce sharper images than cheaper lens models or third party lens manufacturers. However, this generalization does not apply to all lenses, and some tests for select lenses have claimed better overall sharpness from third party manufacturers than their Nikon or Canon counterparts. Does this mean you should buy third party glass? Usage and budget are important factors; but keep in mind that cheap glass, in general, will already put you at a disadvantage when trying to create tack-sharp images.
IV. Image area
In composing your shots, keep in mind that different areas of the image will be softer (less sharp) than others. The center of your frame will always be your sharpest point, while the image will only get softer as you continue to the edge of the frame. While shooting your subject off-center for composition purposes is often necessary, it isn’t in your best interest to compose shots carelessly because you are relying on cropping the image down in post production. In general, areas away from the center will be less sharp relative to the center at wider apertures (F1.4, F2.8, etc), while areas away from the center will have similar sharpness as the center at smaller apertures (F8, F11, etc).
V. Aperture setting
Aperture is probably the last thing you would think of when it comes to obtaining tack-sharp images. However, it is one of the largest determining factors of shooting tack-sharp images. We all know that aperture controls your depth of field. However, did you know that shooting the exact same shot with the exact same focal point will yield different levels of sharpness on your focal point at different apertures? For example, if I focus on the nose of a face at F1.4 and with the exact same exposure value and composition, shoot the same face at F4.0, the nose will actually be sharper in the image shot at F4.0. This is simply because each lens has a “sweet spot.”
Shooting at your lenses sweet spot will improve sharpness, contrast and saturation. Now you may be thinking, “well how do I find the sweet spot on my lens?” There are several rules of thumb, but the most prevalent is that your sweet spot is around 2 full stops above your lens’ minimum (widest) aperture. Depending on the lens, this will be in the range of F4-F11 or so. Keep in mind though, raising your aperture too high (small) will result in aperture diffraction, another phenomenon that will reduce overall clarity.
Focus recompose, The Enemy Of Shallow Depth OF Field
When working with a shallow depth of field, you may have a very small amount actually in focus. Depending on the focal length of your lens, distance to your subject, and the aperture you have chosen, you may have anything from a few inches to a couple of millimeters in focus.
Focus recompose is a technique made popular by cameras that possess some focus points that, putting it kindly, are best avoided (think Canon 5D Mark II). When using cameras like that, photographers often stick to using the center focus point (normally the best) and then recomposing the frame once they have gained focus. The key point here is that by doing so, they have to move the camera. If your depth of field is only as wide as an eyelash, then you could very easily shift that focus with your movement.
Instead, try to select the focus point as near as possible to the point in your scene that you are focusing on, thereby reducing or removing altogether the possibility of losing your focus as you recompose your shot.
This method would be ideal, but as I have already mentioned, on some cameras only the center focus point is worthwhile using. In those cases, your only option is to use the focus-recompose technique. It then becomes critical that you are acutely aware of your movement and that you regularly check the focus on important shots.
Movement Of Any Kind, Yet Another Enemy of Shallow Depth OF Field
It seems that shallow depth of field has a lot of enemies! That’s no surprise when you’re working with what could potentially be as little as millimeters in focus. Following on from the last tip (focus recompose), we have to think about all movement. If the camera moves a millimeter or two, we’re off. If our subject sways back and forth by a millimeter or two, we’re off. You must contemplate the movement of everything in your scene and use that knowledge to make better decisions.
Communication, The Friend Of Shallow Depth Of Field
I gave shallow depth of field so many enemies that I had to think of one friend. Communication. I’ve spoken about direction before in previous articles, like this one here, and this is a critical part of it. Don’t keep what you’re doing a secret. Talk to your subjects whenever you can and explain what you’re doing/trying to achieve. That way they can assist you. If they want good photos, which most clients do, they will be willing to assist you a little.
Unfortunately, some subjects (children and animals, for example) are not the most cooperative. In situations where I cannot communicate with my subject, there are a couple of techniques I use. First, you have to decide if a shallow depth of field will be appropriate. There’s no point if you know every photo will be out. Second, only use a shallow depth of field when you have the upper hand. Using children and animals as an example (they are so closely related anyway), wait until they are stationary, or in the case of children create that scenario (a sitting down family photo, for instance). Another surefire method is to over shoot. Just like I described for the extreme close up of the two little girls, stick your camera on high-speed continuous and fire away.
Bonus – How to Take Sharp Photos Without a Tripod
Tripods are essential tools for images that require slower shutter speeds like images in low-light or images capturing motion blur. But what do when you don’t have your tripod handy? In 60 seconds we’re going to show you how you can get tack sharp images without a tripod.
