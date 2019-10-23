Today Tamron has announced the launch of three prime lenses for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras: 20mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (Model F050), 24mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (Model F051), and 35mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (Model F053). The 24mm and 35mm lenses will be available on November 20th and the 20mm will be available in January 2020. All three lenses will be available in the USA for approximately $349.

[Related Reading: First Images Of The New Tamron FE Lenses for Sony Leaked]

Having already produced award-winning zoom lenses in this mirrorless category, Tamron turned our attention toward prime lenses. When using a prime lens, the photographer must decide the composition based on their distance from the subject. This puts the joy of capturing the image exactly as envisioned and the pure fun of shooting on a different level. The three new models include a 20mm focal length (Model F050) to fully explore the world of ultra-wide-angles, a 24mm focal length (Model F051) as the perfect general-purpose wide-angle lens, and the versatile 35mm focal length (Model F053) that is ideal for everyday/every subject use. Developed under the concept of “letting as many as possible learn the joy of prime lenses in a more accessible way,” each lens strikes a balance between gorgeous image rendering and superior operation. Tamron matched the same filter size (φ67mm) for all three prime lenses as well as the two previously launched zooms and achieved our aim of compactness. Furthermore, the 20mm, 24mm and 35mm lenses are all capable of focusing very close, to an unprecedented in this category magnification ratio of 1:2. Other features include Moisture-Resistant Construction (for outdoor shooting) and a Fluorine Coating on the front element for easy maintenance and fingerprint removal. They also support various camera features offered by certain Sony cameras, such as Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF, and offer a multitude of advanced functions to ensure a pleasant shooting experience and fantastic results. This series of highly practical lenses lets photographers enjoy the photographic expression of wide-angle lenses, often regarded as the sweet spot for most photographic pursuits, plus unprecedented light weight and full-blown performance.

Product Highlights

Enhanced close-focusing capability expands lens usefulness and versatility These prime lenses focus very close. The MOD (Minimum Object Distance) for the 20mm, 24mm and 35mm is 4.3, 4.7 and 5.9 inches respectively. Plus, the maximum magnification ratio for all three is 1:2. This remarkable performance allows users to create compositions that emphasize perspective (closer subjects are larger and distant ones are smaller) and that are unique to wide-angle lenses.Being able to get in close is one of the most desirable specifications for a wide-angle lens. With dramatic closeup shooting performance for full-frame lenses, the series unleashes an unprecedented level of shooting freedom. Plus, by moving close to the subject, strongly blurred backgrounds are easier to attain. A compact, lightweight 67mm filter diameter system offering excellent portability Weighing in at 7.8 oz for the 20mm (Model F050), 7.6 oz for the 24mm (Model F051) and 7.4 oz for the 35mm (Model F053), the lenses are exceptionally light, allowing photographers to enjoy shooting comfortably without hesitating about whether to carry the lens. All three lenses combined weigh under 1.5 pounds! Meanwhile other lenses in Tamron’s lightweight full-frame mirrorless series such as the 28-75mm F/2.8 (Model A036) standard zoom or 17-28mm F/2.8 (Model A046) ultra-wide-angle zoom make the perfect companions to broaden the range of shooting possibilities.

As testament to their compactness, all three new models feature the same 67mm filter diameter as Tamron’s zoom lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras. This significantly reduces cost and packing space when working with PL, ND and other filters. Even the front lens caps are the same size, eliminating the hassle of sorting caps when switching lenses. These features combine to produce a highly convenient and mobile system that adds more fun to photography. Superb high-resolution performance that matches the latest high-resolution image sensors The sophisticated optical formula created with the latest lens design technologies boasts exceptionally high rendering performance from edge to edge thanks to the optimal arrangement of LD (Low Dispersion) and GM (glass-molded aspherical) lens elements. Any remaining minor distortions sometimes common in wide-angle lenses are corrected using in-camera functions. Additionally, Tamron’s legendary BBAR (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection) Coating effectively reduces ghosting and flare. With excellent resolving power achieved through uncompromising optical performance and camera-based distortion correction, these lenses can be used with complete confidence for a wide range of applications from casual family snaps to serious professional photography. Consistent 64mm (2.5 in) overall length facilitates ease-of-use All three lenses are the same length: 2.5 in. Achieving excellent balance with Sony E-mount cameras, these compact lenses employ a front element extension system but are designed to maintain the same exterior length during focusing operations. Therefore, there is less chance of an extended front element accidentally coming into contact with a subject during closeup shooting. And optional manual focusing is easier because the focus ring is positioned toward the front of the lens within natural reach of the thumb and index finger. Silent autofocus driven by OSD (Optimized Silent Drive) DC motor The AF drive system employs an OSD to ensure quiet operation. In comparison to conventional AF types with built-in DC motors, Tamron was able to greatly reduce the drive noise as well as vastly improve AF performance and speed. The lower ambient noise level is sure to be appreciated by video shooters. Overall, this prime lens series provides superlative AF precision for exact focus even when shooting moving subjects, as well as outstanding accuracy and tracking capability. Additionally, this prime series supports various AF features offered by certain Sony cameras, including Fast Hybrid AF, Eye AF, and Direct Manual Focus (DMF) to ensure a pleasant shooting experience. Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating Environmental seals are located at the lens mount area and other critical locations to prevent infiltration of moisture and/or rain drops and afford Moisture-Resistant Construction. This feature provides an additional layer of protection when shooting outdoors under adverse weather conditions.Also, the front surface of the lens element is coated with a protective fluorine compound that has excellent water- and oil-repellant qualities. The lens surface is easier to wipe clean and is less vulnerable to the damaging effects of dirt, moisture or oily fingerprints, allowing for much easier maintenance. These protective features are keenly important for lenses that allow you to get in close to a subject. Compatible with main camera-specific features and functions All three of Tamron’s new prime lenses are compatible with many of the advanced features that are specific to certain mirrorless cameras. These include the following: Fast Hybrid AF Eye AF Direct Manual Focus (DMF) In-camera lens correction (shading, chromatic aberration, distortion) Camera-based lens unit firmware updates



Lens Specifications

Lens Exterior / MTF / Optical Construction

20mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (Model F050)

24mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (Model F051)

35mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (Model F053)

For More information be sure to head over to Tamron’s website.

Check Pricing & Availability Here

Adorama | B&H | Amazon