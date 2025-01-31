How to Keep Camera Battery Warm in Cold Weather

Photography in cold weather brings opportunities for stunning, atmospheric, surreal scenes, from snowy landscapes to dramatic winter skies. But cold temperatures also mean one big challenge for photographers: battery drain. Batteries lose power quickly in freezing conditions, often leaving you with dead batteries at critical moments. Fortunately, with a few practical tips, you can keep your camera battery warm, maximize its life, and capture beautiful photos in the cold.

In this following quick tip video from AdoramaTV, photographer David Bergman talks about how he protects his batteries and keep them functioning at optimal levels when he is out shooting.

7 Tips for keeping your camera battery warm in cold weather

Understand How Cold Weather Affects Your Battery Life – When you shoot in the cold, the battery life deteriorates much faster than in temperate weather. And nothing is worse than braving the bitter cold only to find your batteries refuse to cooperate. Bring extra batteries if you know you’re going to be shooting in cold weather. Bring a Portable Power Bank – A portable power bank can be a lifesaver when your batteries are running low. Consider bringing a portable charger or a power bank that can act as a power source for your camera (if you’re shooting mirrorless). Use Hand warmers – David uses little inexpensive hand warmers you can keep in your pocket. For all of his batteries, David just puts the mini heating pad right on them. He also advises to keep your batteries and the hand warmer in your pocket and not in your camera bag/backpack. They will stay warm and cozy that way. If you only have one battery (or want to keep the battery that is currently in your camera warm), you can tape the hand warmer right onto the side of your camera. Keep Them Close to Your Body and Out of the Cold – Another option, not mentioned in the video, is to keep your camera batteries close to your body. Our recommended location is the inside coat pocket. Keeping spare batteries in an inner jacket pocket or close to your body keeps them warm until you need them. Body heat can prevent batteries from freezing, so having them inside your coat can make a big difference. Swap out batteries as needed and return the cold one to your pocket to warm it back up; this can often squeeze a little more juice out of each battery. Do not warm up your batteries too quickly – If your batteries are freezing cold, be sure to warm them up slowly with body temperature or with time inside of a warm room. Do not try to put them too close to a heat source like a fire or heater, as you can damage the battery permanently. Turn Off Unnecessary Features – In cold weather, it’s essential to conserve battery life whenever possible. Turn off unnecessary features like Wi-Fi, image stabilization, and live view to reduce battery drain. Additionally, dimming your screen and reviewing shots sparingly can help prevent rapid battery depletion in freezing conditions. For more info, see our article on 7 ways to conserve battery power. Use an External Battery Pack for Extended Shoots – For long-duration shoots in extreme cold, consider using an external battery pack. While most external power options are bulkier, they offer extended runtime that’s ideal for prolonged exposure to cold temperatures. Some photographers attach external battery packs to the tripod or keep them in an insulated bag to minimize exposure to the cold.

Cold weather doesn’t have to ruin your battery life or prevent you from capturing stunning winter scenes. By preparing your batteries and equipment, taking a few precautions, and being mindful of how you handle them in freezing conditions, you can make the most of your winter photography adventures. Take these tips with you as you venture into the cold, and you’ll be ready to capture images without being cut short by a dead battery.

If it’s too late and you’ve already frozen your camera and gear, check out Matt’s article on how to save and defrost your frozen camera. Otherwise, grab a few of these hand warmers and watch the video in this article. For more inspiration, see our article on Winter Landscape Photography Tips.