CIPA Releases Figures on Market Share of DSLRs vs. Mirrorless

In 2011, CIPA (Camera and Imaging Products Association) figures showed us that 100% of the market of interchangeable lens cameras shipped were DLRS, this year’s finding show mirrorless sales are growing; only 64% of the market is now DLSRs.

From the time frame from January to April CIPA members produced more cameras than they did the previous year. The majority of that growth came from the ‘non-reflex’ sector. While only a 3-4% increase in volume, the numbers show that the market is not shrinking.

CIPA includes mirrorless cameras, compact system cameras, and rangefinder cameras in their figures (excluding the membership of Leica or Hasselblad) one could assume that most of the category is compact systems and other mirrorless cameras – like the Sony a7RII.

The data shows DSLR is still the mainstream in terms of value and quantity, but for how long? The non-reflex category jumped 37.5% in Japan but in the rest of the world that growth hit 80.5%.

Thoughts

Canon and Nikon have a formula that they seem to stick to when it comes to their DSLR segment. Albeit be begrudgingly at times, the DSLR seem to absorb technology as it matures; this is evident in the fact that only a handful of DSLRs from both the giants have a 4K option. The big number 2 in the full-frame interchangeable lens camera market, Sony, continues to incorporate cutting-edge tech in their cameras, rising the market as they do that.

It is interesting to see history repeat itself. As 35mm cameras shoved their larger format brethren out to become the de-facto standard of photography, mirrorless is poised to nudge out the aging DSLR. Factors such as 100% viewfinders, ‘pocketable’ 4K, and smaller, lighter rigs are anchors point for mirrorless ILCs.

To see more facts and figures head over to CIPA’s Website here.