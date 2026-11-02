Profoto Black Friday deals at a glance

Profoto’s Black Friday 2026 promotion runs November 1–30, with 25% off the L600C and L600D LED lights and all three Hybrid Workflow Kits, $100 off the A10, A2 and A2 Connect Kit, and a free Connect Pro remote with a B20, B30 or D30 Duo Kit. The same offers continue December 1–31 under the Holiday Savings promotion.

The promotion covers the US, Canada and Europe. Prices below are US prices in USD; local prices and terms vary by market.

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For photographers creating both stills and video, the Hybrid Workflow Kits make it easier to maintain a consistent look across every asset. From campaign images to behind-the-scenes footage and video content, creators can move between flash and continuous lighting while keeping their creative vision consistent. The Core Kit features the L600C, while the Essential and Ultimate Kits expand the setup with B30 flash lighting and additional light-shaping tools.

The Connect Pro has a regular US price of $399. The Duo Kit offer adds the remote at no charge; the kit price stays the same. To claim it, add the Connect Pro to your cart — the discount is applied at checkout.

Profoto L600C and L600D

The L600C and L600D are 600W LEDs with their power supplies built into the heads, so there is no separate ballast to carry. Both use the Profoto mount, allowing photographers to share compatible light modifiers between their flash and continuous-light setups.

L600C: full-color RGBWWW LED with a 2,000–15,000K color-temperature range, 16 million color selections, more than 300 gel presets and a TLCI rating of 99.

L600D: daylight LED fixed at 5,600K, with a TLCI rating of 99 and CRI of 97.

Both: flicker-free dimming from 0.1% to 100%, with control through Profoto remotes, the Profoto Control app and DMX/CRMX systems.

At $2,246.25 each, these lights are worth a look if you already own compatible Profoto modifiers and need a dedicated LED for video. Air Flash mode also lets the LEDs respond to a Profoto remote, dimming to a low standby level between 30-millisecond pulses. That can be useful for still portraits, though it does not replace the short, motion-freezing pulse of a conventional strobe.

What comes in each Hybrid Workflow Kit

All three kits include an L600C and a Connect Pro remote. The choice comes down to whether you also need flash units and how many lights you want to work with.

Core Hybrid Kit — $3,054: L600C, Connect Pro, Softbox 4′ (120cm) Octa Silver and Softgrid 4′ Octa. This is a one-light LED setup; it does not include a separate strobe.

Essential Hybrid Kit — $4,967.25: L600C, B30, Connect Pro, Zoom Reflector White, Grid 10° 180mm White, Softbox 4′ Octa Silver, Softgrid 4′ Octa, Collapsible Reflector Black/White L and one 8′ light stand.

Ultimate Hybrid Kit — $10,585.50: two L600Cs, a B30 Duo Kit, Connect Pro, two MaxiZoom Reflectors, Softbox 4′ Octa Silver, Softgrid 4′ Octa, Beauty Dish White, Umbrella Deep White XL, Spot Small, Black/White L and Translucent L collapsible reflectors, and two 8′ light stands.

The Essential kit makes sense if you need both a dedicated video light and a battery-powered flash for portraits. The Ultimate kit expands that to four lights, with more options for shaping a scene. Before choosing a bundle, check how much of its modifier selection you already own — and note that the kits can be customized to fit the modifiers you already have.

The A-series offers are aimed at photographers who want a compact flash for events, portraits or a small location kit.

A10 — $895: a 76Ws round-head flash with TTL, a nine-stop power range, recycling in up to one second and up to 450 full-power flashes per charge. It is available for Canon, Nikon, Sony and Fujifilm cameras, with AirX Bluetooth connectivity for app control.

A2 — $795: a compact 100Ws battery-powered monolight rated for up to 400 full-power flashes per charge. It works with Profoto remotes and Clic modifiers.

A2 Connect Kit — $895: the A2 bundled with a Profoto Connect remote. During the promotion, that is $100 more than the A2 alone. Choose the remote version for your camera.

An A10 on camera and an A2 off camera give wedding and event photographers a compact two-light setup. If you already have a compatible Profoto remote, the A2 alone may be all you need. If you are starting from scratch, the Connect Kit includes the trigger.

We have also used the A10 for a smaller setup: Pye paired it with an iPhone for our dramatic portrait tutorial. The shoot shows how adding a single off-camera light can change the look of a location portrait without bringing a large lighting kit.

Buy a B20, B30 or D30 Duo Kit and receive a Connect Pro remote at no charge. Profoto has confirmed that every camera-brand version is included in the offer.

The Connect Pro provides 100 channels and six groups with compatible lights. Camera-brand versions support TTL and high-speed sync with compatible equipment; groups A–C support TTL and groups D–F are manual. Settings can also be viewed and controlled through the Profoto Control app.

B20 and B30 Duo Kits

The B20 Duo Kit is $2,950, and the B30 Duo Kit is $3,950. The B20 delivers up to 250Ws per head, while the B30 delivers up to 500Ws. Both are battery-powered, making them useful for portraits and events where a power outlet is not close by.

Each light also has a 40W bi-color LED, adjustable from 2,800K to 7,000K, with up to 5,000 lumens of output. That gives you continuous light for close subjects or controlled video setups, alongside the flash. For video work needing substantially more output, the dedicated L600 LEDs are the stronger fit.

D30 Duo Kit

The D30 Duo Kit is $3,550. Each D30 delivers up to 500Ws and offers Eco, Boost and Freeze modes, with recycling as fast as 0.01 seconds and up to 0.7 seconds at the top end of its published range. Its 35W bi-color LED can serve as a modeling light or a continuous source for suitable video setups.

The practical distinction is power: the D30 needs AC, while the B20 and B30 run on batteries. If you mainly work in a studio or another location with reliable power, the D30 offers fast recycling without managing flash batteries. If you regularly work outdoors or move between locations, the B-series is easier to take along.

For a look at the D30 in use, our Bridgerton-inspired portrait tutorial uses two D30s for fill and key light, then adds an A10 to put a little extra light on the subject’s face. In that shoot, we found the D30’s consistent output and fast recycling helpful as we adjusted the lighting and worked through poses.

Black Friday promotion: November 1–30, 2026.

Holiday Savings: December 1–31, 2026, with the same offers.

Regions: US, Canada and Europe. Prices in this article are US prices in USD.

Where to buy: Profoto.com. Check the offer terms for your market and select the qualifying product or kit configuration.

Start with the lighting you need for your next few shoots. The Essential Hybrid Kit is a useful option if you want an L600C for video and a B30 for stills, and will use the included modifiers. If you already have flash covered, an L600 by itself or the Core kit may be enough.

For a smaller off-camera setup, the A2 Connect Kit includes both the flash and trigger. For a two-light portrait kit, choose between the B20, B30 and D30 based on the power you need and whether you can rely on AC. The free Connect Pro is most useful if you need a remote for that setup or want a backup.