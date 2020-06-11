Flashpoint today announced the XPLOR Power 1200 Pro R2 Flash, the flagship model of its renowned R2 series of wireless ‘go-anywhere’ flashes. The most powerful flash unit from Flashpoint, the XPLOR Power 1200 Pro offers multiple flash modes, fast power recycling of less than two seconds, a long flash duration for rapid shooting, and compatibility with all major camera systems. With a lightweight portfolio of just over 17 pounds, the XPLOR Power 1200 Pro combines the proven features of R2 wireless combined with convenient portability.

The Flashpoint XPLOR Power 1200 Pro flash system is available now for $1,599 at Adorama.com, (or the Godox Version here), and includes a power pack, flash head, reflector, glass lamp cover, lithium battery, battery charger and power cable, with a convenient carrying case and rolling case. An optional EC1200 Flash head extension cord, 36V/2600mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack and AC1200 AC Adapter are also available for purchase.

“The Flashpoint XPLOR Power 1200 Pro is our most robust and powerful wireless flash, while remaining lightweight and portable for location shooting,” said Solomon Leifer, Brand Manager at Flashpoint. “With 1200W output and an excellent battery-powered system, the XPLOR Power 1200 Pro flash is perfect for ‘big event’ and outdoor photographers. The flash system includes both a carrying case and rolling case for ultimate convenience and portability.”

Features of the Flashpoint XPLOR Power 1200 Pro flash system include:

Fully Supports TTL and HSS: The built-in Flashpoint 2.4 GHz R2 wireless flash system provides wireless control for Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, Olympus, Panasonic and Pentax TTL camera systems.

The built-in Flashpoint 2.4 GHz R2 wireless flash system provides wireless control for Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, Olympus, Panasonic and Pentax TTL camera systems. Precise Control and Stable Output: The XPLOR Power 1200 Pro offers up to nine steps of output power, ranging from 1/1 to 1/256. It recycles to full power in just two seconds and features a high-speed sync mode that works with shutter speeds up to 1/8000 second with action-stopping flash durations from 1/220 to 1/10,860 seconds. Its Stable Color Temperature mode tightly controls color to keep temperature changes within ±75K across the entire power range. Features two 3.5mm sync cord plug holes for direct connection, a wireless control port, and USB Type-C port for firmware upgrades.

The XPLOR Power 1200 Pro offers up to nine steps of output power, ranging from 1/1 to 1/256. It recycles to full power in just two seconds and features a high-speed sync mode that works with shutter speeds up to 1/8000 second with action-stopping flash durations from 1/220 to 1/10,860 seconds. Its Stable Color Temperature mode tightly controls color to keep temperature changes within ±75K across the entire power range. Features two 3.5mm sync cord plug holes for direct connection, a wireless control port, and USB Type-C port for firmware upgrades. High Performance, Large-Capacity Battery: A powerful 36V/5200mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack delivers 480 full-power flashes, and re-charges in only two hours. Easily swap out a new battery on the rear port in seconds to keep shooting without delay. An optional AC adapter replaces the battery chamber for a direct main connection for studio and indoor location shoots. For photographers traveling by air, Flashpoint offers a 36V/2600mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack option.

A powerful 36V/5200mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack delivers 480 full-power flashes, and re-charges in only two hours. Easily swap out a new battery on the rear port in seconds to keep shooting without delay. An optional AC adapter replaces the battery chamber for a direct main connection for studio and indoor location shoots. For photographers traveling by air, Flashpoint offers a 36V/2600mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack option. Bowens S-Mount Compatibility: The XPLOR Power 1200 Pro’s lightweight flash head with the popular Bowens S-Type mount allows for the attachment of hundreds of light modifiers, including the Glow Profond Quick-Open Deep Octadecagon Softbox with Focus Rod. The Glow Profond combines the strength of a keylight while acting as an excellent reflector, blending perfectly with daylight or additional fill soft lights. The impressive Quick-Open system allows for rapid setup, painless disassembly, and convenient storage. Once constructed, the gracefully curved interior creates a perfect silvered reflector for a reverse light throw design using the Focus Rod mounted flash head.

Additional features include:

True 1200ws flash head dedicated output

Three active Flash modes: Manual, TTL and Multiflash

Stroboscopic Mode capable of 100 continuous pops at 1/16 power output

High-Speed Sync and Custom Function for Masking, Delay and Sequence

1200ws head has 12 feet of non-tangle cable

A 40W LED modeling lamp with three selectable modes to provide a clear preview of the lighting

Portable, lightweight pack and head weighs less than 18 pounds

Rechargeable lithium battery pack or AC powered

Fan cooled head and pack keeps it going under the gun

Technical Specifications

Maximum Power 1200 Ws

Guide Number 406.82′ / 124 m at ISO100

Flash Duration t.1: 1/10,860 to 1/220 Sec

Color Temperature 5600K ± 200K

Exposure Control Manual

Flash Modes Hi-Speed Sync, Second-Curtain Sync, Slow Sync, Stroboscopic

Flash Ready Indicator Audio

Reflector Changeable

Accessory Fitting Type Bowens S Type

Replaceable Flashtube Yes

Modeling Light Type LED Wattage 40 W

Sync Type Button, Cable, Optical, Radio

Sync Speed 1/8000 Sec (High-Speed)

Wireless Channels 32

Wireless Groups 5

Wireless Range 328.1′ / 100 m (Radio)

Interface Mini (1/8″)

Delay Range 0.01 to 30 Sec

Mounting 5/8″ Receiver

Fan Cooled Yes

Circuit Protection None

Dimensions 9.06 x 7.87 x 4.92″ / 23 x 20 x 12.5 cm (with Reflector)

Weight 18.19 lb / 8.25 kg

Package Weight 31.585 lb

Box Dimensions (LxWxH) 22.5 x 14.8 x 12″

Pricing and Availability

An optional EC1200 Flash head extension cord and AC1200 AC Adapter are also available for purchase.

We’ve already put in a request to test and review these lights, so until we get a full review done internally, let us know any thoughts, comments, or questions you might have in the comments below!