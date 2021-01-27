Today FUJIFILM not only released a new GFX camera and Lens, but they’ve also announced a new X-E4 Camera FUJIFILM X-E4 digital camera (X-E4), a new mirrorless rangefinder-style camera in the FUJIFILM X Series lineup.

The lightweight, compact X-E4 features the same 26.1-megapixel, X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor, 0.02 sec autofocus, and fantastic color science that can be found in all the professional X Series cameras.

“Outstanding image quality, wide dynamic range, and superb low-light performance combine with simple controls, advanced Face and Eye Detection, and a forward-180° tilting LCD touchscreen to make this camera a joy to use for video or photo,” said Victor Ha, senior director of marketing and product management at FUJIFILM North America Corporation’s Electronic Imaging Division.

Read the Full Press Releases Below;

Main Product Features:

X Series’ Lightest and Smallest Camera Body

At .80 lb. (364g) and measuring 4.77in x 2.87in x 1.28in (121.3mm x 72.9mm x 32.7mm), X-E4 is the most compact interchangeable-lens camera in the X Series of digital cameras. The product uses Fujifilm’s 4th generation sensor and processor. To maintain its slim and sleek design, a rear tilting LCD screen has also been carefully designed to ensure the body remains as thin and portable as possible.

The camera’s compact design is influenced by the design of classic film cameras. Both the front and rear grips are flat to give it a classic aesthetic, while the top plate of the camera body is carefully molded from magnesium to provide a polished, elevated finish. Diverse functions and easy operation

The rear tilting monitor can be flipped upward and forward-facing up to 180 degrees, which can accommodate a wide variety of compositions, from high to low angle, as well as selfies and vlog-style videos.

The top panel includes a shutter speed dial that can be set manually or switched to Program Mode (P) if fully automatic functionality is required.

Controls have also been concentrated to front-side dials to give extra thumb space for maximum in-hand comfort.

Professional Performance

Using Fujifilm’s state-of-the-art 26.1MP X-TransTM CMOS 4 sensor and the high-speed image processing engine X-Processor 4 to provide incredibly fast autofocus, X-E4 uses phase-detection autofocus points across almost 100% of the sensor to acquire focus in as fast as 0.02 seconds. It is also able to track moving subjects with an advanced AF-tracking algorithm, ensuring that images can be captured when the focus is optimal.

X-E4 also includes Fujifilm’s latest Face and Eye detection technology to track subjects accurately, even in luminance levels as low as -7.0EV where used with an attached FUJINON XF 50mm F1.0 R WR lens. Extensive video-recording functions

X-E4 oversamples 6K footage to record 4K/30P 4:2:0 8-bit video to internal media, or 4K/30P 4:2:2 10-bit video via its HDMI port.

The camera can also deliver high-speed, full-HD video at 240fps, which can be used to replay fast-moving subjects up to 10x slower compared to footage recorded at 24fps.Variety of film simulations

A total of 18 film simulations are available with the X-E4, including Velvia, which is characterized by highly saturated colors and crisp gradation, and ETERNA Bleach Bypass, which reproduces

Pricing and Availability

X-E4 is currently expected to be available in March 2021 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $849.95 USD and $1,050 CDN. The camera will also be available as a kit that includes the FUJINON XF27mmF4 R WR lens at a manufacturer’s retail price of $1049.95 and $1,300 CDN.

Several Accessories will be available for X-E4 as well, including:

BLC- XE4 (Black Leather Case): $79.99 MSRP USD/$105 CDN

MHG-X-E4(MetalHandGrip,Blackonly):$89.99MSRPUSD/$120CDN

TR-X-E4 (Thumb Rest, Black): $69.99 MSRP USD/$95 CDN

TR-X-E4 (Thumb Rest, Silver): $69.99 MSRP USD/$95 CDNFor more information, please visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/cameras/x-e4/.

XF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 R LM OIS WR Lens

FUJIFILM today also announced the FUJINON XF70-300mm F4-5.6 R LM OIS WR lens (XF70-300mm F4-5.6), an interchangeable zoom lens for X Series digital cameras that combines high performance with portability.

“This new lens is a lightweight and compact telephoto zoom that provides image-makers with a broad range of focal lengths between 70mm and 300mm (35mm equivalent of 107mm – 457mm),” says Victor Ha, senior director of marketing and product management for FUJIFILM North America Corporation’s Electronic Imaging Division. “Its fast autofocus (AF), up to 5.5- stops of optical image stabilization, and weather-resistance make it a natural choice for image- makers that need a versatile lens option that isn’t heavy.”

Product features include:

Broad range of focal lengths in a compact and lightweight design

Weighing just 1.27 lb. (580g) with a length of 5.21 in. (132.5mm), XF70-300mm F4-5.6 combines 17 elements in 12 groups, including one aspherical element and two, extra-low dispersion (ED) elements, into a compact and lightweight body that only has a diameter of 2.95 in. (75mm).

Paired with Fujifilm’s FUJINON XF16-80mm F4 R OIS WRl ens, image-makers can use the XF70-300mm F4-5.6 to maximize portability and maintain versatility with just two lenses, effectively covering the 35mm equivalent focal lengths between 24mm and 457mm at a fraction of the size and weight.

Compatibility with FUJINON 1.4x and 2x Teleconverters

XF70-300mm F4-5.6 is compatible with the FUJINON XF1.4X TC WR and FUJINON XF2X TC WR teleconverters. When XF70-300mm F4-5.6 is paired with XF2X TC WR, it is possible to achieve a maximum 35mm equivalent focal length of up to 914mm with only 2 stops of stop-loss. When using it with XF1.4X TC WR, XF70-300mm F4-5.6 will provide a maximum 35mm equivalent focal length of 630mm with just 1 stop of stop-loss.

