For a while now the rumor wire has been hearing whispers of a high mega-pixel full frame mirrorless camera from Canon. Now we have more details thanks to the always reliable Canon Rumors. According to their source, there is currently a prototype in the wild that features an 80mp full frame sensor, a new joystick, dual SD card slots (!!!), and more.

The Details

According to Canon Rumors, we can expect the following in this camera:

A slightly larger body and grip than the EOS R

80mp full-frame image sensor

A “new style” of joystick

Larger LCD than the EOS R

Larger viewfinder than the EOS R

The “viewfinder” can be tilted up and down (We’re not sure if this was the LCD screen or the EVF, we have reached out for some clarification)

Dual SD card slots

No video specifications are known

What This Means

Of course, this is still only a rumor, but this rumor keeps bubbling up to the surface. Based on the track record of the sources at Canon Rumors, I’d expect this all to be basically true. According to the rumor, it’ll be announced at the beginning of 2020, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if it is announced sooner. It will probably not be targeted at wedding photographers, journalists, or sports photographers, but rather will take the place of the Canon 5DS, a camera that was useful for high end fashion work, headshots, and landscapes where resolution takes precedence over frames per second and auto-focus speed.

There’s still much we don’t know though. What will the dynamic range be like? What about video? How fast does it shoot? On an 80mp camera the assumption is that it will struggle with dynamic range, but that hasn’t been the case on high megapixel cameras by Nikon and Sony, so I’ll wait to see what Canon can pull out of their hat on this one. I’d love if this camera featured improved dynamic range, 8+ frames per second, and an option to use just 40MP or even 20 when all that resolution is unnecessary and simply using up more memory. But it would be pretty cool to have the option to access those 80MP when you want it.

Let us know what you think in the comments below. Would you buy this camera? Why or why not?

