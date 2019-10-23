After a very successful press announcement and several detail leaks, Fujifilm has officially announced the X-Pro3, a professional camera for photographers on the move who want top-level features, a low-profile, and reliable durability. Whether you are in the field, on the streets or in the studio, X-Pro3 reconnects you with your subject. Its revolutionary hybrid OVF/EVF and hidden LCD touchscreen keep you in the moment, while the state-of-the-art imaging sensor and incredible 4K video ensure spectacular results. X-Pro3 is a true photographer’s tool that combines all the feeling of film with all the quality of digital.

Fujifilm X-Pro3 Technical Specifications

X-TRANS 26.1 MEGAPIXEL CMOS4 SENSOR

Number of effective pixels – 26.1 million pixels

Image sensor – 23.5mm×15.6mm (APS-C) X-Trans CMOS 4 with primary color filter

X-Processor 4 Quad-Core Imaging Engine

Storage media – SD memory card (~2GB) / SDHC memory card (~32GB) / SDXC memory card (~512GB) UHS-I / UHS-II / Video Speed Class V30 *1

File format of still image – JPEG: Exif Ver.2.3*2, RAW: 14bit RAW (RAF original format) / RAW+JPEG

Lens mount – FUJIFILM X Mount

Sensitivity Standard output AUTO1 / AUTO2 / AUTO3 / ISO160~12800 (1/3 step) Extended output ISO80/100/125/25600/51200

Exposure control TTL 256-zone metering, Multi / Spot / Average / Center Weighted

Exposure compensation -5.0EV~+5.0EV 1/3EV step (Movie: -2.0EV~+2.0EV)

Shutter type Focal Plane Shutter

Movie recording – Format: MOV, Compression: MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 Audio: Linear PCM / Stereo sound 2ch / 24bit / 48KHz sampling) High Quality 4k Video up to 29.97 FPS

LCD monitor 3.0 inch, aspect ratio 3:2, approx. 180 degree tilting 1.62 millions dots touch screen color LCD monitor (approx. 100% coverage)

Key Features Of The X-Pro3

The X-Pro3 will us an improved algorithm to enable improved autofocus at -6EV which is nearly pitch dark! Additionally it’ll feature a new HDR shooting mode, and a multiple exposure setting that can handle up to 9 frames in the additive, average, comparative bright or comparative dark modes.

The body on this model is now made from Titanium (which we knew since the first press release), and is weather sealed, giving the body additional strength, dust, moisture, and corrosion protection.

The X-Pro3 now has an AF range Limiter, and you can switch between the optical viewfinder to an Electronic viewfinder, allowing you to check your exposure while you shoot. New fillm emulations have been added (as per the first press release) including the new Classic NEG mode and an updated monochromatic function.

Finally the functionality of the Q quick menu has been improved allowing the number of icons to be programmed and displayed in the menu to range from 4 to 16! Basically, a whole lot has been improved and enhanced since the release of the X-Pro2, meaning, we can’t wait to get our hands on this rig to test it out and review!

So Fuji shooters, what has you most intrigued about this camera? Are there any features you’d like to see reviewed or tested out? Will you be ordering this camera right away? Or will you wait for some reviews to come in and/or rent it to test? Let us know in the comments below!

