Dogs are known as man's best friend for a reason.

There are two things I love about my dogs, specifically when I’m bathing them. The first is when I give my blind puppy a bath, when she feels the water run down her legs, she bites at it because it tickles her. It is so cute and makes me smile no matter what mood I am in. The second thing is that after bathtime, both of my dogs, the puppy and the 5-year-old grump, will tear through the house, running almost until they trip over their own legs. All the pent up energy and excitement from holding still in the tub so long is let loose in a blur of fur and motion. It’s the greatest thing ever.

While bathing her own dogs, Rocco and Ralph and Simon & Garfunkel, photographer Serena Hodson watched and delighted in how their personalities changed when bathtime was announced. Wanting to capture the different looks and personalities of dogs from dry to wet, Serena began the series, ‘Dry Dog, Wet Dog.’

We get such great texture on the dog when the hair is wet. Some dogs look completely different when wet and this was the joy I wanted to capture.

Serena stepped into the world of photography from graphic design and advertising when she began photographing her own dogs. Soon it became a career when people asked her to photograph their own pets. She is now based in Brisbane, Australia and her work is loved by people all over the world. With subjects as cute as these, who can blame them?