With either of the FUJINON teleconverters attached, photographers can continue to enjoy phase-detection AF without a reduction in performance.

Powerful 5.5-stop Image Stabilization

XF70-300mm F4-5.6 offers up to 5.5-stops of optical image stabilization (OIS) to help minimize the effects of camera shake, especially at longer focal lengths. Additionally, the lens’s OIS capabilities can also be combined with the in-body image stabilization (IBIS) systems found in FUJIFILM X-T4 and FUJIFILM X-S10 to add five-axis stabilization, which can further help to minimize shake caused by linear shift.

Fast and Near-Silent AF Drive

The use of the linear-motor drive system in XF70-300m F4-5.6 enables fast and near-silent autofocusing, which allows it to fully leverage and make use of the advanced AF system found in X Series cameras.

Maximum Magnification of 0.33x or Equivalent of 0.5x in the 35mm Film Format for 1:2 Close-Ups

With a minimum focus distance of 32.6 in. (83cm) and magnification of 0.33x (a 35mm equivalent of 0.5x), XF70-300mm F4-5.6 can be used to create dynamic close-up photography, making small objects, like flowers, fill the entire frame. Attached to the FUJINON XF2X TC WR teleconverter, maximum magnification is extended to 0.66x (the 35mm equivalent of 1:1 magnification), and a necessary requirement to achieve optimal results in macro photography.

Dust- and Weather-Resistant Structure and Low-Temperature Operability

Weather-resistant seals have been applied at 10 locations along the lens barrel to protect it against dust and moisture, while also giving XF70-300mm F4-5.6 the ability to operate at temperatures of down to 14°F (-10°C).

Using the compatible FUJINON XF1.4x TC WR and FUJINON XF2.0x TC WR teleconverters, XF70-300mm F4-5.6’s maximum focal length can be extended to a maximum of 600mm (a 35mm equivalent of 914mm), which will allow photographers to capture faraway subjects in frame.

Pricing and Availability

The FUJINON XF 70-300mm F4-5.6 R LM OIS WR lens is expected to be available in March 2021 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $799.99 USD and $1,050 CDN. For more information, please visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/lenses/xf70-300mmf4-56-r-lm-ois-wr.

FUJINON XF27mmF2.8 R WR lens

FUJIFILM North America Corporation is pleased to announce the FUJINON XF 27mm F2.8 R WR lens (XF27mmF2.8), a new interchangeable lens for FUJIFILM X Series digital cameras, with availability anticipated in March 2021.

A thin, “pancake-style” prime lens, with a focal length of 27mm, XF27mm F2.8 provides a natural field of view close to that of the human eye, which makes it extremely suitable for a diverse range of photographic styles – from everyday general use to portraiture, street, and landscape photography.

“With its compact design, image-makers may find themselves using the lens frequently as a walkaround lens because of its exceptional portability, outstanding image quality, and weather-resistant features,” said Victor Ha, senior director of marketing and product management for FUJIFILM North America Corporation’s Electronic Imaging Division.

Product Features Include:

Aperture Ring with F-stop Scale and A-Position Lock

XF27mm F2.8 features an aperture ring with an F-stop scale, so that users can visually check and adjust their aperture setting without needing to look at the camera’s screen or through its viewfinder. The aperture ring also features the A (Auto) Position Lock, which locks the lens into the A-Position to prevent unintentional adjustments to the lens’ aperture while it is being used.

Weather-Resistant Construction

Weather-resistance has been applied at seven locations on the lens to protect against water and dust and allow it to fully operate in temperatures as low as 14°F (-10°C).

Lens Hood Included

In addition to the standard lens cap, XF27mm F2.8 comes packaged with a dome-shaped lens hood (LH-XF27) and a hood cap (LHCP-27) to provide options to protect the lens, and to accommodate users that prefer using a low-profile hood over the lens caps because of its convenience.

Thin and lightweight design combined with advanced image quality

Since the diameter of the image circle needed to cover an APS-C sensor (28.4mm) is so close in dimension to XF27mm F2.8’s focal length, the lens produces uniquely high-quality images while boasting an incredibly compact design.

Despite its compact size, the lens consists of seven lens elements in five groups, including one aspherical element, which mitigates spherical aberration, field curvature, and distortion. This allows XF27mm F2.8 to deliver astounding image resolution, even when it is used at its widest apertures.

XF27mm F2.8 features a high-torque DC motor to enable fast and accurate AF, while the front lens group of five lens elements effectively maintains image quality by minimizing aberrations that may occur, whether the lens is being used for close-ups or for subjects that are further away.

One of the thinnest and lightest*1 XF lenses in the XF lens collection, XF27mm F2.8 measures just 62mm in diameter and is only .91 in. (23mm) long. The lens is very lightweight at approximately 3 ounces (84g), which makes it an ideal choice for assignments where compactness and overall size are of concern.

Accessories

As referenced above, a lens hood and hood cap come packaged together with the XF27mm F2.8 lens. Replacements of these accessories are available for separate purchase as well.

Pricing and Availability

XF 27mm F2.8 is currently expected to be available in March 2021 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $399.95 USD and $520 CDN. For more information, please visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/lenses/xf27mmf28-r-wr/.

This lens was part of a launch of 5 new camera and lens products as part of Fujifilm’s Global X- Summit. For more information on the other products launched, please check out our other post here.