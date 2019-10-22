This year Rotalux is celebrating 25 years of being the visual creator’s first choice of light-shaping accessory. Throughout these years Rotalux has been continuously optimised and refined to become even better and photographers have been using the Rotalux system to shape light in nearly every way imaginable. But there’s always been a missing piece…until now that is.

This week Elinchrom has added the Rotagrid for all popular Rotalux shapes and sizes. The Rotagrid is an optional accessory that gives visual creators the ability to reduce light spread with more control and precision than ever before. With Rotagrid attached to Rotalux, a new style of lighting becomes accessible.

As part of the refinements made to Rotalux, external diffusers – available as a single item – now enable a second external diffuser to be fitted for even softer diffusion or make attaching a Rotagrid even simpler.

Key Features of the Rotagrids

12 Shapes Ranging from Square, Recta, Strip and Octa to Elinchrom’s signature shape, Deep Octa.

Perfect light spread Highest quality silver fabric for the best light distribution over the entire surface.

Extremely portable The lightweight fabric and fold-down mechanism makes for a very portable softbox, saving carrying weight. A carrying bag is included for transport.

2 layers of diffusion The internal and external diffusers are used for the softest possible light. If a crispier and harder look is needed, go without diffusers!

The little differences All diffusers are free of optical brighteners which don’t influence the overall colour of the image you are creating.

Optional Rotagrid 30° degree grids are now available for all 12 shapes to further control the spread of light or add new style to your images.

Optional deflectors For Elinchrom users, the optional deflector set includes a silver, gold, translucent and frosted deflector which may be used to modify even further hardness or softness and to eliminate or tone shadows.

Available for other brands Rotalux speedrings are available for other major brands: Alien Bee™ & Balcar, Broncolor™, Bowens™ or S-mount, Hensel™ Expert and Profoto™ & Profoto OCF.



Rotagrid In Detail

For all Rotalux A compatible Rotagrid is available for every size and shape of Rotalux Softboxes; ranging from Square, Recta, Strip and Octa to Elinchrom’s signature shape, Deep Octa.

30° Beam angle Further control the spread of light or add new style to your images.

Rigid and tough Constructed from a durable, lightweight fabric Rotagrids are structured to retain shape over time and maintain accuracy.

Quick set-up and take-down Rotagrids attach swiftly via hook and loop fasteners and fold down flat for storage and transport.

Hard to misplace All Rotagrids include a storage pouch with clear labeling to help keep things organized and accessible.



Rotalux Diffusers

Rotalix External Diffusers

The new external diffuser offers Velcro on the outer black frame, to hold the Rotagrid in place.

This is useful for bigger Rotalux and Rotagrid sizes and prevents that during handling the Rotagrid comes off from the softbox, when an external diffuser is required for additional lighting options.

Prices for the Rotagrids range from $79 to $249 USD depending on the size and model, and are all currently available for order from Elinchrom and the usual photography gear stores, (See links below). I’ve been a fan of grids for my work for years, so i’m excited to see what results people create with these new tools. Will you be ordering these for your Rotalux softboxes? Let us know in the comments below.

Check Pricing & Availability Of Rotalux Products Here

