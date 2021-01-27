Just when you thought 50 megapixels was a lot, Fuji is here to remind us that, in fact, 100 megapixels might be where it’s at if you’re looking for maximum resolution! Yes, that’s right, we’re talking about medium format digital.

Indeed, Fujifilm today has announced the release of the GFX100S digital camera (GFX100S), the fourth large-format mirrorless camera in Fujifilm’s GFX System!

“Fujifilm has taken the groundbreaking ideas that lead to the development of FUJIFILM GFX100 and now combined them with an approach rooted in portability, to create GFX100S — a camera that provides photographers and filmmakers with an unbelievable opportunity to take large-format image-making to places it has never been before,” said Victor Ha, senior director of marketing and product development for FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Electronic Imaging Division.

Refusing to sacrifice performance for portability, Fujifilm has developed one of the most compact, high-performance, large format cameras in the world. GFX100S is more advanced than any GFX System camera to date and combines the best of Fujifilm’s imaging technology into a camera that weighs just 1.9lb (900g). Similar in size to most full-frame cameras, but beautifully engineered and designed with a 102MP sensor – 1.7 times larger*1 than a full-frame sensor – GFX100S also offers up to 6-stops*2 of five-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS), incredibly fast and accurate autofocus, and world-renowned color reproduction to help image-makers push the limits of their creativity.

Main Features

102MP Images – Made with the Speed of a Compact Mirrorless Camera

Powered by Fujifilm’s high-performance quad-core X-Processor 4 CPU, GFX100S utilizes its 102MP, back-illuminated large format CMOS sensor to deliver images with stunning quality. Compared to smaller, lower-resolution sensors commonly found in traditional full-frame DSLR and mirrorless cameras, GFX100S’s imaging sensor is approximately 1.7 times larger and is enhanced to be incredibly sensitive to light. This provides it with a significant advantage over smaller sensors when it comes to producing images with incredibly shallow depth of field, fantastic dynamic range, faithful color reproduction, and outstanding, high-ISO performance.

With a choice of 19 exclusive FUJIFILM Film Simulation modes, it is easy to achieve fantastic color straight out of camera. GFX100S includes a new Film Simulation mode to explore — Nostalgic Neg. Reminiscent of American New Color Photography, which emerged in the 1970s, Nostalgic Neg continues this movement by enabling image-makers to explore the boundaries of photographic creativity through the deliberate use of color. “This Film Simulation mode adds an amber tone to highlights for a uniquely soft look and boosts saturation to shadows, while still preserving details, to deliver images that feel both familiar and unfamiliar all at the same time,” said Ha.

High-Performance Mirrorless AF Made for Large Format, Even in Low Light

On-sensor phase detection pixels cover almost 100% of GFX100S’s imaging sensor, unlocking a level of autofocus performance never before seen in large format digital photography. GFX100S can acquire focus in as little as 0.16 seconds, even in luminance levels as low as -5.5EV*3 making it versatile, accurate, and incredibly fast. Powered by X-Processor 4, the camera is also easily able to efficiently make use of an updated focus tracking algorithm to keep subjects in focus when using the Tracking AF and Face/Eye AF functions.

Compact, 5-axis In-Body Stabilization (IBIS) delivering up to 6-stops of Vibration Reduction

GFX100S features a newly designed IBIS system, which dramatically expands the capability of photographers to confidently create handheld images. Compared to the unit found in FUJIFILM GFX100, the IBIS mechanism inside of GFX100S is 20% smaller and 10% lighter. However, despite this reduction in size, the five-axis system provides 6-stops of CIPA-rated image stabilization, a 0.5-stop improvement over GFX100.

High-performance; Designed for Portability and the Elements

Measuring 5.9in wide, 4.09in tall, and 3.4in deep (15cmx10.4cmx8.7cm), GFX100S’ compact body is comparable in size to many full-frame cameras. However, despite its compact size, it is still able to pack in a high-performance IBIS and a 102MP imaging sensor that is almost twice the physical size of a typical full-frame sensor. GFX100S features a redesigned shutter unit and a brand new IBIS unit, while taking advantage of a uniquely small, but very efficient lithium-ion battery. This results in a camera body that is approximately 2.3in (6cm) shorter and 1.1lb (500g) lighter than GFX100, but is able to maintain the same level of still image and video performance. To that end, the reduction in GFX100S’s physical size is well balanced by a highly robust grip, with a comfortable in-hand feel that makes it exceptionally easy to hold for extended periods of time.

GFX100S is made to operate in temperatures as low as 14°F (-10°C) and to also be dust- and moisture-resistant. It is constructed with a magnesium alloy casing that is purposely 1mm denser around the lens mount as compared to GFX100, which provides added support for larger G Mount lenses.

Intuitive Controls for a Familiar Experience

GFX100S features controls that will be familiar to GFX System photographers. For example, a PASM dial, with six programmable custom options, provides quick and direct access to frequently used settings, while a switch, conveniently located next to the mode dial, lets users quickly change between still and movie mode. An ergonomic update to the Focus Lever also makes choosing a focus point both easy and fluid.

