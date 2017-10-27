Flat Light For Flawless Selfies And Portraits | Minute Photography

Ready to up your selfie game? In just about 60 seconds, learn how to use soft, flat lighting and any camera (even your smartphone) to capture flawless selfies and portraits anywhere.

The video above is part of our Minute Photography series, where we explain photography and lighting tips & tricks, myths, and techniques. For more education and details on concepts related to this article, be sure to check out our Lighting 101 Workshop or stream our gold standard education in SLR Lounge Premium.