- Find a place to rest your camera – Is there a place you can rest your camera and still get the desired shot? Use it! Compose your image and utilize your camera’s two-second feature. This will allow you to maintain focus and fire without touching the camera.
- Use a standard grip – Must handhold? Use the standard grip by bringing the left hand underneath the lens to cradle and the right hand to operate the camera, while tucking in the elbows. The biggest perk is being able to shoot steady images at 1/10th of a second.
- Create A human tripod – Need to drag the shutter even further? Take a seat, elevate both legs and lean into your subject with your elbows. This stability technique, along with regulated breathing, can help you get tack sharp images at under a second or more.
Conclusion
We’re always aiming for an image that is as sharp as possible, but is it the end of the world if we’re a little off? The answer to this question will depend on what you are shooting. With product photography, yes it matters. Whereas, a portrait of a couple, family photo, and many other instances are a little less crucial. If you are already working with a very shallow depth of field, then your images will have a very soft quality to them anyhow. In my opinion (and some of you may disagree), we can extend our range of what we call “acceptably in focus.” In terms of what is acceptable, you must use your own judgement. But don’t simply discard an image if the focus is a little off.
Alice Houstons
Chris Biele
Thanks for this article, Max. One thing which also could apply here is focus stacking. I’ve only tried this technique once, but I can see the value in it. Obviously it is only really applicable for still life!
Here’s the image I took. It’s five pics in total, and if you look closely at the first section of chain you will see I went past one area. Next time I’ll use more precision! https://www.flickr.com/photos/mac_dub/4144417309/in/album-72157632886965016/
Max Bridge
Hey Chris,
Focus stacking in still life is a very good technique, one which I need to try more.
Oh, and nice photo!
Joseph Prusa
Thanks for posting.
Ben Perrin
It certainly is hard. Don’t forget the micro adjustments on dslrs can also be crucial in getting that focus tack sharp. I have certain lenses that just seem to love my 5d2 but if I put them on a different body then all hell ensues. I’ll say that I’m different to Kyle in that I think back button focus is brilliant for these types of things and wouldn’t shoot any other way. Definitely a huge time saver. I also seem to be the odd one out with focus recompose. I kind of have to use it with the 5d2 as nothing but the centre point is sensitive enough. On the a7r2 I haven’t found a good way to quickly switch to a different focus point (maybe someone here knows what to do). Make sure you try to use cross type af points if you do venture off-centre as non-cross type af points will have difficulty will either vertical or horizontal lines. Also with the reciprocal rule make sure you use that as an absolute minimum unless you are sure of yourself. For a 50mm lens I’d prefer to be shooting at 1/200th of a second or faster for example not at 1/50th as my hands aren’t too steady and motion blur can also creap in as well as camera shake. Everyone has different limits though. If in doubt, shoot more than 1 frame.
Great article Max. It certainly is hard to do but so worth it when you get that razor sharp image.
Max Bridge
Thanks for taking the time to write such a detailed comment Ben.
I’m with you when it comes to back button focus. Loved it from the moment I tried it! If someone hands me their camera and it’s not set, it feels dirty. Ha ha.
Seems we have a lot in common as I also suffer from less than steady hands. I’ll just use the fastest shutter speed possible without compromising my ISO too much. Always a balancing act.
P.S. I did mention the micro focus adjustment in the “know your basics” bit but it was only a couple of words. Thanks for bringing more attention to it. I also posted a REWIND to one of Jay’s articles on calibrating your lenses – https://slrlounge.com/calibrate-lenses-simple-fix-blurry-images/
Thanks
Chris Biele
I am also a big fan of back button focus, but in the end I have disabled it from my main camera because I was finding it difficult to activate the back button when holding the camera in funny angles, like above my head at weddings / events or down super low to the ground when I had to contort my body to get into the position. If anyone has a trick for these times I’d love to hear it!
Ben Perrin
It’s not for everyone Chris. It’s just a technique that helps some of us work a little faster. For others it may even have the opposite effect. That’s OK. One thing is that I move the focus button from the AF-On button to the * button as it is easier to reach for me. Just looking at the image you posted on this thread you seem to be using a Pentax. Maybe they have an option to move the BBF to an easy to reach button as that certainly makes a difference. With the Sony cameras they have about 4 or 5 buttons that you can assign it to which makes it really easy to use BBF comfortably.
