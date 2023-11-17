Fstoppers has kicked off their Black Friday Sale (early) with savings of up to 60% on their selection of world class photography and videography tutorials. Choose from a wide number of courses across all genres, including wedding photography, portraits, headshots, landscapes, food, fashion, and more. Each course is taught by well respected photographers and videographers in their field. It’s the perfect time to continue building your skillset, whether it fits within your go-to genre or in an as of yet uncharted territory. The best part is, the more tutorials you purchase, the more you save. That’s great news for your education and your wallet!

How to Save with Fstoppers Black Friday Sale

30% savings when you buy 1 tutorial

40% savings when you buy 2 tutorials

50% savings when you buy 3 tutorials

60% savings when you buy 4 or more tutorials

Courses We Love by Fstoppers

Here’s a quick look at just a few of the courses available in the Fstoppers catalog.

In this workshop, you will not only experience a grand tour of some of the best photography spots in Japan, but also be given a comprehensive view into the mind of one of the best travel photographers around. Elia brings his experience of both photography and world travel (to over 70 different countries) to this workshop, making it a fantastic value.

Streaming online, downloadable videos, downloadable raw files

Run Time: >60 hrs

22 videos (including 1 free chapter & 6 BTS videos)

Landscape photography, cityscape photography, travel photography, seascape photography, general urban & nature photography

Course Overview: Don’t miss out on this presentation of incredible yet practical lighting techniques from Profoto educator David Bicho. You’ll learn how to assess the available light in a scene and use a variety of lighting methods to get the shot. David covers everything from simple on-camera lighting techniques to full-concept shoots using up to four lighting setups. Core concepts include mixing flash with ambient light, lighting a face, and lighting a background.

This video tutorial includes the following:

2.5 hours of content

23 Lessons on Lighting

3 online courses real life shoots

Course Overview: There’s no bigger name in headshot photography (or headshot photography education) than Peter Hurley. In this workshop, Hurley teaches essential skills you’ll need to find success as a headshot photographer, like how to combine confidence with approachability, strengthening physical features of the face, crafting dramatic and flattering lighting, and more. You’ll also find Hurley’s preferred gear options for working as a headshot photographer, and you’ll see his streamlined client workflow.

This video tutorial includes the following:

10+ Hours of Content

21 Video Files

3 Full “Real World” Client Shoots

Instant Download

And much more

Course Description: With social media and advertising visuals fighting for more and more of our attention, the importance of video is at an all time high. Luckily, if you are a photographer, you already have 90% of the tools you need to start making professional videos and multimedia productions. This new Fstoppers tutorial on videography is aimed at helping both professional and amateur photographers take the gear they already own and start producing high quality videos. There is no better time to learn how to film video than right now!

This video tutorial includes the following:

7 Hours of Content

Bonus Tutorial: Introduction to Premiere Included Free

Instant Download

Every Fstoppers class comes as a digital download. In other words, you can dive into your new classes right away. Check out the Fstoppers store to see all of their workshops and take advantage of these amazing Black Friday discounts!

