Fall Photoshoot Ideas and Inspiration from Award Winning Photographers

As the leaves start to change color and the weather starts to get cooler, it’s time to think about your fall photoshoot ideas! Whether you’re looking for inspiration or just some basic tips, we’ve gathered some images and insights from award winning photographers. From capturing fall colors to getting creative compositions, these professionals know how to make the most of the season’s beauty. We’ll review the following topics in this article:

Find Beautiful Colors Toss The Leaves! Use Foreground Elements Get a Higher View Match the Wardrobe with the Fall Vibes Get Your Fall Vibes in Any Location

Note: The following images are from our community of Wedding Maps Photographers and are displayed with their permission. If you are interested in joining our directory, apply here.

Find Beautiful Colors for Fall Photoshoots

The reds, oranges and yellows in the leaves create beautiful, colorful elements to use in your fall photoshoot. Be sure to research the different locations in your area to find the best time of year for color in the leaves. In most locations, mid September to early October is when there is peak color in the leaves. However, you can still get the “fall vibe” in November in most areas before the snow falls.

See some examples of beautiful fall colors in the images below.

Photo by Finn and The Fox (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Photo by Kristin Cheatwood (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Photo by Zack Bradley (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Photo by Nix Weddings (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Photo by Peaks and Vows (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Photo by BridgetQ Photography (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Toss The Leaves!

Tossing leaves is not only fun and nostalgic, but it’s also a great idea for fall photoshoots. Similar to petal tosses for weddings or confetti drops for new years photos, leaf tosses add a dynamic, unpredictable and interesting element to your fall photoshoots. See some inspiration below.

Photo by Sean Thurston (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Photo by Courtland Photography (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Use Foreground Elements

Incorporating leaves, trees, and other elements in the scene into your foregrounds can add an interesting aspect to your fall photoshoots. Foreground elements can create natural frames in the scene and create compelling compositions that include leading lines, negative space and more. They also make the viewers of the image feel like they are “spying” on a candid moment. See how these professional photographers utilize foreground elements in their fall photoshoots in the examples below.

Photo by Joanna and Brett (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Photo by SMJ Photography (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Photo by Tom Fuller (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Photo by Jay Cassario (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Photo by Kivus and Camera (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Get Your Fall Vibes in Any Location

Some regions of the world don’t have all four seasons or colorful leaves in the fall. This includes parts of California and tropical locations like Hawaii and Costa Rica. Even without colorful fall vibes, you can still find hints of colder weather and falling leaves. See a few examples below.

Photo by Marlies Hartmann (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Photo by Stefani Ciotti (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Photo by Andreas Pollok (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Get a Higher View for Your Fall Photoshoot Location

If you can get up high, either with a scenic view or a drone, sometimes the colors of fall are best captured from above. This may require some planning or a drive up into nature, but the views and images are well worth it for your fall photoshoot. See a few examples below.

Photo by Party of Two (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Photo by Wes Shinn (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Match the Wardrobe with the Fall Vibes

Advise your clients or models to match their wardrobe with the fall colors for your fall photoshoot. These colors include neutral earth tones, oranges, reds and yellows. This results in a cohesive, organic look that signifies a complete vision from the photographer. See a few examples below.

Photo by Michelle Arlotta (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Photo by Tom Fuller (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

More Beautiful Fall Photoshoot Examples

There’s something about the leaves changing color and the weather cooling down that just makes autumn photoshoots so beautiful. Maybe it’s the anticipation of Thanksgiving and Christmas, or the memories of cozy days spent inside with a mug of hot apple cider. Whatever it is, fall photoshoots are definitely pretty! Below are a few more fall photoshoot examples for your inspiration.

Photo by Jeroen Savelkouls (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Photo by Jessie and Dallin (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Photo by Larsen Photo Co (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Photo by Piper Brown (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Photo by Neil Holloman (Website | Wedding Maps Profile)

Conclusion

Fall is the perfect time for a photoshoot! The leaves are changing color and the weather is cool, making it the perfect time to get outside and take some pictures. The colors of the leaves are especially gorgeous during this time of year, and they make for a beautiful backdrop for any photos. Fall photoshoots are also a great way to capture the memories of this special season before the winter sets in. So if you’re looking for a beautiful and unique location for your next photoshoot, consider taking advantage of the autumnal colors and enjoying a fall photo shoot. We hope these tips have been useful! Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