-
Chris Biele
I guess in my case I should have it activated on some custom profiles, and not on others. That way it would be easy to switch from precision mode to shoot-from-the-hip mode!
I was a Pentax user many moons ago, but am now fully invested in Nikon. Auto focus on the K10d was atrocious, especially for events!
Kyle Stauffer
Technical question for you guys if you don’t mind taking the time to reply….
First – I realize back button AF is best used when in AF-C. When in AF-C i’ll use the back button as a lock which does the same thing, just in opposite order. The only problem is that there is no confirmation of focus in very low light.
Here is my conundrum – When in low light it sometimes takes a 1-2 seconds to achieve focus. In dark reception where there is very little light and the music is playing too loud to hear/see confirmation it’s hard to know if the camera locked. This is why i’ll sometimes use AF-S and keep the shutter button as my focus during little to no action in the reception. I’ll hold the button down the entire way and when the camera reaches focus it automatically takes the photo.
Anyone else have a better solution other than manual focus in these tough situations. I sometimes which I could keep it in AF-C an do the same thing where when it locks it either tells me with a subtle beep and/or takes the image.
Thanks,
Kyle
Max Bridge
As far as I am aware Kyle, there is no way to have your camera take the photo once accurate focus is achieved in AF-C, would be quite inconvenient actually. However, I understand your problem and can see why you may actually want that.
What about using the focus confirmation light in the bottom right hand corner of the viewfinder? You may find it a little annoying to have to check but I’m sure you’d get used to it.
-
Kyle Stauffer
Thank you Max! I may give that a try
Max Bridge
You’re welcome. Just realised, it’s actually the bottom left of the viewfinder.
-
robert raymer
I love a good image with shallow DOF, but apparently I also love to frustrate myself to no end, since two of my favorite things to shoot are my Nikon 50mm 1.2 AIS (manual focus) on my D800, or my 4×5 film camera.
Max Bridge
oooooh manually focusing at f1.2 on a D800 must be crazy! I bet you’ve come up with a few techniques of your own to get sharp focus
-
robert raymer
I looked forever for a good split prism focusing screen but couldn’t find one, so I either try to use a tripod and live view when I have a subject that I know will stay still, or a 15x loupe that I attach to the screen and use live view as a DIY EVF when I have a subject (i.e. my kids) that will not sit still. Regardless, I end up with quite a few misses and really wish Nikon would make an interchangeable split screen for the D800, though I hear it will potentially mess with the AF system.
-
Kyle Stauffer
A great and very useful article! Much appreciated! I’m always grateful for articles like this to either give reassurance and confirm a method, or come to find that there is a much better one.
Using low light primes has definitely shaped the way I shoot. I used to try and keep things simple and only use the trusty center focus point. I found that too many times I was not only slightly missing focus, but also picking up slight movement blur from not completely stopping the camera during the re-compose (Became very apparent with the D800). The focus/recompose method died while trying to shoot my nephew’s. Simply looking at the scene and deciding beforehand which side of the frame I wanted the subject helped tremendously with pre-selecting the focusing point for a quick shot.
I tried the back button focus button, but realized it added that little bit of extra time between the focus lock and shutter. I continue to use the shutter button as the focus simply because I’ll simply push it the whole way down to minimize the time between focus and image capture when trying to get that split second opportunity.
-Kyle
Max Bridge
Glad you liked the article.
Focus recompose can definitely hinder attempts at achieving sharp focus. However, if it is the only technique available, due to camera limitations, it’s not the end of the world; you’ll just have a harder time with it.
I’ve been shooting with the 5D MKII for a long time now and have only just got a camera with which I am confident to stray from the centre. I’m having to alter my way of thinking and, as you said, anticipate where I want the focus point to be.
In terms of back button focus, I could not live without it. But hey, each to their own and all that.
Thanks for the detailed comment!
Archie C
I love that the portraits shown are of deer and ducks
???
Max Bridge
Ha ha. I wondered if anyone would think about that. All of the photos have a very shallow depth of field. Less so, the deer in the fog, but I was still fairly close at 200mm and f2.8
:)
“…we can extend our range of what we call “acceptably in focus.”” LOVE that line! I am always super hard on myself if an eye of my subject is not tack sharp when zoomed in 100%. And I’ve found, most of the time, when printed out you can’t even tell. I like being given a little “wiggle room” as to what the focus “should be like.” I think you’ve just lifted a weight off my shoulders and won’t be AS hard on myself when in image ends up being just a bit softer than I would have thought it should be. Thanks!