The camera features a 3.2in. LCD monitor on the rear and a 1.8 in. sub LCD monitor on its top plate, which can be customized to show key EXIF settings – like shutter speed, aperture, ISO sensitivity, and exposure compensation – and set to display the status of key functions or available capacity on storage media. The 3.2 in., touch-capable LCD display is a 2.36-million-dot monitor with 100% coverage that can be tilted in three directions (90° up, 45° down, and 60° right).

A Large Format System Delivering Smooth, 4K/30P Video

With its large format imaging sensor, GFX100S is capable of recording incredibly cinematic 4K/30p movies that feature incredible shallow depth-of-field, impressive high-ISO performance, wide tonal gradation, and an overall image quality that is unmatched. Footage can be recorded at bit rates of up to 400Mbps in 10-bit 4:2:0 F-log internally saved to an SD card, or output to an external recording device via the camera’s HDMI port in either10-bit 4:2:2 F-Log or 12-bit RAW.

In addition to being able to record 4K footage in a 16:9 aspect ratio, GFX100S also supports a 17:9 aspect ratio, frequently used in digital cinema. The most commonly used compression codecs, like H.264 and H.265 are also available. Additionally, professional standards, like REC.2100 supported Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), or F-Log can be selected for complete creative control. Compared to using commonly available compression codecs, like H.264, recording footage in F-Log or HLG gives filmmakers much more flexibility in post-production as footage is brought through the editing and color grading process and adjustments are made to luminance, color saturation, or any other image attribute.

When using an Atomos Ninja V Monitor Recorder, GFX100S is also capable of outputting 4K/30P footage through its HDMI port that can also be saved as a 12-bit Apple ProRes RAW file. This allows for maximum flexibility in post-production when it comes to the color-grading process. Simultaneous output of RAW footage and footage in F-Log or Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) with a Film Simulation mode applied is also possible.

Pricing and Availability

GFX100S is currently expected to be available in March 2021 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $5,999.95 USD and $7,800 CDN. An optional metal handgrip accessory for the GFX100S will also be available in March 2021 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $149 USD and $195 CDN. For more information, please visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/cameras/gfx100s/.

But wait, there’s more! Not only is there a new GFX system, but

Fujifilm GF80mm f/1.7 R WR Lens

Fujifilm has also announced that it will release its FUJINON GF80mmF1.7 R WR Lens (GF80mmF1.7), the world’s first*1 AF-capable F1.7 interchangeable lens for Large Format camera systems, including FUJIFILM GFX System digital cameras, in March 2021.

GF80mmF1.7 R WR has a standard focal length of 80mm (a 35mm equivalent of 63mm). Its large-diameter autofocus (AF) prime lens features a maximum aperture of F1.7, which also makes it the fastest lens among Fujifilm’s G Mount lenses.

“Portrait photographers using GFX System cameras can now choose FUJINON GF110mmF2 R WR for when they want images with a tighter angle of view or pick GF80mmF1.7 for when they want something slightly wider,” said Victor Ha, senior director of marketing and product management for FUJIFILM North America Corporation’s Electronic Imaging Division. “This choice will certainly give image-makers more options creatively, especially since the highly anticipated bokeh produced from GF80mmmF1.7’s wide aperture is sure to provide an incredible aesthetic quality to any image.”

Product Features:

Optically designed for limitless creativity

GF80mmF1.7 R WR features nine rounded diaphragm blades that can be stopped down to provide edge-to-edge sharpness or opened up to produce images with beautifully smooth bokeh, with astounding separation between a subject and its background, from any GFX System camera. Comprising 12 lens elements in nine groups, including one aspherical element and two, Super ED elements, this lens is optimally balanced to control spherical aberration and deliver a quality of bokeh not able to be replicated by any other Large Format lens on the market.

Fujifilm’s ultra-high-precision glass molding technology has been used on the two aspherical lens surfaces to produce a tolerance of 1/100,000th of a millimeter. This is five times more accurate than regular lens molding techniques can produce and serves to minimize the onion-ring effect that can how the lens handles the out-of-focus areas of an image.

The world’s first F1.7 lens with autofocus for a large format digital system

GF80mmF1.7 features a powerful DC motor that has enough torque to drive the focus group of six lens elements, including the aspherical element, to quickly deliver accurate and reliable autofocus, even when the lens is wide-open at F1.7 and when depth of field is extremely shallow. The lens also supports the Face / Eye AF function, which uses an advanced focusing algorithm to accurately acquire focus on a subject’s face or eyes even when they are moving within the frame.

GF80mmF1.7 brings low-light focusing capabilities of GFX100 and GFX100S to EV-5.5, which is a 0.5 stop improvement in the case of GFX100. With GF80mmF1.7, autofocus performance for both of these cameras is maximized in dimly lit environments.

Compact and practical size

Measuring at 3.9 in. (99.2mm) long and weighing just 1.75 lb. (795g), with a filter thread size of 77mm, GF80mmF1.7 is practically sized and suited for both on-location and in-studio applications.

Weather-resistant seals have been applied to the lens barrel at 10 locations on the lens to protect it against dust and water, while also providing it with the ability to operate at temperatures as low as 14°F (-10°C). The front lens element is also coated with fluorine to repel dirt, adding another layer of weather-resistant performance to the lens.

Pricing and Availability

GF80mmF1.7 R WR is currently expected to be available in March 2021 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $2,499.95 and $3,250 CDN. For more information, please visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/products/lenses/gf80mmf17-r-wr/.

