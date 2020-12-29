Picking out your first camera is an important job. It’s made even more difficult because all the big manufacturers have flooded the market with a plethora of entry-level options. First-time buyers can find themselves overwhelmed with the variety of DSLRs that are available to them. However, we’re here to help ensure that you can find the best DSLR camera for beginners.

What to Look for in a Good DSLR for Beginners

Price

When looking for a beginner DSLR, a lot of people don’t have a significant budget. Most people are unsure if they want to pursue photography for the long term. That’s why a great beginner DSLR needs to have a modest price so it’s not a deterrent but still has a wide array of features.

Controls

Those new to photography can often be overwhelmed by the variety of control options available on more advanced DSLR. A good DSLR for beginners needs to have simple and intuitive controls that allow those new to photography to get familiar with the interface of the camera. Most beginner DSLRs also feature a guide mode that teaches users everything they need to know to work the camera.

Manual Options

After getting comfortable with the basics, these beginner DSLRs also offer full manual controls. These allow photographers that have a more advanced skill set to take better pictures with more creative controls.

Video

One of the major attractions of investing in DSLR is that it provides you with both high photo quality and video quality. The modern photographer wants to get the best of both images and videos.

Megapixels

A big misconception that users have when looking into new cameras is giving too much importance to megapixels. When it comes to DSLRs, cameras with high megapixels are a bonus, but what matters more is the sensor.

[Related Reading: Best Mirrorless Camera for Beginners in 2020]

Best DSLRs for beginners

Taking all these factors into consideration, here are the best DSLR cameras for beginners on the market.

Nikon D3500

Nikon’s D3000 series has long been a staple in the entry-level DSLR market. The camera provides basic controls but is incredibly effective and has an intelligent sensor. Its brilliant guide shooting mode allows beginners to get entirely on terms with all the different settings.

The camera features 24MP sensors that help ensure that the image quality is consistent. Additionally, the D3500 is designed to ensure that the camera is as accessible as possible with the new layout.

The battery life of the Nikon D3500 helps ensure that the camera can keep snapping for 1,550 images on a single full charge! It also supports multiple different lenses that allow photographers to maximize their potential.

Adorama | B&H | Amazon – $499

Canon EOS Rebel SL3

The best Canon DSLR for beginners without question is the EOS Rebel SL3. While it’s slightly pricier than the Nikon D3500, it has a significant number of features to help ensure that it’s worth the extra money.

The superb 24.1MP sensor provides brilliant resolution and offers Live View shooting. Its fully articulating touchscreen display ensures that users that aren’t comfortable with the viewfinder can use the screen instead.

One of the most significant advantages of the EOS Rebel SL3 is that it provides 4K video. Features like Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity help ensure that transferring images and videos is easy.

Adorama | B&H | Amazon – $549

Nikon D5600

For those with a slightly higher budget and are looking for a bit more power than the D3500, the Nikon D5600 is a great option. It features an LCD screen that flips and swivels to allow for versatile viewing angles.

It can swivel all the way forward to make the camera suitable for vlogging as well. The camera features a more advanced autofocus system that makes shooting photos and videos significantly easier.

Adorama | B&H | Amazon – $596

Canon EOS 2000D

The ultimate bargain and a great starter DSLR is the Canon EOS 2000D. It features Canon’s excellent 24.1MP sensor that provides images and videos in high quality. The intuitive LCD screen allows for brilliant live view shooting and features touchscreen controls as well.

Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF autofocus system is also at work to ensure that anyone not comfortable with manual focus will enjoy using the camera as well. Its snappy autofocus helps ensure that users can take pictures without having to go through any trouble.

Amazon – $549

[Related Reading: Best Cameras for Vlogging 2020 Update]

Conclusion

All of these cameras are great starter DSLRs. Choosing between them depends on personal preference. It’s a good idea to test out all these cameras before buying them.

However, anyone of them will be a wonderful introduction to the world of DSLR photography. Pick the right entry-level camera, and not only will it be a great learning tool, but it’ll facilitate the photographer’s creativity as well!