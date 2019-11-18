We get a lot of bags to test out and review here at SLR Lounge, and this was my first Drone-Centric one to test out, well, ever! So after a lot of back and forth in the studio with the rest of the team and the bags they have tested and own, we’re all pretty happy with and impressed with the quality of the Torvol Drone Explorer. It features the popular “top roll” style that many other bags have started including along with a standard full zipper front access, opening up a well padded and customizable interior. The backpack has a plethora of other features that we’re going to dive into detail below, and runs for a very agreeable $155.29 USD, so without any other pleasantries, let’s get right to it!.

First Impressions

While the Torvol bad didn’t really look any different from most other bags, it definitely felt different. From the first moment we pulled it out of it’s packaging I could tell that the padding was very sturdy, and this included the dividers and compartments on the interior of the bag. You could be sure that your gear, when packed right, would be safe from bumps and dings in the Torvol. The interior has space for a small clothing bag (included), with a top roll out if you need more space for the necessities or additional gear while traveling. If not you can roll it up nicely to keep out of the way.

The bottom of the bag is where you’ll find the dividers for separating your drone or camera lenses and bodies out which include compartments for your batteries, cables, and straps to hold it all in place. The front cover has several pockets, both zippered, and velcro, to put additional supplies in. The optional rain sleeve is also tucked away nicely inside of there. The laptop/tablet sleeve is accessible from the left side of the bag, and what i especially liked was there was a built in, and padded compartment for your power cables right in there! providing protection for both your cable and laptop preventing any scratching. Basically, in a small space, they set this bag up quite nicely so you can carry pretty much everything you’d need for a drone outing without having to worry about scratching anything up at all.

Additionally, if you don’t have or plan on using a drone like the Mavic Pro, you can use the space to carry a dslr and lens (or lenses). I tested this out with my Nikon D800 and Sigma 70-200mm sport lens, both of which fit very comfortably! Either way, the compartments were well thought out and very well designed for the drone enthusiast and photographer alike. Oh, this bag also fits in most airline regulations for carry on! So that’s an added bonus.

Torvol Drone Explorer Key Features

Carry-on proof

Expandable volume 10L

Padded laptop / tablet Pocket – holds 15 inch easily and reports being able to accommodate some 17 inch versions)

Soft “Clothing” pouch included

Modular inside Modular divider set with mesh pockets and elastic straps Dividers lined with velcro for easy adjustments and customization

Large organizer side pocket for flat items such as batteries, wallet, passport, etc

Fits the Torvol Drone Compact Case.

Top pocket for small personal items like sunglasses and keys.

Tripod strap on the side.

Stretchy front lacing system for lightweight accessories.

Comfortable hip and sternum straps.

Comfortable back padding.

Gusset pockets usable for water bottles on both sides.

Durable buckles

Strong zippers & zipper pullers

Specifications

Weight: 2.3 kg

Dimensions: 33 × 22 × 53 cm

Main compartment dimensions: 30 x 15 x 37 cm

Roll-top compartment dimensions: (totally unrolled) – 33 x 18 x 25 cm

Where To Buy – Torvol | Amazon

Who Is It Made For?

The Torvol Drone Explorer is listed as “The best carrying solution for compact and foldable drones” and honestly, i’d have to agree given how nicely designed the interior is. Everything just fit exactly as it should regardless of putting a drone in the bag, or a dslr and a few lenses. It feels like it was designed for the adventuring photographer, someone who needs the space to load up their drone (or camera) and head out into the wild so they could capture the perfect shot. Effectively you have enough space for your compact drone, some additional gear, a change of clothes, and then in the top, some additional travel essentials. For me I was able to fit my small sleeping bag and bivy sac pretty easily in the top, with some food and 2 sets of water on the outside pockets.

While you naturally don’t need to be going on an overnight adventure with this bag, it is nice to know that you can! Planning on traveling? As mentioned above, this bag is rated to fit in most airlines carry-on rules, and of you were to go on that weekend adventure, the straps and padding on the back are actually VERY comfortable.

Torvol Drone Explorer Pros

Size & Capacity

I’m pretty much that guy who would rather have it and not need it, than need it and not have it. So one of the things I enjoyed about this bag was its size! While not massive by any means, it is a larger bag. As I’ve mentioned above you can fit your drone in there with options for storing a bunch of other combinations, as well as clothing and accessories. So you can pretty much prepare for any contingency.

Laptop Section

The bag has a well hidden and protected section for a tablet or laptop of up to 15″ which also has an additional padded pocket for your power cable! Personally I loved this since its always been a bit of a pain packing those cables with my laptop in a way that doesn’t scratch up the case. Additionally, since the compartment is on the “inside” of the bag, meaning it’s against your back, it’s even more protected from the elements as well as external damage should you take a tumble. The nice thing is, as i’ve said a few times in this write up, the padding for all the important parts of this bag is some of the more ridged, and comfortable i’ve experienced in my time using and reviewing backpacks! After walking around with this on my back for a day I never once felt like the laptop was awkward or poking into my back!

Bag Bonus’

The top roll out is both a pro and a con really. It’s fantastic for adding additional clothing or miscellaneous gear and accessories into, which is a pro, since it’s just there when you need it. However, the con portion is, if you’re using this for anything besides say, some additional clothing, you’ll find yourself dealing with a cluttered jumble of a mess in there if you throw in say a bunch of batteries, cables, and whatever else you decide to grab (that doesn’t fit in the bags main compartment.

This is, well, kind of a worst case scenario here as for this con you’re kind of using the bag in a purpose it’s not quite intended for, but what kind of artists would we be if we didn’t break a few rules right?

Torvol Drone Explorer Cons

Weight

So this is rather minor of a problem to have, but we wouldn’t be doing our job if we didn’t play devils advocate no matter how minor a problem. So here’s the deal. Straight out of its own packaging, this bag is heavier than most others i’ve used. Sitting at 2.3kg (or 5.07lbs) with nothing else in it, you’re already off to a loaded start. So if you’re planning on a LONG hike with this bag, even though it is very comfortable, after a while i’m sure you’ll start to feel weighed down.

Weather Protection

It’s not completely weatherproof, although it does have a great rain sleeve if you find yourself caught in a rainfall situation so that’s great, but I do wish the zippers and bag material itself was a little more rain proof.

Final Thoughts

In the end, over the course of using this bag over a few weeks myself, and getting feedback from our team, we felt this bag is definitely getting added to our “Would Recommend” list! It’s sturdy, safe, comfortable, and definitely functional. When we were carrying the Mavic Pro drone, it definitely had a “everything in its place” sort of feel and that was very comforting knowing that our aerial camera was safe & sound while in transit. Overall, if you’re looking for a sturdy, rugged, and comfortable backpack that can get you and your compact drone where you need to be, and then some, the Torvol Drone Explorer is worth checking out. My only constructive criticism about this bag is I really wish it was weatherproof without the need of the rain sleeve, then it truly would be a complete adventure bag that is worry free.

Pricing & Availability of the Torvol Bags

Amazon | Torvol | E-Stores