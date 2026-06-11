Best Free Stock Photo Sites for Photographers and Creatives

Cheesy stock photos haven’t gone away — but the alternatives have gotten much better. Over the past decade, a wave of curated free stock sites has made it genuinely possible to build a professional website without paying for a single image. And now, AI image generation has added a third option to the mix, which changes the calculus a bit.

Below is an updated list of the best free stock photo resources, plus a brief read on where AI fits and where it doesn’t.

AI-generated images vs. free stock photos: where each fits

AI image generators — Midjourney, Adobe Firefly, DALL-E, and others — have become genuinely capable tools for producing abstract concepts, blog header illustrations, and scenarios that are nearly impossible to photograph. Need an image of someone using a camera in a setting that doesn’t exist? AI can build that in seconds.

That said, there are clear cases where real photographs still win. Product shots, people with authentic expressions, location-specific imagery, and anything where trust is on the line all benefit from the credibility of a real photograph. A dental clinic that populates its site with AI faces risks looking fabricated. A travel blog that swaps real landscape photography for AI renders loses the authenticity that makes readers want to go there.

For photographers specifically, stock images serve a different purpose: filling gaps on your own website where you don’t have appropriate imagery. A wedding photographer building a contact page doesn’t need to shoot a lightbulb image — that’s exactly what free stock is for.

The sites below provide high-quality, real photographs under permissive licenses. For more options, Stock Photo Secrets maintains a broader list at stockphotosecrets.com.

Free stock photo sites worth bookmarking

Vecteezy offers free stock photos, vector graphics, and video with no attribution required on the free tier. The site has been active since 2009 and adds new content daily. It’s a solid one-stop option if you need both photos and vector assets for the same project.

Unsplash has grown into one of the largest free photo libraries on the web, with over three million images contributed by photographers worldwide. The quality skews high and the search is excellent. One honest caveat: because Unsplash is so widely used, popular images show up across dozens of unrelated websites. If distinctiveness matters, dig past the first page of results.

Pexels is one of the most consistently useful free stock sites. The photo library is large and well-organized, and the addition of free stock video makes it particularly handy for social media and web projects. We’ve used Pexels to supplement pages where we simply don’t have the right imagery — their VF Presets support page lightbulb image is a good example of the kind of clean, functional shot the library does well.

Ryan McGuire of Bells Design continues to add free, copyright-unrestricted photos weekly. The library leans toward the whimsical and creative end of the spectrum — not a fit for every project, but genuinely distinctive when it does fit.

StockSnap has a well-built search engine and a large collection of Creative Commons-licensed images. Particularly strong for landscape and architectural shots. All images are free to use without attribution.

Reshot is worth knowing about for one specific reason: the images feel less like stock and more like editorial documentary photography. Lots of candid, lifestyle, and travel content that doesn’t look staged. All images are free under the Reshot Free License for commercial and non-commercial use.

Adobe opened a free collection of over 70,000 photos, videos, illustrations, and templates in 2020, and the library has grown since. Quality is consistently high — photographers contributing to Adobe Stock are held to professional standards. If you already work in Adobe applications, it integrates directly. Always worth checking the specific license before downloading, as a small number of free items carry additional restrictions.

Italian photographer Daniel Nanescu makes his work available for free on SplitShire, driven by what he describes as love for the art. The images are free for personal and commercial use. A premium subscription adds Dropbox delivery of new images, but the free library is substantial on its own.

Little Visuals was founded by Nic Jackson, who passed away in 2013. His family has kept the archive available at the same free-for-commercial-use terms. The site is no longer actively updated, but the existing collection remains solid — clean, honest photography that doesn’t look like stock. Worth a browse for the archive alone.

Produced by the Leeroy Advertising Agency in Montreal and their network of photographers. New images are added weekly, all free of copyright. The quality level is consistently professional.

Built for brands, bloggers, and freelancers who need something better than generic stock. The free tier delivers 10 photos per month to your inbox. At $10/month, the paid plan adds additional packs and access to the full archive. They use their own licensing — read it on their site before using images commercially.

Dutch designer Folkert Gorter’s photography, available under Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. The aesthetic is distinctive — abstract, architectural, and nature-forward. Not for every use, but genuinely unlike anything else on this list.

Viktor Hanacek’s free library of commercial and personal use photos, available up to 3888px wide. A solid general-purpose resource with good variety across categories.

Vintage photographs in the public domain. If you need authentic historical imagery for editorial use, this is the place. The selection is deep and genuinely interesting.

Pixabay has expanded well beyond photos into a broad library of vectors, illustrations, video, and music — all under the Pixabay License, which allows free use in digital and print applications without attribution. The sheer volume makes it one of the most reliable places to find something usable for any given brief.

A focused personal library from photographer Jonas Nilsson Lee, released under Creative Commons CC0. Copy, modify, distribute, use commercially — no permission required. Small but consistently high quality.

Strong for lifestyle, interior, and food content. Most images run from 3888 to 5472px wide. One genuinely useful feature: you can search by color, which makes it easier to find images that fit a specific brand palette.

A specialist food photography library. If your project involves food, this is where to start — the images are shot at a level that matches what you’d expect from a dedicated food photographer, not a generalist stock contributor.

Seven new images every Thursday, all under Creative Commons CC0. The photography tends toward moody landscapes and atmospheric light — a reliable source for editorial and travel content.

Foter aggregates hundreds of millions of stock images, with over 220 million listed under Creative Commons. It’s more of a search layer across multiple sources than a standalone library, which makes it useful when the more curated sites above don’t have what you need.

A large library of free images for private and commercial use. Credit to the author is required for editorial use. Quality is more variable than Unsplash or Pexels, but the volume means you’ll often find something workable for niche subjects.

A Creative Commons resource with a mix of professional and amateur content. The download process has a few more steps than most on this list, but the library is worth the friction for some subjects.

A note on licensing

Each site above has its own licensing terms, and they’re not identical. Creative Commons CC0 means no attribution required and no restrictions on use. Creative Commons Attribution licenses require a credit line. Some sites use proprietary free licenses that permit commercial use but restrict redistribution. Before dropping any image into a client project, take 30 seconds to confirm what that specific site’s license actually allows. The effort is minimal and the downside of getting it wrong is not.

Popular photo-sharing sites like Flickr also carry a large Creative Commons section, but finding what you need takes considerably more digging. The curated sites above are a more efficient starting point.