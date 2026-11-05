Aftershoot Black Friday 2026: 25% Off Annual Plans for the First 500 Buyers, Then 20% Off

Aftershoot has launched its Black Friday 2026 sale, taking 25% off all annual plans for the first 500 customers and 20% off once those early bird seats are gone. The discount covers the Select, Edit, Retouch and Complete plans, bringing the all-in Complete plan down from $540 to $405 a year. The discount applies automatically at checkout at aftershoot.co/blackfridaydeal. The sale runs through November 27.

Aftershoot is also offering its Galleries client delivery add-on for $25 a year with 100 GB of storage when you buy an eligible annual plan. If you want more storage, you can claim 25% off on their higher plans as well.

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Aftershoot Black Friday 2026 Pricing

The discounts apply only to annual subscriptions. Monthly plans normally run $15 for Select, $25 for Retouch, $35 for Edit and $55 for Complete, so a year of Complete at the early bird price costs $255 less than paying month to month. The Galleries add-on is also available for $25 a year with 100 GB of storage.

What Each Aftershoot Plan Includes

Aftershoot is built as three modules you can buy separately or together. Every plan includes unlimited images with no per-photo fees, and processing runs locally on your Mac or Windows machine rather than in the cloud.

Select: AI culling in fully automated or assisted modes, duplicate grouping, key faces detection, and cull-to-target, where you tell it how many images you want to deliver.

Aftershoot Select culling grid. Image: Aftershoot

Edit: personal AI profiles trained on your own past edits, plus 30+ pre-built styles, instant AI profiles, and AI cropping, straightening and masking.

Aftershoot Edit profile. Image: Aftershoot

Retouch: AI skin, hair, clothes and background retouching with custom presets and batch sync across a set.

Complete: all three modules. At regular prices it already costs 25% less than buying them separately, and the Black Friday discount stacks on top of that.

Aftershoot hands its results back to the tools you already use, including Lightroom Classic, Capture One, Photo Mechanic and Bridge. Your edits land as adjustable settings, not baked-in files, so you can still fine-tune anything the AI gets wrong.

Aftershoot Edit during the early bird sale. Image: Aftershoot

Who Should Buy Which Plan

For wedding and event photographers delivering 500 to 1,000 images from a 4,000-frame day, culling is usually the biggest time sink. Select at $90 for the year is the easy call. It’s the cheapest plan, and it goes straight at the slowest part of a wedding workflow.

Edit makes the most sense if you already have a consistent editing style and a solid back catalog of edited images for Aftershoot to learn from. Aftershoot claims Edit saves users 29+ hours a month. Your mileage will depend on how consistent your past edits are and how much cleanup you still do afterward. If you don’t have that back catalog, Aftershoot’s Marketplace offers 30+ pre-built AI styles created by popular pro photographers.

If you’re going to use two modules, Complete is the better buy. Select plus Edit alone would cost $360 at the early bird price, compared with $405 for Complete with Retouch included for the whole year.

Aftershoot Select drops to $7.50/month, billed yearly. Image: Aftershoot

How Aftershoot Compares

The AI culling and editing space is crowded, and pricing models vary a lot. Imagen, for example, charges per photo for editing, at about $0.05 an image with a monthly minimum, and sells culling as a separate add-on. At wedding volume, per-photo pricing adds up fast.Aftershoot’s main advantage is flat, unlimited pricing. A 6,000-image wedding costs the same as a 300-image headshot session. Local processing also means you aren’t waiting on uploads or paying for cloud time.

Trade-Offs to Consider

The discount is annual-only, so you’re committing to a year up front. If you’ve never used Aftershoot, take the 30-day free trial on a real job first, as long as the early bird seats last that long.

Local processing needs a reasonably capable machine. Aftershoot lists 8 GB of RAM as the minimum, and large catalogs run noticeably better with more. Like every AI editor, Edit’s personal profiles are only as good as the edits they learn from, so expect some tuning in the first few weeks.

How to Get the Aftershoot Black Friday Deal

Early bird: 25% off annual plans for the first 500 customers, live now

Black Friday: 20% off annual plans once the early bird seats are claimed

Eligible plans: Select, Edit, Retouch, and Complete (annual only)

Existing subscribers: can upgrade.

Coupon code: none needed — the discount applies automatically at checkout.

Galleries add-on: $25/year with 100 GB of storage when purchased with an eligible annual plan

Where: aftershoot.co/blackfridaydeal

End date: not announced; Aftershoot describes it as a limited-time offer while seats last

Find more discounts on cameras, lenses, lighting and software in our Black Friday 2026 Deal Tracker.

Our Take

If culling eats your evenings after a wedding, Select at $90 for the year is the cheapest real fix you’ll find this Black Friday. Photographers who want to hand off editing too should grab Complete during the early bird window. The jump from 25% to 20% off is only $27 on that plan, but there’s no reason to leave it on the table.