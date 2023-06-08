In the fast-paced world of photography, we know how important it is for photographers to stay on top of the latest developments in the industry. To that end, we thought we’d share some exciting news. Pixellu, a company that many photographers in our community turn to for innovative photography tools, recently announced that they are now offering a Starter Plan for Pixellu Galleries, absolutely free of charge.

What Is Pixellu Galleries?

Pixellu Galleries is an online platform that has been designed to revolutionize how photographers present their work and engage with clients. Its user-friendly interface and tailored set of features make it easier than ever to share beautiful images and ensure seamless client experiences. Now, with the introduction of the free Starter Plan, photographers of all levels can take advantage of Pixellu Galleries without any financial commitment.

So, why choose Pixellu Galleries? Here are a few reasons that we think photographers will appreciate.

Stunning Gallery Presentations

First, you can impress your clients with beautiful galleries that perfectly display your work. You spend plenty of time and energy capturing amazing shots, so you want them to look great when the client views them as well. Pixellu Galleries offers a variety of themes and design options to enhance the viewing experience, making every moment memorable for your clients. One of our favorites is the option to divide the gallery up into different sections (bridal prep, first look, etc.), like you might do on a blog.

Seamless Client Experience

You can also use Pixellu galleries free starter plan to ensure a smooth journey for your clients, full of engaging interactions. Pixellu Galleries enables easy navigation through images, full-resolution viewing and download ability, selection of favorites, and the option to hide images – allowing your clients to share only the images they prefer in their galleries.

[Related Reading: Pixellu Galleries Makes Simple Work of Photo Gallery Design & Delivery]

Personalized Branding

Customize your galleries to reflect your unique brand. Add your logo and tailor the look and feel of your gallery with a variety of font options, color palettes, and gallery cover styles to create a cohesive brand experience for your clients.

Mobile-Friendly Showcase

It’s also worth noting that Pixellu Galleries is optimized for mobile devices, ensuring that your clients can access and enjoy their galleries no matter where they are, right from their pockets.

Pixellu remains committed to supporting photographers on their creative journey. They continue to improve their platform, add new features, and provide exceptional customer support to ensure photographers have the tools they need to succeed. And by removing financial barriers with the free Starter Plan, Pixellu aims to empower photographers of all levels to elevate their work online and provide engaging experiences for their clients.

Ready to explore this opportunity? Just opt for the free Starter Plan on Pixellu’s website and discover the potential of Galleries for your photography business.