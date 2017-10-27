New Workshop - Unscripted!

Flat Light For Flawless Selfies And Portraits | Minute Photography

By Pye Jirsa on October 27th 2017

Ready to up your selfie game? In just about 60 seconds, learn how to use soft, flat lighting and any camera (even your smartphone) to capture flawless selfies and portraits anywhere.

The video above is part of our Minute Photography series, where we explain photography and lighting tips & tricks, myths, and techniques. For more education and details on concepts related to this article, be sure to check out our Lighting 101 Workshop or stream our gold standard education in SLR Lounge Premium.

About

Founding Partner of Lin and Jirsa Photography and SLR Lounge.

Follow my updates on Facebook and my latest work on Instagram both under username @pyejirsa.

